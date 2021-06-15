 Skip to content
 
(Newschannel 9)   14 year old girl crashes a car into a building. A witness calls 911. Guess which one of these two had a gun drawn on them, was handcuffed, and had their car searched without permission?   (newschannel9.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is going to win the lawsuit, but it will be taxpayers money he will receive.  The money should come from their pensions instead.  Eventually, every police department should have some sort of liability insurance plans for these types of lawsuits.  Let them deal with constant rising premiums if they keep their bad apples around.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Tennessee. Are you surprised?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of bullshiat needs to be stopped.

Make the police have malpractice insurance and the bad ones will either get weeded out because they can't afford their premiums or they'll clean up their act.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It's Tennessee America. Are you surprised?


FTFY. Racist power-mad cops aren't just in the South. No need to act like this is just a southern problem.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes sense if you think about it.

Wait, reverse that, it makes no sense. At all.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what he gets for snitching.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snitchin on whites.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: This kind of bullshiat needs to be stopped.

Make the police have malpractice insurance and the bad ones will either get weeded out because they can't afford their premiums or they'll clean up their act.


Errors and Omissions.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't know, Subby. Knee-jerk gun threats and rough handling would be bad on either a witness or a 14-year old. There is no obvious answer.

*click*

"...a Black man who had called them..."

/ Never mind
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...a 14-year-old white girl.

She better be hot or life is going to get very complicated for her.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: No snitchin on whites.


I'm white. If I commit a crime I want the cops to beat my ass.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James"

There has to be more to this story
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: ...a 14-year-old white girl.

She better be hot or life is going to get very complicated for her.


Roy Moore is on the way.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hugram: He is going to win the lawsuit, but it will be taxpayers money he will receive.  The money should come from their pensions instead.  Eventually, every police department should have some sort of liability insurance plans for these types of lawsuits.  Let them deal with constant rising premiums if they keep their bad apples around.


Malpractice insurance needs to be carried by the cop and the department.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


There's a huge chunk of story just completely missing.
 
Uranus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, America.

How hard can it be to not have cops who act like c*nts? At very least have far fewer of them.

"The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James,"
For what, exactly, could they have done that ? Being a decent American, while black?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.


WillofJ2: "The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James"

There has to be more to this story



Hahahahaha! You can set your watch by it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: ...a 14-year-old white girl.

She better be hot or life is going to get very complicated for her.


What? Why would you think that mate? I'm sure she'll be all white.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


that does not fit the Fark Outrage narrative, facts are a problem to that end.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?



Read the lawsuit. It is embedded in the article. See section 93 and on.
The officers asked the parents to press charges. They declined to do so.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.

WillofJ2: "The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James"

There has to be more to this story


Hahahahaha! You can set your watch by it.


Doesn't mean anything just let's include this random chunk where parents had the option of pressing charges? But not include why?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

casual disregard: LarryDan43: No snitchin on whites.

I'm white. If I commit a crime I want the cops to beat my ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?

that does not fit the Fark Outrage narrative, facts are a problem to that end.


It would be a mistake to assume any missing facts make the girl/her parents/the police look any better.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


I'm guessing the teen girl pulled the white woman card: she whipped up a batch of tears and blubbered to the cop that she was scared of the big bad black man who was "chasing" her car.
With that card on the table, the black man is lucky he lived.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'd think that the police would be the ones who were most eager to get rid of problem officers....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Another crime of "Existing While Black".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CSB: Playing Watchdogs (the first). I was driving along and see a better car, so I jack it. Before I can leave, the guy hauls me out of the car and gets back in. I steal it again. The owner tosses me out once more. I steal it a third time. This time the guy pulls me out and punches me in the face.  Just as some cops pull up behind.
They immediately run up, cuff him, and toss his ass in the back of the squad car as I cheerfully drive off in his car. (But not before I hack the police car sending it careening backwards down a hill into a pond)

Who knew games were so true to life.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: That's what he gets for snitching.


Not entirely serious here, but would it have killed him to STFU and mind his farking business? Any time I'm in traffic and someone almost hits my car, I get away from them and mind my business.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.

WillofJ2: "The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James"

There has to be more to this story


Hahahahaha! You can set your watch by it.

Doesn't mean anything just let's include this random chunk where parents had the option of pressing charges? But not include why?


The whole story is here. White girl, high or drunk most likely, crashes into black man's car, so the cops arrest him for assault. All charges later thrown out. Girl not arrested, tested, or made to produce license or insurance. Parents had the brains to not double down on the cop's racist bullshiat.
I don't see what part of this story is supposed to be "missing".
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


*car driving like a maniac*

Pull up next to car

"Hey, biatch, learn to drive"

Swearing at someone is combative language. And considering, in my scenario, a black man yelled at a white child, they dug through a dictionary on what assault technically is. And yelling at a child probably is also something beyond misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

They aren't lying when the quote "you break 15 laws a day" gets floated around. Ask non-white people about police interaction. If the "law" was enforced equally, prisons would quadruple in population, in a country that already has the highest prison population on the planet.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now you know why the cashier from the other thread didn't call the cops about the anti-masker...
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sorry - nearly crashes into man's car.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cubicle Jockey: Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


Read the lawsuit. It is embedded in the article. See section 93 and on.
The officers asked the parents to press charges. They declined to do so.


Thanks.  Sounds like he pulled a gun on the kids.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Attorneys are calling for a combined $415,000 in damages.

