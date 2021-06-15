 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Unprecedented hot temperatures in Texas cause unplanned power outages, canceled Mexican vacations   (nbcnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't be an idiot, no one goes to Cancun in the summer, this time of year it's off to the lake house.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas gets hot?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, got that grid humming and ready for summer then?

Texas, it's only June. Y'all are going to have some Pioneer Times ahead of you.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Violently proud of their inability to survive in the land they stole
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is "what you get when you elect people who hate government"?  Texas, you get Texas.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you like them bootstraps?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just put some bullets on it.  You'll have more freedom.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many people are going to die this time, ERCOT?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: How many people are going to die this time, ERCOT?


I'm running out of sympathy for the folks who refuse to demand better after each and every black swan power outage event that gosh, who could possibly have seen that coming? Again.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But they are so proud of their non connected grid and how much energy they produce, how can they be out?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, glad they learned from their mistakes earlier this year.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nobody could have predicted it. Completely out of left field.
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
grew up in tx, this is normal, Not Unprecedented...

Its the influx of people without building out more infrastructure causing the issue.

Or a person from California is in charge,
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone desperately trying to come up with how this is also the fault of the wind turbines that make up a tiny percentage of their power generation.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry, it was more important that the TX lege suppress voters and ban abortions after 6 weeks than do anything substantive about utilities.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I give it 48 or hours or less before Republicans are blaming Green Energy - Wind Power and Solar energy.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heh.
A number of Farkers called this during the winter blackout thread.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Father's. Everyone complains they've got no heat, and when they do, they complain they don't want it anymore. There is just no pleasing some people.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hmmm, California has such nicer weather than here, and the grid system seems to be much more stable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Well, my work here is done" - Ted Cruz
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, got that grid humming and ready for summer then?

Texas, it's only June. Y'all are going to have some Pioneer Times ahead of you.


At least it's not SoCal. We get all the lack of power goodness plus wildfires. Wheeeeeee!
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm in the process of ordering solar to reduce my (not insignificant) drain on the grid.

I also plan to keep improving home insulation, but unfortunately the incentives/loans for that are not nearly as generous in terms of hiring professionals.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: grew up in tx, this is normal, Not Unprecedented...

Its the influx of people without building out more infrastructure causing the issue.

Or a person from California is in charge,


That's how you swing for the fences
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I give it 48 or hours or less before Republicans are blaming Green Energy - Wind Power and Solar energy.


Here in NC the governor made a social media post a month or two ago about wind energy and the MAGATs were still pushing that "DiDn'T YeW LurN AnYtHiNg FrUm TeXus?" bullshiat.

Like, damn, it's one thing to fall for it initially, but it's a whole 'nother thing to keep buying it months after it's been throughly debunked.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obiden!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
it'll never happen because reasons, but at what point should this electric grid be considered a matter of national security given it's impact on producing fuel for the entire country.

/texas as a 3 year old
//I CAN DO IT MYSELF
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 I just read an article that the governor fixed everything. Why would he lie like that?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn you, windmills!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Watched the local Dallas-area ABC affiliate news last night, and they read a statement from ERCOT that said they didn't know why an unprecedented number of generation facilities were all offline at this time of year, which lead to the reduced output and now the potential for rolling blackouts.

ERCOT stands for Energy Reliability Council Of Texas, and they don't even know why some power plants were offline for some sort of scheduled maintenance?  That seems like the very thing that an entity whose sole purpose of existence revolves around.

Then again, it's staffed with Abbott appointees, and it's just a huge grift for everyone involved.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I give it 48 or hours or less before Republicans are blaming Green Energy - Wind Power and Solar energy.


Will no one stop AOC's reign of terror!?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Texas gets hot?


The 40 day stretch of 100 plus days won't be here for a month or so.  There are the 80F lows however.  All the generating stations inspected last week are the bulk of the ones that went off line unexpectedly.

Something sneaky is going on.    There's an election in 2022 and the Texas GOP is worried.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: grew up in tx, this is normal, Not Unprecedented...

Its the influx of people without building out more infrastructure causing the issue.

Or a person from California is in charge,


California will be OK. They can count on power in a pinch from the Hoover Dam, Ivanpah, San Onofre, and the Oroville Dam. It will all work out. And if they need to, they can get more power from Arizona.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Texas gets hot?


Yep ask the prisoners
Prison Heat: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 6fiRDJLjL94
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I give it 48 or hours or less before Republicans are blaming Green Energy - Wind Power and Solar energy.


I heard a comedian say the other day that the problem is all those damn windmills blowing the quality infrastructure down.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: BizarreMan: Texas gets hot?

The 40 day stretch of 100 plus days won't be here for a month or so.  There are the 80F lows however.  All the generating stations inspected last week are the bulk of the ones that went off line unexpectedly.

Something sneaky is going on.    There's an election in 2022 and the Texas GOP is worried.


You're saying they're intentionally cutting the power in the middle of the Texas summer to somehow make themselves look good and not horribly incompetent in time for the midterms a full 16 months from now...

