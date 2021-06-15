 Skip to content
 
(ABC Action News)   "I look in the rear-view mirror and see a little boy driving"   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So it's Florida Woman this time....
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
75-year-old Lauren Burch Birk had been drinking vodka at her condominium while babysitting her three great-grandchildren.

First on my checklist, too.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I wasn't concerned of boring you or irritating you, I'd keep posting the "alcohol was involved" meme in all of these threads.
But that would be a third of all main page threads.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
75, and has to babysit several great-grandchildren, including a 10-year-old.

That's a multi-generational fail going on there.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"He's almost 11."  I'd expect he 10-yr-old to say something like that, not the grandmother. But the 10-yr-old would probably know it was a BS alibi.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: If I wasn't concerned of boring you or irritating you, I'd keep posting the "alcohol was involved" meme in all of these threads.
But that would be a third of all main page threads.


It would be redundant to say that it was redundant. I would assume that would be redundant.
 
