 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   It was love at first sight when TJ the Saluki & Coral the greyhound were both placed in the same foster home where they formed a strong bond. Fingers & paws crossed that these sweethearts find their forever home together in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
52
    More: Woofday, Pet, The Shelter, Confidence, Animal welfare, Old Windsor, Addition, different characters, sweet pair  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 16 Jun 2021 at 9:00 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


What a crappy day yesterday!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!


Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(


I slept okay but that's due to a certain plant being legal in CA. It's hard to accept that her fight is over, but somewhat comforting that she's no longer suffering. Looking forward to a cathartic, therapeutic Caturday thread.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(


Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(

I slept okay but that's due to a certain plant being legal in CA. It's hard to accept that her fight is over, but somewhat comforting that she's no longer suffering. Looking forward to a cathartic, therapeutic Caturday thread.


I went to sleep after 5:30 AM and woke up at a little after 7 AM, I'm gonna go try to take a nap now
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(

I slept okay but that's due to a certain plant being legal in CA. It's hard to accept that her fight is over, but somewhat comforting that she's no longer suffering. Looking forward to a cathartic, therapeutic Caturday thread.

I went to sleep after 5:30 AM and woke up at a little after 7 AM, I'm gonna go try to take a nap now
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I've had multiple retired greyhounds.

This story doesn't shock me at all. They love everyone and everything.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(


Oh, honey, I'm sorry. I was like that the night before for some reason - thought it was nearly coffee time, finally realized it wasn't getting any lighter out and checked the clock and, yep, 1am. I was lucky though; I had a brief cuddle nap with my little girl prior to getting the news and she stayed close to me the rest of the day.

Just returned from a 3-hour session at the dentist's and...ZERO PAIN. These people are truly amazing. My favorite assistant, Rose, was there with me and I let her know I might get a little teary-eyed and didn't want anyone to be concerned. After I briefly explained why, she spent some time with me before the work began telling me about when her Mom passed and how she came to feel that it was all going to be alright with her Mom.

I won't go into detail because it isn't my tale to tell, but it helped me to spend most of my time in the chair thinking of the good, happy things about RWDA instead of being a maudlin, snot-nosed mess. So reassuring to find such kindness out in the world when it seems to be getting more and more rare.

I do believe Syl would have liked Rose very much.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(

Oh, honey, I'm sorry. I was like that the night before for some reason - thought it was nearly coffee time, finally realized it wasn't getting any lighter out and checked the clock and, yep, 1am. I was lucky though; I had a brief cuddle nap with my little girl prior to getting the news and she stayed close to me the rest of the day.

Just returned from a 3-hour session at the dentist's and...ZERO PAIN. These people are truly amazing. My favorite assistant, Rose, was there with me and I let her know I might get a little teary-eyed and didn't want anyone to be concerned. After I briefly explained why, she spent some time with me before the work began telling me about when her Mom passed and how she came to feel that it was all going to be alright with her Mom.

I won't go into detail because it isn't my tale to tell, but it helped me to spend most of my time in the chair thinking of the good, happy things about RWDA instead of being a maudlin, snot-nosed mess. So reassuring to find such kindness out in the world when it seems to be getting more and more rare.

I do believe Syl would have liked Rose very much.


Fark user imageView Full Size

No words!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(

Oh, honey, I'm sorry. I was like that the night before for some reason - thought it was nearly coffee time, finally realized it wasn't getting any lighter out and checked the clock and, yep, 1am. I was lucky though; I had a brief cuddle nap with my little girl prior to getting the news and she stayed close to me the rest of the day.

Just returned from a 3-hour session at the dentist's and...ZERO PAIN. These people are truly amazing. My favorite assistant, Rose, was there with me and I let her know I might get a little teary-eyed and didn't want anyone to be concerned. After I briefly explained why, she spent some time with me before the work began telling me about when her Mom passed and how she came to feel that it was all going to be alright with her Mom.

I won't go into detail because it isn't my tale to tell, but it helped me to spend most of my time in the chair thinking of the good, happy things about RWDA instead of being a maudlin, snot-nosed mess. So reassuring to find such kindness out in the world when it seems to be getting more and more rare.

