(Some Spy Guy)   Do you like Dippin' Dots? Enough to break into a store through the ceiling to steal some?   (ketk.com) divider line
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like ice cream. Therefore, I do not like Dippin' Dots.

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the ice cream of the future... today!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 13 I got caught shoplifting a computer soccer game.
They took me to juvenile hall and made me take a shower before giving me jail clothes.
The first thing I did was pee in the communal shampoo bottle.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly it's a time-traveler sent to correct the mistake of future technology being sent back in time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to sell dippin dots at a water park. Gave out more samples than actually sold them. Goddamn things would get everywhere and then melt into a sticky mess. Fark dippin dots.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see Sean Spicer is keeping busy.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I should be glad no one pulls such elaborate heists for anything important.

I'm gonna call this as a date and his friends have already printed and framed the security footage for his man cave wall...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*dare.

Sigh.

If I'm gonna make a whole new post for that.

Does anyone know commercial buildings well enough to know how he pulled this off or if it's easy to do again?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that they went bankrupt and then came back. Why!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Good to see Sean Spicer is keeping busy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


back when the trump admin was still funny

seems like a million years ago
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dippin' Dots are the Segway of the ice cream world.
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No.

And no.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had a quasi Mandela effect moment the other day when I realized dippin dots no longer uses the tagline "The Ice Cream of the future!".  Seriously, I took a picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess the future is now?  Also dippin dots have been a thing for probably 20+ years now, so they probably just removed it, but it seems like a recent development.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
