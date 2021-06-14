 Skip to content
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
After yesterday's storm...?  Not many of my trees anymore.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I have high hopes for potpourri this year.  Lots of roses and peonies that I've been drying over the last week.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy shiat, what a difference a week makes!

On the left, dill chives and 4 apple grafts
In the middle, my container herb garden, mixed lettuce and rainbow chard
On the right, my new pallet planter (just put in 30 strawberry bare roots), the garden bed (radishes in front, cauliflower and beets toward the back are looking good! Turnips, rutabagas, parsnips and carrots starting to peek up, too.), and the fingerling potatoes (and chard. Yes, I said chard twice. I like chard.)

3 days of rain ahead, we'll see what happens...  I pulled up a radish today and it was tiny but tasty.  :)  Can't wait for things to really get going!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Oh - and there are collards under that leftover window serving as a cold frame.  They like heat and I live in Alaska.  We'll see.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh - and there are collards under that leftover window serving as a cold frame.  They like heat and I live in Alaska.  We'll see.


How do you cook your collards?  Because the Italian method is out of this world.

Roll and cut the collards into strips.  Big pan, hot oil, touch of garlic, immediately add collards.  Use tongs to move around in the oil rapidly until they are bright green.  Then dump them into a bowl.  Repeat until you've cooked everything, then return all of it to the pan, turn the heat way down, add a cup of stock or water, cover, and let simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve with a mess of white beans.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm about to harvest the first bunch of radishes. Tomatoes, beans, peppers, sunflowers, and dill have gone nuts after some recent rain.
Pumpkins looking ok, but no fruit yet.
Sage, thyme, basil, and fenugreek looking good, but none of them have really taken off yet.
Here's a weird one. I have moonflowers and morning glories going, but they're growing very slowly. It strikes me as odd because any other time I've grown them, they just took off soon after they got started. One thing I'm realizing is that this is the first time I've grown them from purchased seeds and not from seeds I collected from ones that I found growing somewhere nearby.
Speaking of using what I found lying around, I'm starting to collect some mulberries from the tress in our back yard, one red, one white.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Not much this year. I did some little flower things, and they are good, but no foodstuffs. May grab a tomato plant for the patio this weekend. My kid planted 8 sunflower seeds and 4 germinated, so we have that to hope for.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sunflowers from seed were a bit spiritic in germination - supplementing the planting with seedling started in cell trays to create 1'x1' grids, about 150 in total

Fark user imageView Full Size


had to apply some deer repellent but otherwise no issues
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I've got yellow, pink and red roses.  I have also just planted two baby Japanese maple trees.

The peony bush that I planted last year broke off at the stem for the second year in a row.  I am kicking myself for not using a stake to stabilize it.

My purple irises aren't doing much, though I did get a couple of really pretty blooms off one of the three.

The baby mimosa tree is still upstairs in my sunny attic.  I almost managed to kill it last year when I was in the hospital (forgot to water it) but it did survive.  I may let it go till spring 2022 before I plant it.  My brother taunts me, saying that mimosas are trash trees and all those fallen seed pods have to be raked up, blah blah.  I told him I wouldn't be planting it in his yard so he doesn't have to do any raking.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
waiting for the roses to come up.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a tomato jungle.

The heat indices this week have been incredible, like in the 100 to 110° range.  Tomatoes like it. Me not so much.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
For some reason my landlord actually likes Virginia creeper, so I'm taking a bunch of cuttings for him from the unkillable invasive bastard of a vine that grows on my fence.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

rosekolodny: For some reason my landlord actually likes Virginia creeper, so I'm taking a bunch of cuttings for him from the unkillable invasive bastard of a vine that grows on my fence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Everything is growing. Too much growing.

Here's a triptych of the front
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 425x566]

I have a tomato jungle.

The heat indices this week have been incredible, like in the 100 to 110° range.  Tomatoes like it. Me not so much.


Nice plant. I'd be tempted to trim it a bunch, but I am not growing anything this year so I will gladly defer to you.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

discgolfguru: buttercat: [Fark user image 425x566]

I have a tomato jungle.

The heat indices this week have been incredible, like in the 100 to 110° range.  Tomatoes like it. Me not so much.

Nice plant. I'd be tempted to trim it a bunch, but I am not growing anything this year so I will gladly defer to you.


I realize there are multiple plants.    ;)
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My forget-me-nots have flowered like crazy this year. Almost makes up for the cinnamon ferns that died due to winter and chipmunks.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Indoor stuff is also doing pretty well, still hooked on begonias.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

FrancoFile: Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh - and there are collards under that leftover window serving as a cold frame.  They like heat and I live in Alaska.  We'll see.

How do you cook your collards?  Because the Italian method is out of this world.

Roll and cut the collards into strips.  Big pan, hot oil, touch of garlic, immediately add collards.  Use tongs to move around in the oil rapidly until they are bright green.  Then dump them into a bowl.  Repeat until you've cooked everything, then return all of it to the pan, turn the heat way down, add a cup of stock or water, cover, and let simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve with a mess of white beans.