Look, the Trump years were mentally tough on a lot of us and did involve a lot of underhanded shiat, but it's time to critically think about your conspiracy theories before posting them.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Y'all voted for it.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Watched the local Dallas-area ABC affiliate news last night, and they read a statement from ERCOT that said they didn't know why an unprecedented number of generation facilities were all offline at this time of year, which lead to the reduced output and now the potential for rolling blackouts.

ERCOT stands for Energy Reliability Council Of Texas, and they don't even know why some power plants were offline for some sort of scheduled maintenance?  That seems like the very thing that an entity whose sole purpose of existence revolves around.

Then again, it's staffed with Abbott appointees, and it's just a huge grift for everyone involved.


It's like the commission that was in charge of inspecting the levees in New Orleans.

They spent more time discussing where they would go to dinner after their yearly inspection tour than they did inspecting or writing reports.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Nhojwolfe: grew up in tx, this is normal, Not Unprecedented...

Its the influx of people without building out more infrastructure causing the issue.

Or a person from California is in charge,

California will be OK. They can count on power in a pinch from the Hoover Dam, Ivanpah, San Onofre, and the Oroville Dam. It will all work out. And if they need to, they can get more power from Arizona.


Isn't the Oroville bassin dangerously low?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flab: 2fardownthread: Nhojwolfe: grew up in tx, this is normal, Not Unprecedented...

Its the influx of people without building out more infrastructure causing the issue.

Or a person from California is in charge,

California will be OK. They can count on power in a pinch from the Hoover Dam, Ivanpah, San Onofre, and the Oroville Dam. It will all work out. And if they need to, they can get more power from Arizona.

Isn't the Oroville bassin dangerously low?


So is the Hoover Dam. Perhaps it was a far-too-subtle joke.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flab: They spent more time discussing where they would go to dinner after their yearly inspection tour than they did inspecting or writing reports.


Exactly.  ERCOT's own disclosure documents revealed that the CEO was compensated $850k or so for, get this, an average of 5 to 15 hours a week doing CEOish stuff, whatever that was..

Shiat, I'll take the gig for half that, and give them a full 100%, and get the job done right.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Flab: 2fardownthread: Nhojwolfe: grew up in tx, this is normal, Not Unprecedented...

Its the influx of people without building out more infrastructure causing the issue.

Or a person from California is in charge,

California will be OK. They can count on power in a pinch from the Hoover Dam, Ivanpah, San Onofre, and the Oroville Dam. It will all work out. And if they need to, they can get more power from Arizona.

Isn't the Oroville bassin dangerously low?

So is the Hoover Dam. Perhaps it was a far-too-subtle joke.


It's not 9:00... not enough cofffee... brain not running, yet.

I should have clued in with the Nuclear Tits of Doom.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Sorry, it was more important that the TX lege suppress voters and ban abortions after 6 weeks than do anything substantive about utilities.


Even if you waved a magic wand and replaced every sitting Texas legislator with time travel clones of FDR, redoing the entire grid to be hardened is a decades long process. We all like to joke about New York and California from now to back in the 80s, but building stuff takes time.

But, it is however appropriate to laugh at them every single day for not even pretending that they want to fix anything. The free hand of the invisible market!
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Don't be an idiot, no one goes to Cancun in the summer, this time of year it's off to the lake house.


I went to HS in Marble Falls, there is no better cure for heat than lake water.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
this has nothing to do with the grid, it's generation plants being off line.  derp it up Fark.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong: "Well, my work here is done" - Ted Cruz


But you didn't do anything!
 
Khellendros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Even if you waved a magic wand and replaced every sitting Texas legislator with time travel clones of FDR, redoing the entire grid to be hardened is a decades long process. We all like to joke about New York and California from now to back in the 80s, but building stuff takes time.


You don't need to "redo the entire grid".  Add capacity (pretty straightforward), then focus on the interconnections to the surrounding grids, so you can more easily purchase and move power from the surrounding states when needed.

The issue is over-privatization.  The state won't mandate keeping extra capacity on standby, and no current provider is going to flood the market (or allow additional supply) that could bring prices down.  Texas energy providers WANT to run on the razor's edge to maximize profits.  Yeah, that means that some weeks the system will be stressed or break down.  And since we're dealing with some pretty significant climate shifts, there's no elasticity in the grid anymore.
 
caljar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Violently proud of their inability to survive in the land they stole


their population goes up every year, so they are surviving just fine.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Bruscar: I give it 48 or hours or less before Republicans are blaming Green Energy - Wind Power and Solar energy.

Here in NC the governor made a social media post a month or two ago about wind energy and the MAGATs were still pushing that "DiDn'T YeW LurN AnYtHiNg FrUm TeXus?" bullshiat.

Like, damn, it's one thing to fall for it initially, but it's a whole 'nother thing to keep buying it months after it's been throughly debunked.


Changing your tune requires admitting you were wrong.  That's too much like science.
 