I do believe Syl would have liked Rose very much.


♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RUFF!
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Ellie Girl and the Bailey Dog waiting patiently for our their friends to arrive for happy hour last Friday.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x637]
The Ellie Girl and the Bailey Dog waiting patiently for our their friends to arrive for happy hour last Friday.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x789]


Dammit, now I want steak. Unfortunately, it is way too hot to cook or grill. Maybe I'll see if he's up for a cheeseburger later (we both "sneak" some french fries to the Brinster when we have them).

Brindy, still not happy about daddy going back to work:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x789]

Dammit, now I want steak. Unfortunately, it is way too hot to cook or grill. Maybe I'll see if he's up for a cheeseburger later (we both "sneak" some french fries to the Brinster when we have them).

Brindy, still not happy about daddy going back to work:

[Fark user image 640x640]


Awwww, poor baby!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
For those of you who do go to the Caturday threads... Real Women Drink Akvavit passed away Sunday night, from complications of ovarian cancer.  This weekend's thread will be a memorial to her.  If it's too much, I get it.  It's a lot to take in.  I am gathering stories, jokes, poems or stories, any shared moments and anecdotes with her, for a book to send to her mom and son.

Random Guess has done something pretty spectacular, too... she took the shirt design RWDA/Sylvia wanted, about her body donation, and tweaked it.  She found a printer who makes them for a very reasonable price. I believe she'll get pics listed this weekend.  The shirts will be sold for cost (shirt + shipping).

Bathia_Mapes and Sherpa18 have made sure that there will be a note in the weekly newsletter about the memorial thread. ProcrastinationStation has kept the Caturday Facebook informed... We're all pretty gutted, and all of you are still wonderful and caring.  I've started pulling stories from various Caturday threads that are amusing, for inclusion in the book.

We all need to hug our fur babies a little tighter tonight.  This weekend, we shall celebrate Sylvia, entering Valhalla.

If you have a story or something you'd like to have included in the book, please email RWDAonTour on gmail.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lulu lounging
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
We babysat last weekend, that means I got to see my bestest buddy ever!  Rex the Wonder Puppy!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rex and his brother by another mother Zeus
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Rex is sure showing the gray
//and Zeus is finally not as maniac as he was his first few years
///still wouldn't trust Zeus around my cats
////the boyz would own Rex the Wonder Puppy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Snuffybud: We babysat last weekend, that means I got to see my bestest buddy ever!  Rex the Wonder Puppy!
[Fark user image 449x800]

Rex and his brother by another mother Zeus
[Fark user image 800x450]

/Rex is sure showing the gray
//and Zeus is finally not as maniac as he was his first few years
///still wouldn't trust Zeus around my cats
////the boyz would own Rex the Wonder Puppy!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
salukiclub.orgView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snuffybud: We babysat last weekend, that means I got to see my bestest buddy ever!  Rex the Wonder Puppy!
[Fark user image 449x800]

Rex and his brother by another mother Zeus
[Fark user image 800x450]

/Rex is sure showing the gray
//and Zeus is finally not as maniac as he was his first few years
///still wouldn't trust Zeus around my cats
////the boyz would own Rex the Wonder Puppy!



Scritch scritch scritch

(moves to other doggy)

Scritch scritch scritch

(waits for inevitable request for belleh rubs)
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zeke being scared of the sound of thunder
Fark user imageView Full Size


Zeke and Goblin hogging the bed from their humans:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zeke and Goblin holding paws as they sleep:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just CUOTT, and I see with much sadness that RWDA's race is over.

Turning the Caturday thread to a memorial seems appropriate, as she was always much more present there. Wish there was something else I could do other than quietly mourn here on the East Coast, and with financial issues.

I shall raise a toast in her honor and visualize the escort from the rainbow bridge that shall accompany her
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bobug:

We all need to hug our fur babies a little tighter tonight.  This weekend, we shall celebrate Sylvia, entering Valhalla.

If you have a story or something you'd like to have included in the book, please email RWDAonTour on gmail.

