(Metro)   TripAdvisor review slams North Wales lake for hills, lack of McDonald's and too much beauty. Reviewer thanks the Wales gods that he is still alive after such horrid conditions   (metro.co.uk) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curiously enough, the only thing that went through the mind of the North Bowl of Petunias lake was "Oh no, not again."
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are you whales from Scotland?
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My parents laughed for years about the guest book at a Canadian national park. Someone (American) had complained that it was difficult to push their baby stroller on the long hiking trail.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That just has to be a satire. Some people do that with Amazon reviews, it was time for a TripAdvisor as well.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wales gods? Did you mean Welsh Gods or the Whale Gods? The lovely thing about the Whale Gods pantheon is that there's just loads of lovely cetaceans, but some find them all to be a little too deep.
 
