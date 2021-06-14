 Skip to content
(ABC News)   No mask, but plenty of bullets   (abcnews.go.com)
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
An off-duty officer, who was a veteran of the sheriff's office, pulled his weapon and opened fire on Tucker, the GBI said. Tucker was hit but returned fire and hit the off-duty officer twice, investigators said.

So - it takes a good guy with a gun to fail to stop the bad guy with a gun and get his own ass shot?
Sounds about right.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks GOP
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
another covid related death
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am so farkin' sick of these anti-maskers and their kancel-kulture krusade
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought these folks were great supporters of the Free Market and the right of businesses to enact their own policies within their confines?

jso2897: An off-duty officer, who was a veteran of the sheriff's office, pulled his weapon and opened fire on Tucker, the GBI said. Tucker was hit but returned fire and hit the off-duty officer twice, investigators said.

So - it takes a good guy with a gun to fail to stop the bad guy with a gun and get his own ass shot?
Sounds about right.


Unless you can ambush someone, or they are unarmed entirely, getting shot in a close quarters gunfight is VERY common. The range is just too damn easy. In the confines of a store, it's a damn lucky thing more people weren't hit.

Going up against a knife? Expect to get cut or stabbed. You have to be very skilled or very lucky to get out without a nick or cut. Guns? At a range of yards? The same.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since we don't dare take away peoples guns, can we at least mandate people be smart enough to walk and chew bubblegum at the same time to be able to operate the trigger mechanism?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GOP did this.
Any one who is a member of that party is guilty of this shiat.
fark them
fark their party
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TRUMPERS GONNA TRUMP

calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Check his DNA against the feces smeared at the Capitol Rotunda on Jan 6.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He won't have to wear a mask in prison.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the cashier would've been safer without a mask?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: So the cashier would've been safer without a mask?


No the cashier would've been safer if republican politicians actually cared about democracy and stopped their silly games of playing to the lowest common racist scumbags of our society. Now the GOP has become the lowest common racist scumbags of our society.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: Naido: So the cashier would've been safer without a mask?

No the cashier would've been safer if republican politicians actually cared about democracy and stopped their silly games of playing to the lowest common racist scumbags of our society. Now the GOP has become the lowest common racist scumbags of our society.


I know it's unfamiliar in theses environs, but that's called dark humor
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did they call Democrats snowflakes? These people are so terrified of everything that they have carry guns into grocery stores. Masks are so scary!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: solokumba: Naido: So the cashier would've been safer without a mask?

No the cashier would've been safer if republican politicians actually cared about democracy and stopped their silly games of playing to the lowest common racist scumbags of our society. Now the GOP has become the lowest common racist scumbags of our society.

I know it's unfamiliar in theses environs, but that's called dark humor


No, you are the humorcist!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't argue.  Just call the police
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem still is it shouldn't be left on some low level employee to enforce a mask mandate inside of the store, It's a private business if these people don't want to wear the mask and they don't want to listen call the police get him trespassed out.  The problem continues to be is once people are allowed to walk around the store the entire time and buy their groceries while not wearing a mask  Then someone tries to enforce the rule at the end.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the guy who didn't want to wear a mask shot a cop?

WHO ARE THE GOOD GUYS AND WHO ARE THE BAD GUYS?!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine being SO mad about being asked to protect your fellow citizens that but only will you yell and scream about how you don't want to, but then actually escalate that to summary execution of the person who had the audacity to ask you? Yeah, me neither, it takes a special kind of snowflake imbecile to do that, one manipulated by the Kremlin and their stooges in the GOP.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Can you imagine being SO mad about being asked to protect your fellow citizens that but only will you yell and scream about how you don't want to, but then actually escalate that to summary execution of the person who had the audacity to ask you? Yeah, me neither, it takes a special kind of snowflake imbecile to do that, one manipulated by the Kremlin and their stooges in the GOP.


Few people have adequately been able to explain the concept that masks are about protecting other people

People think they're just taking a risk for themselves by not wearing it in it's about personal freedom they don't see the  altruism in it and they may not care which is almost sociopathic
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Don't argue.  Just call the police


Last summer our county Sheriff's office were quoted in the paper saying they wouldn't be responding to mask complaints.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marjorie Greene just had an orgasim.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: robodog: Can you imagine being SO mad about being asked to protect your fellow citizens that but only will you yell and scream about how you don't want to, but then actually escalate that to summary execution of the person who had the audacity to ask you? Yeah, me neither, it takes a special kind of snowflake imbecile to do that, one manipulated by the Kremlin and their stooges in the GOP.

