(NYPost)   Bloomers in Royal wad over Biden failing to kiss the Royal poodle, or something   (nypost.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh no
Anyway
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would he even bother to meet with her? The PM is the player.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But somehow they were fine with this fat orange turd:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark off already, Rupert rag.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His future's so bright.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS AN OUTRAGE! THIS IS WHY TRUMP WILL BE PRESIDENT AGAIN THIS AUGUST!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shot a royal wad just a bit ago, so I'm getting a kick out of the headline.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: But somehow they were fine with this fat orange turd:

[Fark user image 320x320] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 388x610]

Fark off already, Rupert rag.


The picture of the drooling non-entity stuffed like a cabbage into that ill-fitting tux never fails to make me happy. He looks genuinely miserable.
 
Cormee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He should have whipped out his lad and started slapping it off the side of her head
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hissatsu: THIS IS AN OUTRAGE! THIS IS WHY TRUMP WILL BE PRESIDENT AGAIN THIS AUGUST!


Trump would never commit that royal faux pas.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Murdoch toilet paper doesn't like Biden. Inconceivable.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Why would he even bother to meet with her? The PM is the player.


because she has met more world leaders than pretty much anyone else (since at least the '50s, if not '40s) and probably has a pretty good handle, not just on the current players, but those who've either brought them up or competed against them.

her duty is first and foremost to the residents of the UK, but if you're nice, she'll probably tell you which buttons you can push on those world leaders she doesn't like.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Raybanghazi!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He is old. He probably just forgot
 
KB202
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Tanqueray: Why would he even bother to meet with her? The PM is the player.

because she has met more world leaders than pretty much anyone else (since at least the '50s, if not '40s) and probably has a pretty good handle, not just on the current players, but those who've either brought them up or competed against them.

her duty is first and foremost to the residents of the UK, but if you're nice, she'll probably tell you which buttons you can push on those world leaders she doesn't like.


Then she should get an appointment as an ambassador. No one should have to bow to someone else's god's chosen ruler.
 
comrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Imagine how embarrassing it would be to live in a country with a queen.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of Biden. He's been far more racist than El Trumpy, and has passed far more minority bashing laws than Trump ever has. By far. 

But Democrats are blind to their own hypocrisy/idiocy/bullshiat. 

That being said, who the f cares? No US president should be bending over backwards to please the UK Monarchy with their bullshiat rituals.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: But somehow they were fine with this fat orange turd:

[Fark user image image 320x320]

[Fark user image image 388x610]

Fark off already, Rupert rag.


... That second one.

OMG 😆.

He obviously pissed off the WRONG attire expert. And he's either so stupid he doesn't know it, or it's killing him but he's a narcissist and can't admit he farked up.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Joseph Biden Jr! Did you violate the protocols of the "Queen" of England?!

Fark yes! That's MY American President!
U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

Harass that old racist coont until she wishes she was term limited or a private citizen.

LIBERATE THE UK!

/Okay, I've spent too long ridiculing 45** during era of insanity and I'm clearly still berserk but anytime Biden does anything to piss off someone who hates her own great grandbabies is a solid win for enlightened western civilization.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But revealing private details of a conversation with the Queen is a royal faux pas.

Oh fark off, that whole family needs to get over themselves.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: But somehow they were fine with this fat orange turd:

[Fark user image 320x320] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 388x610]

Fark off already, Rupert rag.


Dolt 45 gives new life to the old fashioned term for men's formal wear : monkey suit. Give him a tin cup to collect small change. The
 
