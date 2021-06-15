 Skip to content
(Some Kinky Guy)   Are you hiding any secret fantasies that your significant other doesn't know about? If not, then from a sheer numbers standpoint, they probably are   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantasy? Like move out and not have to endlessly listen to her shiat? Yes.

She probably knows about that one, though.

/it's complicated, to say the least.
 
Mukster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship significantly.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would an SO for that to apply.


/unlikely
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship significantly.


Hi.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*throws a "need" in there somewhere
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship.


Yeah, maybe, but what if she's on the Pol tab only?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Nirbo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship.

Yeah, maybe, but what if she's on the Pol tab only?


Don't kink shame. Some guys love being overpowered by a simpleton.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship significantly.


It's me. I'm all of your husbands and wives.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"But some fantasies, such as multiple partner or group sex (27%), S&M (26%) and BDSM (24%) were named too taboo to attempt."

Look, I know that you're trying to frame us all as uptight and sexually repressed, but for some things, yes, it does hurt to ask.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Be a good actor in the bedroom, and she will, also.

/ not gonna cause any pain with that little Irish thing
// you can get a human head out of there!!
/// that moaning? That's for your fantasy.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Consensual kink is glorious...nothing ventured, nothing gained.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One thing I didn't see on the list yet very popular on all the porn sites is having sex with a step relative.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "But some fantasies, such as multiple partner or group sex (27%), S&M (26%) and BDSM (24%) were named too taboo to attempt."

Look, I know that you're trying to frame us all as uptight and sexually repressed, but for some things, yes, it does hurt to ask.


nazareth love hurts (1976)
Youtube soDZBW-1P04
 
dennysgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dear Lord I don't think I can handle it if she's holding back.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship significantly.


Difficulty: She's one of your deep red farkies
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship significantly.

Difficulty: She's one of your deep red farkies


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship.

Yeah, maybe, but what if she's on the Pol tab only?


Damn it, you beat me to my joke
 
Nirbo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "But some fantasies, such as multiple partner or group sex (27%), S&M (26%) and BDSM (24%) were named too taboo to attempt."

Look, I know that you're trying to frame us all as uptight and sexually repressed, but for some things, yes, it does hurt to ask.


I asked my wife about BDSM and she punched me in the throat.

I wasn't into it enough to ask if that was her answer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mmm, ive got a filthy secret.

Its about your vagina.

I want to put my penis in there. Three minutes of pain and ecstasy for you comin' up.

Yeah.
Uh-huh. Thats right.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mmm, ive got a filthy secret.

Its about your vagina.

I want to put my penis in there. Three minutes of pain and ecstasy for you comin' up.

Yeah.
Uh-huh. Thats right.


Three minutes?! You know the cuddling afterwards doesn't count, right?
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship significantly.


Gorgor?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Schmerd1948: Mukster: My fantasy is I learn someday that she's secretly been a Farker the last 21 years of our marriage and I discover her FARK handle. That would deepen our relationship.

Yeah, maybe, but what if she's on the Pol tab only?


Grounds for divorce
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have a fantasy about a woman that says "I'm into that" or "I'm game to try that" and then (and this is the hard part) actually means it.

Sex isn't everything, but it is for damn sure a thing.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Mmm, ive got a filthy secret.

Its about your vagina.

I want to put my penis in there. Three minutes of pain and ecstasy for you comin' up.

Yeah.
Uh-huh. Thats right.


Do us all a favor and never try your hand at Literotica.
 