Few people have adequately been able to explain the concept that masks are about protecting other people

People think they're just taking a risk for themselves by not wearing it in it's about personal freedom they don't see the  altruism in it and they may not care which is almost sociopathic


Sociopathy has beccome a core value for American conservatives.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: Marjorie Greene just had an orgasim.


But did it also involve anal leakage like whenever she opens her mouth to speak??
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: solokumba: Naido: So the cashier would've been safer without a mask?

No the cashier would've been safer if republican politicians actually cared about democracy and stopped their silly games of playing to the lowest common racist scumbags of our society. Now the GOP has become the lowest common racist scumbags of our society.

I know it's unfamiliar in theses environs, but that's called dark humor


Dark humor is like food: Not everyone gets it.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tucker left the store without making his purchase, but immediately returned inside. Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her,"

We all hope the guns are OK.

An armed society is a polite society.

That cashier should have armed herself and been born whiter if she was gonna assert her employers' private property rights.

Florida's unconstitutional restrictive anti-gun tyranny is what kept a good guy with a gun from stopping the (alleged) bad guy with a gun.

It's too soon to begin talking about gun-safety measures.


Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker needs to be tortured to death.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is going on? The amount of guns we have haven't changed. Hell, ammo is even more hard to find lately.  Why the fark all the stupid shootings lately?
This wasn't even a "heat of the moment." shooting. It's bad enough some farkwit felt it necessary to end someone's life over a goddamn mask. But to take the time to go out to the car, get a gun, come back and THEN kill some girl, who is just doing her job in following store policy, over some bullshiat like this?
All the questions they ask on a form 4473
Are you a felon?
Are you a terrorist?
Do you use Marijuana? (Not even hard core drugs, pot specifically)

Maybe they should ask "Are you willing to execute someone just for following CDC guidelines?"
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I thought these folks were great supporters of the Free Market and the right of businesses to enact their own policies within their confines?


This. Example #947 of how those who claim to support private property rights, freedom of association, etc. are the biggest offenders of such rights.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: So the guy who didn't want to wear a mask shot a cop?

WHO ARE THE GOOD GUYS AND WHO ARE THE BAD GUYS?!


Trick question, me - they're all mediocre guys.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: TRUMPERS GONNA TRUMP

[Fark user image image 238x282]


DNA tests will reveal only a single helix.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Tucker needs to be tortured to death.


Torture his mom in front of him. May as well, she's going to be tortured the rest of her life anyway by what he did & what her part was in it. B/c of him, someone else's child lies cold in the morgue. May his whole family suffer.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrible.  Just terrible.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Don't argue.  Just call the police


So they can shoot you instead?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThePea: Iworkformsn: Tucker needs to be tortured to death.

Torture his mom in front of him. May as well, she's going to be tortured the rest of her life anyway by what he did & what her part was in it. B/c of him, someone else's child lies cold in the morgue. May his whole family suffer.


Find his dog too
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: What the fark is going on? The amount of guns we have haven't changed. Hell, ammo is even more hard to find lately.  Why the fark all the stupid shootings lately?
This wasn't even a "heat of the moment." shooting. It's bad enough some farkwit felt it necessary to end someone's life over a goddamn mask. But to take the time to go out to the car, get a gun, come back and THEN kill some girl, who is just doing her job in following store policy, over some bullshiat like this?
All the questions they ask on a form 4473
Are you a felon?
Are you a terrorist?
Do you use Marijuana? (Not even hard core drugs, pot specifically)

Maybe they should ask "Are you willing to execute someone just for following CDC guidelines?"


Right-wing mouthpieces are telling right-wing morons to strap on their guns & defend their freedoms. The voices that these morons have grown to trust have told them that they're "patriots" and "heroes" for, apparently, shooting cashiers when they're told to wear a mask.

Settle in. You're going to see more of this, as these right-wing mouthpieces insist that their moronic followers may have to provide a "Second Amendment solution" to re-install Trump in the White House by August.