He should aim higher.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cops in America: Making Black men millionaires one racist arresting/beating at a time.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


Reporting a crime while black
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
jso2897: The whole story is here. White girl, high or drunk most likely, crashes into black man's car, so the cops arrest him for assault. All charges later thrown out. Girl not arrested, tested, or made to produce license or insurance. Parents had the brains to not double down on the cop's racist bullshiat.
I don't see what part of this story is supposed to be "missing".

Almost crashed into his car, but yes, that is roughly what happened (per the lawsuit).

Girl almost crashes into him, and then shortly thereafter crashes into a building.
He calls 911.
Girl leaves vehicle, enters nearby home.
Cops arrive.
Dude gives them the details, points at the house the girl went into.
Cops chat with the girl.
Cops proceed to perform several unconstitutional actions on the dude.
Parents arrive at the scene.
Cops ask parents to press charges.
Parents decline.
Cops press charges anyway.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


That's what I was wondering something tells me there's lots of things not being reported here.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cubicle Jockey: Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


Read the lawsuit. It is embedded in the article. See section 93 and on.
The officers asked the parents to press charges. They declined to do so.

Thanks.  Sounds like he pulled a gun on the kids.


Not true. The cop, after listening to the crying girls about the 'big bad black man' cuffed him and searched his car. In his trunk, in a backpack, inside a case, was a lawfully owned unloaded pistol.

The cops are WAY in the wrong here. About 400 Thousand in the wrong.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So far, all we have are:
"We aren't getting the whole story here! The black must have done SOMETHING wrong!"
and
"Why do these people always have to be making trouble?"
C'mon, you FarKKKers - you can do better than that!


"liberal circle jerk" my rosy red Irish asshole.
 
redmid17
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cubicle Jockey: Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


Read the lawsuit. It is embedded in the article. See section 93 and on.
The officers asked the parents to press charges. They declined to do so.


Right it still doesn't actually say what happened. It reads like the girls accused him of threatening them with a gun (See legal handgun not matching nissan girls description) but it doesn't state it clearly or in its entirety. I know legal writing is a bit different than normal writing, but this was eh real rough to read.

So as far as I can tell, the underage girls who crashed told the cops he had a gun (or said he had a gun) for whatever reason, the parents quashed that shiat smartly, and the cops made a basic farking mistake that the city will now pay for.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


Aggravated assault on the teenagers is my guess.

I'm thinking the girls made up the story about the scary black man pointing a gun at them and chasing them home, or something like that as the cops pulled a gun on the dude AFTER having spoken to the family.

The only redeeming thing here is that it looks like the girl's parents weren't willing to go along with the cop's power trip.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Thanks. Sounds like he pulled a gun on the kids.


The gun in the case?
The gun in the case, in a backpack?
The gun in the case, in a backpack, in the TRUNK?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Jeebus Saves: Cubicle Jockey: Jeebus Saves: The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James, but police did, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault. The charges were dismissed after several court appearances.

I have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.  What charges could the parents have pressed and why?


Read the lawsuit. It is embedded in the article. See section 93 and on.
The officers asked the parents to press charges. They declined to do so.

Thanks.  Sounds like he pulled a gun on the kids.

Not true. The cop, after listening to the crying girls about the 'big bad black man' cuffed him and searched his car. In his trunk, in a backpack, inside a case, was a lawfully owned unloaded pistol.

The cops are WAY in the wrong here. About 400 Thousand in the wrong.


So the girls lied about the guy having a gun, but it just so happened that he did indeed have a gun?  Wow.  Talk about bad luck.  Let me guess.  The cops planted it?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cubicle Jockey: Jeebus Saves: Thanks. Sounds like he pulled a gun on the kids.

The gun in the case?
The gun in the case, in a backpack?
The gun in the case, in a backpack, in the TRUNK?


The unloaded, lawfully owned, gun.
 
redmid17
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: WillofJ2: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: have a feeling we're not getting the complete story here.

WillofJ2: "The lawsuit says the parents of the teens decided not to press charges against James"

There has to be more to this story


Hahahahaha! You can set your watch by it.

Doesn't mean anything just let's include this random chunk where parents had the option of pressing charges? But not include why?

The whole story is here. White girl, high or drunk most likely, crashes into black man's car, so the cops arrest him for assault. All charges later thrown out. Girl not arrested, tested, or made to produce license or insurance. Parents had the brains to not double down on the cop's racist bullshiat.
I don't see what part of this story is supposed to be "missing".


This is impressively wrong.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the Complaint, after verbal altercation and following the girl's car, he told the officers responding where she was. The officers went to speak with her, then returned and began their bullshiat treatment of the victim.

What isn't stated is why they turned their attention to the man. Not hard to guess they talked to the girl and she alleged that he threatened, or waved a gun, or something like that then chased her, that's why she wrecked, etc. I would guess that is the reason why they turned their attention--a drunk teenager's accusation. Ignoring the very reasonable observation that the alleged aggressor actually called the police, stayed at the scene, complied and offered no evidence to support drunkity's accusation.

The cops failed, spectacularly.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: kbronsito: That's what he gets for snitching.

Not entirely serious here, but would it have killed him to STFU and mind his farking business? Any time I'm in traffic and someone almost hits my car, I get away from them and mind my business.


So you're ok with 14 year olds going on a joy ride?
 
