(Twitter)   Local reporter claims Fox News "muzzled" her (difficulty: her story will be told by Project Veritas)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oblig

thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So she wanted to report that Trump won the election.
 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope her HPV finally kills her sooner rather than later
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker, (born White Heller)
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This should be good.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker, (born White Heller)


I think 'White Heller' roughly translates to 'Cracker, Ass-b*tch'.

But I've been wrong...
From time to time...
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker, (born White Heller)


You just made that up
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Daily Caller reporting on a Project Veritas interview with a Fox News reporter.

I didn't realize they were already remaking The Human Centipede.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like her. That said I also like whistleblowers that work for liberal media sources. Change my mind.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: The Daily Caller reporting on a Project Veritas interview with a Fox News reporter.

I didn't realize they were already remaking The Human Centipede.


Apparently with something far more toxic than human excrement.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope she enjoys her newfound unemployment.
 