Wow - I'll have to try that.  I'm a Southerner by birth, so it's bacon fat and larger shreds for me.  But that does sound tasty!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

croesius: rosekolodny: For some reason my landlord actually likes Virginia creeper, so I'm taking a bunch of cuttings for him from the unkillable invasive bastard of a vine that grows on my fence.

[Fark user image image 425x363]


Lol
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The squirrels and rabbits really like my garden.  But their "taste tests" are just as bad as what they actually eat
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I found a wild asparagus growing in the shade, so it growing slowly.
Flowers are coming out

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's about 8 feet tall now
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I just looked it up because I got to thinking while I swear it was an asparagus spear I realized that's not what an asparagus flower looks like.

Smooth carrionflower.
Now to look that up.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Peonies blooming!
Fark user imageView Full Size

And the peas
Fark user imageView Full Size

And the sage.
The bees and hummingbirds love the sage flowers.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well that rabbit hole led here

tl;dr looks like asparagus when it starts, is edible, only known in two counties in Michigan and this is not one.
So now I need to find who to report it to. I'll start with that site.
It's funny because I was looking for a wild flower to cultivate.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh my God my potatoes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Other than that things are really starting to take off. It's been warmish and rainy and the garden is loving it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My place is the strangest bunch of plants all together. I've got ferns, mountain laurel. dogwood, blackberry, japanese sawgrass, yucca, maple, periwinkle, a wayward barrel cactus. flowering chia, cantaloupes, magnolia, english ivy. I wouldn't call it a garden as much as a grand experiment in chaotic negligence. It's beautifully disorganized but such is life.
/no pics but image the garden of eden all F'ed up
 
ukexpat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rare orchids on a rooftop in the City of London.
 
Lee451
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: For some reason my landlord actually likes Virginia creeper, so I'm taking a bunch of cuttings for him from the unkillable invasive bastard of a vine that grows on my fence.


Try a brush killer containing triclopyr. It is made to kill woody stemmed plants, is great on poison ivy/oak and is the only thing I can find that will kill wintercreeper.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Basil, sage, rosemary, and thyme. Also, lavender and a kid is trying tomatoes this year. The sage flowers are on their way out, lavender on the way in. Plants are hard for me.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got some Havasu, Cayenne, Thai, and Cowhorn peppers starting to crop down here.  Looking forward to making some hot sauce with my own peppers this year.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't have any photos handy but I started gardening last year as a pandemic hobby. I built two 4'x8'x 3' raised beds and one 4'x4' ground bed. Was going to do 2 more raised ones this year but not with current lumber prices.

Ending last year we had garlic, broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower planted. I half assed it and left it all. Survived the winter so once it warmed up our cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower were absolute units. The cauliflower was larger than my head.

Right now we have garlic that's getting near harvest, our peas are killing it, already harvested dozens of radish, diakon and red, carrots that are about ready, tomatoes, tons of onion, lettuce, summer squash, various hot and sweet peppers, strawberries, and some blueberry bushes we planted last year.

I'm actually imoressed with the amount of food we have gotten out of these gardens. Not enough to sustain life indefinitely, but it's cut our veggie bill to none. Plus we make some biatching pico de Gallo for tortillas.

I think next year we are going to clear out a bunch of area in the front yard where there is tons of sun and a nice flat yard to do corn.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Snow Peas didn't work out this spring.  Either the seeds were no good or the early heat we had in Mass was just too much for them.

Corn is on the rise though.

Finally getting some regular rain lately.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Things chugging along pretty well in this year's garden so far. Got the 2nd planting of corn in last night before the rain. Here's where I grew last year, seeded into buckwheat.  I'll till it under in a few weeks and probably replant in a mix of oats and peas, the winter rye before the snow hits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bought a huge fountain cherry tree for my wife for mother's day. Planted it following the standard instructions, with hole 3 times the width of the root ball and the depth of the ball. Kept it moist, but not flooded. Anyway the tree never leafed.

The garden center is giving me crap because I cut away most of the wire basket. Now I didn't do this all willy-nilly. I put the tree in the hole, and cut it off carefully without disturbing the root ball.

The old guy at the garden center apperently always leaves the wire basket on when planting. I'm sure the trees do fine for a few years before they strangle themselves.

Anyhoo, I had to go down there and go full dead parrot sketch (never got to the make out portion) so they are coming with a (smaller) replacement.

They need to take the old tree away. How they don't give me more crap about the now exposed roots.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is my dads garden.  He has done this thing for over 52 years since they bought the house.  This year he had back surgery so I told him I will do it for him.  Took me three weeks to get it all tilled and the various seeds in and plants we started in April transplanted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anybody try growing sorrel before? I just discovered that it's damned amazing. Never tried growing leafy stuff.
 