And speaking of the keepsake book, featuring all our fun Flatkvavit pictures, the memorial thread and other memories...
RWDA was super private about her place of residence, and cards aren't usually kept as keepsakes.... BUT!! The Adventures of Flatkvavit *will* be a keepsake item. With the addition of the comments in the memorial thread, the cost won't be small due to number of pages and lots of photos,SO....In Lieu of Cards/Flowers, please to make a donation to help Bobug get the keepsake book for RWDA's mom & son. Lets show her IRL family how much her online family loved her.Bobug's Paypal is Boyerhm @ the mail of the G.**Bobug has stated that should she receive an amount in excess of the costs, all excess monies will be donated to a homeless shelter/charity near RWDA's home.If we all donate the cost of a card, we should be good to go plus some for her beloved homeless dudes.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

What a crappy day yesterday!

Yeah, it was. Still working with Bobug and sherpa on planning the Caturday memorial thread for RWDA. And I couldn't stop thinking about her, her family and Lady Earl last night so barely got any sleep. :(

Oh, honey, I'm sorry. I was like that the night before for some reason - thought it was nearly coffee time, finally realized it wasn't getting any lighter out and checked the clock and, yep, 1am. I was lucky though; I had a brief cuddle nap with my little girl prior to getting the news and she stayed close to me the rest of the day.

Just returned from a 3-hour session at the dentist's and...ZERO PAIN. These people are truly amazing. My favorite assistant, Rose, was there with me and I let her know I might get a little teary-eyed and didn't want anyone to be concerned. After I briefly explained why, she spent some time with me before the work began telling me about when her Mom passed and how she came to feel that it was all going to be alright with her Mom.

I won't go into detail because it isn't my tale to tell, but it helped me to spend most of my time in the chair thinking of the good, happy things about RWDA instead of being a maudlin, snot-nosed mess. So reassuring to find such kindness out in the world when it seems to be getting more and more rare.

I do believe Syl would have liked Rose very much.


Im so glad you've found a good dentist!!!
Hopefully it helps to undo some of the trauma for you.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: bobug:

We all need to hug our fur babies a little tighter tonight.  This weekend, we shall celebrate Sylvia, entering Valhalla.

If you have a story or something you'd like to have included in the book, please email RWDAonTour on gmail.

And speaking of the keepsake book, featuring all our fun Flatkvavit pictures, the memorial thread and other memories...
RWDA was super private about her place of residence, and cards aren't usually kept as keepsakes.... BUT!! The Adventures of Flatkvavit *will* be a keepsake item. With the addition of the comments in the memorial thread, the cost won't be small due to number of pages and lots of photos,SO....In Lieu of Cards/Flowers, please to make a donation to help Bobug get the keepsake book for RWDA's mom & son. Lets show her IRL family how much her online family loved her.Bobug's Paypal is Boyerhm @ the mail of the G.**Bobug has stated that should she receive an amount in excess of the costs, all excess monies will be donated to a homeless shelter/charity near RWDA's home.If we all donate the cost of a card, we should be good to go plus some for her beloved homeless dudes.


For those unaware... her son, Chris, is on the autism spectrum, and her mom is mid-70s.  Neither is very well versed on her robust online life, or for the love she gave and received here.  The book will be Flatkavit pics, stories, memes, poems, recipes and more.  I have started combing Caturday threads for funny stories and pics.

I am also planning to pull your thoughts and stories from the memorial thread.  While it is nowhere close to making up for the gaping hole in their lives, it may be a balm later.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Woof! (maybe)
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Monty is apparently ready to try out his new kiddie pool...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freddyV: I've had multiple retired greyhounds.

This story doesn't shock me at all. They love everyone and everything.


a friend has one.   I always assumed they'd be hyper dogs because of being bred as racers, but apparently once they retire, they become affectionate couch potatoes
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magorn: freddyV: I've had multiple retired greyhounds.

This story doesn't shock me at all. They love everyone and everything.

a friend has one.   I always assumed they'd be hyper dogs because of being bred as racers, but apparently once they retire, they become affectionate couch potatoes


My last 2 slept probably 15 or 16 hours a day
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.