 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Baltimore)   When there's a medical crisis and someone needs to get to the hospital, most people call 911 and have an ambulance sent. Then there is this guy   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Maryland, Police, Constable, 38-year-old man, James Earl Jones, African American, Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, New Jersey  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 2:35 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When they were inside the location, a man jumped into an ambulance, which had keys inside running.


What a running key may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you can think of a quicker was to get an ambulance, I'm all ears.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You need a car, and one has the keys in the ignition: problem solved.
You need an ambulance, and one has the keys in the ignition: problem solved.

GTAmbulance, that's the Bawlmer way.

/or at least Fark's view of Baltimore
//grew up in the county, haven't been back enough to know how it is
///but the "fark truths" can be pretty off
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somethings hurts bad enough and you get panicky enough, some weird farking shiat can seem like a good idea.  If this guy was genuinely having majorly painful symptoms that really led him to believe he was having a heart attack and was gonna die?  Yeah I can see how the farked up logic chain would go here

/pain and fear will make you do/agree to some amazingly stupid shiat
//as long as you believe doing so will lead to the pain stopping/you being ok eventually let's do this shiat NOW!
///it can make a farked up kind of sense at the time
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Call me a cab! I aint' waitin' for no amba-lance!"

- Black Guy in the 70's
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the event of a medical emergency call 1-800-GOFUNDME.
 
reveal101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Somethings hurts bad enough and you get panicky enough, some weird farking shiat can seem like a good idea.  If this guy was genuinely having majorly painful symptoms that really led him to believe he was having a heart attack and was gonna die?  Yeah I can see how the farked up logic chain would go here

/pain and fear will make you do/agree to some amazingly stupid shiat
//as long as you believe doing so will lead to the pain stopping/you being ok eventually let's do this shiat NOW!
///it can make a farked up kind of sense at the time


Yeah I'm willing to give the guy the benefit of the doubt on this one. The ambulance wasn't damaged, and he didn't die. Not the worst possible outcome.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It might be cheaper to pay the fine than to call an ambulance.
 
Carthax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Call me a cab! I aint' waitin' for no amba-lance!"

- Black Guy in the 70's


motherfucking Stop N Go
Youtube KL8M3hM8RfU
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carthax: dothemath: "Call me a cab! I aint' waitin' for no amba-lance!"

- Black Guy in the 70's

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KL8M3hM8​RfU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


blocked:(
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He probably figured the penalty for stealing an ambulance was less than the bill for riding in the back.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.