They're old, bold, with brains full of mold, and they vote GOP, baby.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThePea: Iworkformsn: Tucker needs to be tortured to death.

Torture his mom in front of him. May as well, she's going to be tortured the rest of her life anyway by what he did & what her part was in it. B/c of him, someone else's child lies cold in the morgue. May his whole family suffer.


She's probably cheering him on for not taking any guff from no cashier.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: What the fark is going on? The amount of guns we have haven't changed.


Oh do go suck on a gun-shaped but non-lethal lollipop you disingenuous person.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: TRUMPERS GONNA TRUMP

[Fark user image 238x282]


That is NOT the suspect in this shooting.

The mugshot you snagged from a GIS for "Victor Lee Tucker, Jr." is instead a mugshot of Dylan Painter, a suspect in a different shooting somewhere else. GIS put that up because multiple news articles were on the same webpage.

https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/​m​an-dead-after-shooting-on-zimmerman-rd​-in-spartanburg-co-suspect-in-custody/​
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Snapper Carr: Don't argue.  Just call the police

So they can shoot you instead?


That's the rub, these days. Calling the cops doesn't restore order - it adds a variable to the equation. Your two-body problem that you could work out in your head just became a three-body problem you won't figure out before the heat death of the universe even if you had Magrathea's best handling the math for you.
 
rekabis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How stupid are these anti-maskers? Now they _kill_ to get their way?

Too bad that officer wasn't more accurate with his service revolver. Now taxpayers are going to have to stump up the cost of this moron's incarceration for the next 25 to life.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: MythDragon: What the fark is going on? The amount of guns we have haven't changed.

Oh do go suck on a gun-shaped but non-lethal lollipop you disingenuous person.


Meh, the US has been at 1.1-1.2 per Capita for at least 30 years, surveys have shown fun ownership pretty steady from 1972-present at low to mid 40s percent, probably longer but the survey I looked at only started in 72. The major difference is mass shootings. Prior to Columbine there had been exactly one case in the US of a semi auto rifle being used in a mass shooting, since I'm not sure there's been a year without one.
 
keldaria
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't worry, he will go free. He was only standing his ground against the active aggression of the unarmed cashier insisting he risk his life by wearing a mask. What else could he do? Leave? No that would be retreating and would be cowardly. Better to shoot her then shoot the off duty police officer that shot back at you in self defense too. That is the American way, god bless our second amendment rights to shoot people we don't agree with.
 
rekabis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: People think they're just taking a risk for themselves by not wearing it in it's about personal freedom they don't see the altruism in it


Oh, they know the mask is all about protecting others.

They just don't care. Not one farking bit. It's all 100% solipsism and selfishness, of "my inconvenience is more important than your life."

They are sociopaths.
 
powhound
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hindsight and all speaking of the off-duty officer, but if I witness a dude get agitated like that and walk away, then re-enter. My gun would have been drawn immediately. Maybe he didn't witness what happened directly but it seems an argument over a mask would have caught anyone's attention within earshot. Shiat just sucks. I'm sorry for the cashier. RIP
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now now now let's not get too hasty here. The article doesn't specifically say the argument was about the shooter *not* wearing a mask.

Maybe he was wearing one and she asked him to remove it?

There's still plenty of room for doubt about his motive and let's wait for all the facts before assuming that this 2A whack job is also an anti-mask whack job..
 
keldaria
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: He won't have to wear a mask in prison.


Technically he might, the other prisoners often don't look kindly on people who risk getting them sick with a deadly disease. Frequently they beat the shiat out of people for less. Even tho many are vaccinated now, most of them remember the pandemic spreading through prison like wild fire getting many of them seriously ill. I have a feeling that if he insist on refusing the vaccine that the other prisoners will make him wear a farking mask until he wises up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: MythDragon: What the fark is going on? The amount of guns we have haven't changed.

Oh do go suck on a gun-shaped but non-lethal lollipop you disingenuous person.


Disingenuous? My statement is correct. The amount of available guns (a fark ton) we have today, is about the same amount (a fark ton) we had 5 years ago. We had a fark ton 10 years ago, and a fark ton 20 years ago.

It's not like guns couldn't be had until a few months ago.
 
