Arson kills Frankenstein's Monster
20
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Life imitates art? 

The fiberglass and steel monster originally was a Vulcan on display at the 1988 Winter Carnival.

Oh. Never mind.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a vulcan shame
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fire bad! 🔥
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They should rebuild it every year like that goat
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clever headline!  How did Subby ever think of it?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
didn't even need the pitchforks
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy is my age, and he thinks burning things is still funny?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arson Sam 4
Youtube OtrcWENxpMw
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found his wallet at the site. Any guess who he voted for in 2020? Just kidding we know he didn't vote but complains about the result anyway.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many times do we have to go over this?

Dr. Frankenstein was the monster. He abandoned, essentially, a child because he thought that it was ugly. His creation should be referred to as The Creature.

/ it's not The Creature's fault that Dr. Frankenstein was a neglect father
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm no expert, but criminal masterminds probably don't bring their wallets when out on a late night crime spree.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This guy is my age, and he thinks burning things is still funny?


Wouldn't Beavis be in his fifties by now?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How many times do we have to go over this?

Dr. Frankenstein was the monster. He abandoned, essentially, a child because he thought that it was ugly. His creation should be referred to as The Creature.

/ it's not The Creature's fault that Dr. Frankenstein was a neglect father


I'm glad you corrected an error that nobody in this thread had made.
 
othmar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dumbass caught on security camera huh
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I saw "Mankato" I was hoping it was in reference to someone setting fire to that ginormous Dump flag on the crane.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

othmar: dumbass caught on security camera huh


Left his wallet behind too which makes him a double dumbass.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: iheartscotch: How many times do we have to go over this?

Dr. Frankenstein was the monster. He abandoned, essentially, a child because he thought that it was ugly. His creation should be referred to as The Creature.

/ it's not The Creature's fault that Dr. Frankenstein was a neglect father

I'm glad you corrected an error that nobody in this thread had made.


The best tweet ibe seen recemtly went somwthing like this:

"You're telling me Frankenstein was the doctor? They let that monster practice medicine?"
 
acouvis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Investigators suspected Olson, who has an appearance similar to the man in the video and lives in the area. Olson's wallet also was found on the ground in the area.

Truly CSI level investigations to solve this crime...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: [i.pinimg.com image 346x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


Super Duper!

images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
