(StudyFinds)   It's getting more and more common for soon-to-be parents to plan their pregnancy around their baby's ideal zodiac sign, possibly because pollsters are asking dumber questions   (studyfinds.org) divider line
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taurus is good, but I get along best with my fellow Capricorns.

Yes it's Jungian and subjective, not 'deterministic'
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aquarius is amazing but frustrating. We are mothers' day babies. Most births are 9 months after major holidays/bad storms. That's why there are so many Libras. New Year's Babies.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the good old days when we just farked and found out.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now you know why LD2S got* 70+ million votes...
 
mike_d85
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
baby boomers were the least likely to say they planned a pregnancy around their baby's potential star sign (5%).


Now wait a second.  Are they looking at old data or did they ask boomers what they did 30 years ago?  Because I'm willing to bet the generation that invented the "so what's your sign?" pickup line probably had a farkload of people consider it.  I'd assume they either forgot they did that dumb shiat or they're ashamed and don't want to admit it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For the last several generations, all the kids in my family have been born in the summer.  It's pretty easy to go back and figure out which football victory the parents were celebrating.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's your sign?


Closed.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/A sincere belief in astrology should be grounds for sterilization
 
mike_d85
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: For the last several generations, all the kids in my family have been born in the summer.  It's pretty easy to go back and figure out which football victory the parents were celebrating.


Roll tide?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In today's "Humans are getting stupider" news.....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mike_d85: FrancoFile: For the last several generations, all the kids in my family have been born in the summer.  It's pretty easy to go back and figure out which football victory the parents were celebrating.

Roll tide?


Go Bucks.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Simpsons Orville did it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Willing to bet "want their child to be born under a particular sign" =\= "actively timed unprotected sex 9 months before, then stopped, and then waited until the following year to try again".

The best I can expect them to do is to start 9 months before target sign but not stop.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Listen, the bar's incredibly low for me these days.

You feel that your child being born in a specific month will drive their future success? OK. You think your rising sign has an impact on when you should be looking for a job? Fine.

You believe that the former guy is going to be reinstated at the end of the summer? Get the fark away from me, crazy town.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Zodiac sign doesn't mean anything!!

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: mike_d85: FrancoFile: For the last several generations, all the kids in my family have been born in the summer.  It's pretty easy to go back and figure out which football victory the parents were celebrating.

Roll tide?

Go Bucks.


Sounds like Midwestern autumns/winters; cold days, long nights, all the summer work over.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Poor, unfortunate, Cancer baby.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Zodiac sign doesn't mean anything!!


And it's usually wrong.

https://www.space.com/4477-astrologic​a​l-sign.html

/ bring back Ophiucus
 
Bad Dad Why
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of the Freakonomics guys said that there is a statistical difference in earnings and achievement between those born just before and just after the beginning of a school year. That would translate into a measurable difference in zodiac sign holders. If you go into first grade almost a 6 year old you tend to lead.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Asians have done this forever, but aiming for particular years because some people believe that a dragon baby would be more successful than a rabbit baby.

/metal monkey, if you add in their use of elements
//I doubt it was intentional
///one if my friends is a wooden rabbit, which he took offense at learning.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss you Carl
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any time someone mentions their sign, I immediately tune out. The type of person that is always talking about "vibes" and "chi". XD No thanks. Find your center away from me..

I love when people try to conflate their birth date with their actions.

Fat mom drops her baby, "Whoops! It's okay I'm a libra. TEE HEE!!"
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A few years ago my coworkers were talking about their signs, and they asked what mine was. I said I had a strange condition, I was born without an astrological sign.

Rather than getting the joke, they spent about 20 minutes discussing what date that could be... if it was a leap year thing, some astrological thing, or whatever.

Also assigning/assuming psychological traits based on date is one step away from doing the same based on physiognomy: Redheads are temperamental. Blondes have more fun. Dark-skinned people are criminals....

People say "what's the harm" but there are companies who will take astrological signs into account... wouldn't it be great to not get a job because you were born in May and therefore "not compatible with the capricorn culture" or whatever the fark astrologers believe.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bad Dad Why: One of the Freakonomics guys said that there is a statistical difference in earnings and achievement between those born just before and just after the beginning of a school year. That would translate into a measurable difference in zodiac sign holders. If you go into first grade almost a 6 year old you tend to lead.


I've also heard it's true of professional athletes, the coaches focus on their best players the most, but some kids are basically a year older than others, also, the fact that they do well causes them to enjoy sports more from a young age while the youngest kid in class is getting his/her ass kicked up and down every field/court from a young age because they're just not as developed yet.

When you're talking about people in that age range, a year can make a hell of a difference.
 
