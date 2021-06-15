 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Log flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure decides to remind a couple riders that Action Park may be gone, but it's not forgotten   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Amusement park, Six Flags, Six Flags Over Georgia, Saw Mill Log Flume attraction, Shoot-the-Chutes, Six Flags Over Texas, amusement park revelers, Six Flags St. Louis  
posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 10:58 AM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"All is peaceful and scenic, until suddenly you are whisked over the edge of an unpredictable waterfall, plunging 4 stories down into refreshing, free-flowing water," the sites reads.

that water is full of what ever leaked out of terrified riders.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump has been buying up all the Six Flags parks in the past few months to renovate them.

He says he wants to make Great America again.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those refusing to click a New York Post link, here's some other site: https://www.reportdoor.com/nj-six-fla​g​s-great-adventure-ride-malfunctions-in​juring-two/

And here's a video:  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rSgJYdE​G​ZLU
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "All is peaceful and scenic, until suddenly you are whisked over the edge of an unpredictable waterfall, plunging 4 stories down into refreshing, free-flowing water," the sites reads.

that water is full of what ever leaked out of terrified riders.


Or plopped...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least now they dont have to worry about college.

Because theyll have enough money to never have to go.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been going to that park and riding that ride since the '70s. Always fun. There used to be a "gum tree" you'd pass as you're on line. Everyone would stick their gum on therefore. It was gross and fascinating.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Astroworld used to have a thing called Thunder River.

They also had a thing called The Oriental Village. I didnt know funnel cakes were invented in China.
 
peter21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both parks were/are located in NJ, so I think Great Adventure is just paying homage to Action Park here. 

/Went to Action Park every summer in the 80s
//Survived without any broken bones
///Water was frickin' freezing
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: At least now they dont have to worry about college.

Because theyll have enough money to never have to go.


I wonder how much video they have of people rocking the boat intentionally.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also rates the ride at a "moderate" thrill level.

Time to revisit that rating.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Log. It's Log. It's big, it's heavy, it's wood.
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's Log. It's Log. It's big, it's heavy, it's wood.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's Log. It's Log. It's big, it's heavy, it's wood.


and it tips over too!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehh, we are hitting the time of year where you don't go to great adventure on a weekend, and even weekdays unless its a little rainy are questionable. That place is a sea of humanity if there ever was one.

I really don't get why they don't jack the prices up a bit more and try and moderate the crowds.

Anyway, i hope they reopen it soon, my kid loves the log ride. Years ago they used to have another version of it that was just a big boat with like 40 people in it, it had a steeper drop, and you got absolutely soaked on the thing. They also had a bridge you could stand on and every time one came by, a big ass wave would clobber you on the bridge. That thing was a blast on a hot day.

As for action park, the stories, as nuts as they sound, still fail to do it justice as to how bonkers and how much fun that place was.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peter21: Both parks were/are located in NJ, so I think Great Adventure is just paying homage to Action Park here. 

/Went to Action Park every summer in the 80s
//Survived without any broken bones
///Water was frickin' freezing


Hell of a place to pay homage to.  Someone felt it was necessary to make a documentary about it.

http://www.classactionpark.com/
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

serfdood: peter21: Both parks were/are located in NJ, so I think Great Adventure is just paying homage to Action Park here. 

/Went to Action Park every summer in the 80s
//Survived without any broken bones
///Water was frickin' freezing

Hell of a place to pay homage to.  Someone felt it was necessary to make a documentary about it.

http://www.classactionpark.com/


Its not an exaggeration. You always used to take 2 cars there, because SOMEONE was probably going to get hurt, and you didn't want to ruin everyone's day.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "All is peaceful and scenic, until suddenly you are whisked over the edge of an unpredictable waterfall, plunging 4 stories down into refreshing, free-flowing water," the sites reads.

that water is full of what ever leaked out of terrified riders.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

guestguy: vudukungfu: "All is peaceful and scenic, until suddenly you are whisked over the edge of an unpredictable waterfall, plunging 4 stories down into refreshing, free-flowing water," the sites reads.

that water is full of what ever leaked out of terrified riders.

Or plopped...


It's more of a sputter when you're sitting down
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
First aid staffers at the theme park in Jackson rushed to help several guests at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when a boat on the Saw Mill Log Flume attraction "tipped on an angle," Six Flags spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald told The Post Monday in an email.

It was a wreck according to Kristen Fitzgerald?   Gord!  You got words to write.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: For those refusing to click a New York Post link, here's some other site: https://www.reportdoor.com/nj-six-flag​s-great-adventure-ride-malfunctions-in​juring-two/

And here's a video:  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rSgJYdEG​ZLU


NY POST IS THE BEST!
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

theteacher: dothemath: At least now they dont have to worry about college.

Because theyll have enough money to never have to go.

I wonder how much video they have of people rocking the boat intentionally.


Methinks this could've been a cause.  Was this addressed in tfa?
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: theteacher: dothemath: At least now they dont have to worry about college.

Because theyll have enough money to never have to go.

I wonder how much video they have of people rocking the boat intentionally.

Methinks this could've been a cause.  Was this addressed in tfa?


no, it mentions users must be 42 inches tall to ride the ride, tho

my money is actually on them being really fat

/errr i mean pre-diabetic
//yeah we don't be mean to the fatties
 
ditka80
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LineNoise: serfdood: peter21: Both parks were/are located in NJ, so I think Great Adventure is just paying homage to Action Park here. 

/Went to Action Park every summer in the 80s
//Survived without any broken bones
///Water was frickin' freezing

Hell of a place to pay homage to.  Someone felt it was necessary to make a documentary about it.

http://www.classactionpark.com/

Its not an exaggeration. You always used to take 2 cars there, because SOMEONE was probably going to get hurt, and you didn't want to ruin everyone's day.


I have watched the HBO documentary on Action Park and thought, "Yeah. That is just how I remember it."
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Donald Trump has been buying up all the Six Flags parks in the past few months to renovate them.

He says he wants to make Great America again.


Just drive the car, Dad.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Donald Trump has been buying up all the Six Flags parks in the past few months to renovate them.

He says he wants to make Great America again.


Does Dan Snyder (owner of a certain DC football team) still have a large interest in those parks?  I'm not sure you'd notice the difference.  Snyder probably hires better people, then micromanages around them.  Trump hires people he sees dumber than himself, then ignores the whole issue.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i bet they were fatties that tipped it over


The Sopranos - Bobby should consider salad
Youtube W6zOzTi5Qu4
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSS

I was at GA a lot of years ago with a friend.  One of the operators let a car (log?) go too soon.  It hit the car in front of it and they both derailed spectacularly. They moved pretty quickly to get the scene cleaned. While we were walking away my friend commented, "well I guess that ride will be closed for a while".  We both nodded sagely.  An hour later the ride was running again.

end CSS
 
