(Hudson Valley Post)   Not News: Film production adds money to local economy. Fark: Fake money   (hudsonvalleypost.com) divider line
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that this is an 1880's era TV show  - shouldn't the prop banknotes look radically different for the period (since it's Downton Abbey quality - authenticity matters)

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gollie: Given that this is an 1880's era TV show  - shouldn't the prop banknotes look radically different for the period (since it's Downton Abbey quality - authenticity matters)

[i.imgur.com image 719x316]


probably some dumbass in the production crew that had it in their wallet from a previous movie, and got shipped off to bumblefark to do this next movie, is what they mean
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Written clearly on the money is that it is prop money and the accidental or even intentional passing of the note ultimately falls on the cashier for failing to notice Hamilton was drawn ten pounds lighter so he would appear normal on the big screen.

Lackadaisical cashiering is lackadaisical.
 
Pextor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What is the conversion rate of Schrute bucks to Stanley Nickels?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Written clearly on the money is that it is prop money and the accidental or even intentional passing of the note ultimately falls on the cashier for failing to notice Hamilton was drawn ten pounds lighter so he would appear normal on the big screen.

Lackadaisical cashiering is lackadaisical.


I've only seen one movie about Alexander Hamilton, so I'm pretty sure he looked a lot like Lin Manuel Miranda.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even if the illegal act was an innocent mistake, that doesn't help out owners of the Earlton Hill Country Store.

It's 10 bucks. How will they ever financially recover?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Even if the illegal act was an innocent mistake, that doesn't help out owners of the Earlton Hill Country Store.

It's 10 bucks. How will they ever financially recover?


"Country store".
Huh...I would have guessed tried to pas it off at a strip club.

/but that's probably where you'd get you butt kicked instead of the cops called, so maybe not
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is the problem? It says For Motion Picture Use. The guy is making a motion picture. He used it. As long as the purchase egitimately has something to do with motion pictures (set building supplies, catering, hotel rooms for crew) then it's all good.
I guess the issue could be how does the store spend the money then? Well they could use that $10 to make a movie, I guess. But honestly, that's their problem.
 
