(AZCentral)   Apparently golf course owners in Arizona think they should be exempt from saving water   (azcentral.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
AZ could go the easy route and charge Golf Courses that do not have recovery and reuse water systems in place a fee of $500 per 326,000 gallons of water (one acre foot)  pumped from groundwater.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Golf courses in the desert. Brilliant!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: AZ could go the easy route and charge Golf Courses that do not have recovery and reuse water systems in place a fee of $500 per 326,000 gallons of water (one acre foot)  pumped from groundwater.


Double the highest number and make it the lowest the state will go.

We have to change our culture here. Have to. We must evolve away from a 'mine to depletion' mentality.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As it double 326,000 and make it the dollar amount. $652,000 is a good start.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Troon North used their water right to use recycled water on their course for a $31 million dollar loan. Banks recognized the value of water use, it is time AZ government does as well.

Scottsdale Adopted Resolution No.10626 authorizing the assignment of irrigation water rights to ZB, N.A.dba National Bank of Arizona as collateral for a financial loan.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Arizona is about to have no water from the Colorado River. No. Water. None. Not a future crisis, a right now crisis. But golf, so carry on
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No one could have guessed that building cities, farms, and golf courses in the desert would ever have adverse effects on local and regional water supplies. Truly, it's a mystery, wrapped in an enigma, surrounded by freedom.

\Fark golf courses and their customers.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
<Rich people> think they should be exempt from <rule>

Well I'll be damned. Somehow, a large chunk of America became convinced "... But I don't want to!" it's a valid excuse for just farking anything.

I don't wanna get vaccinated
I don't wanna wear a mask
I don't wanna pay taxes
I don't wanna stop farking the environment
Etc
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't they just pray for rain?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gated communities and golf courses go hand in hand. It's part of a selling point for real estate prices, and HOA/club fees. And creates a 'green barrier' from the poors. And if you're really clever you can have a portion of the barrier declared a protected wetland and get maintenance grants from the EPA.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: <Rich people> think they should be exempt from <rule>

Well I'll be damned. Somehow, a large chunk of America became convinced "... But I don't want to!" it's a valid excuse for just farking anything.

I don't wanna get vaccinated
I don't wanna wear a mask
I don't wanna pay taxes
I don't wanna stop farking the environment
Etc


And these same people biatch and moan about the entitled poor crying about not being able to feed their families on low wages.

We're surrounded by assholes.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just make the entire course a sand-trap.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: NateAsbestos: <Rich people> think they should be exempt from <rule>

Well I'll be damned. Somehow, a large chunk of America became convinced "... But I don't want to!" it's a valid excuse for just farking anything.

I don't wanna get vaccinated
I don't wanna wear a mask
I don't wanna pay taxes
I don't wanna stop farking the environment
Etc

And these same people biatch and moan about the entitled poor crying about not being able to feed their families on low wages.

We're ENSLAVED by assholes.


ftfe
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Golf courses in the desert. Brilliant!


Phoenix has literally the highest number of golf courses per capita than anywhere in the US.

My own neighboring town of Northampton has more restaurants per capita--though, after COVID this number is really going to get tested there with all the empty joints that just went tits up.

Phoenix draws more water for golf courses and mist curtains for their malls and shopping centers than they do for people. And the Salt and Verde Rivers, along with the Colorado River are really showing the toll. Especially when you realize that these bastiches did NOT shut down maintenance and greenskeeping during the quarantine.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

grokca: Can't they just pray for rain?


They might have to think too and that's beyond the realm of their abilities.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ship all of the damn plastic we cannot recycle properly to AZ and let them make it into astroturf for those spiffy golf courses they love so damn much.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reduce their total combined water use by 3.1%

Much sacrifice. Very suffering.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ship all of the damn plastic we cannot recycle properly to AZ and let them make it into astroturf for those spiffy golf courses they love so damn much.


I was just talking to a neighbor about plastic grass. He has some. Looks great. Low maintenance. But if the sun reflects off of the windows in summer, it'll melt it and potentially catch fire.

I'll take rocks instead.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
fark golf.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Easy solution: Raise your fees or dues and start importing tanker trucks of water for your course.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: fragMasterFlash: Ship all of the damn plastic we cannot recycle properly to AZ and let them make it into astroturf for those spiffy golf courses they love so damn much.

I was just talking to a neighbor about plastic grass. He has some. Looks great. Low maintenance. But if the sun reflects off of the windows in summer, it'll melt it and potentially catch fire.

I'll take rocks instead.


As a youngster I thought for certain I would one day make the mistake of stepping into quicksand and that would be that. Perhaps future generations can enjoy an irrational fear of being swallowed by a pit of molten astroturf?
 
farknozzle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe, I dunno, DON'T BUILD A GODDAMN farkING GOLF COURSE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE farkING DESERT, YOU farkING IDIOTS!?!?

*plays world's tiniest violin for golf course owners*
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Just make the entire course a sand-trap.


Bill it as the hardest course in the US. You have one shot to avoid the trap.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farknozzle: Maybe, I dunno, DON'T BUILD A GODDAMN farkING GOLF COURSE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE farkING DESERT, YOU farkING IDIOTS!?!?

*plays world's tiniest violin for golf course owners*


Fark user imageView Full Size
Real Sam Kinison vibes.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Just make the entire course a sand-trap.


Or, they could take an aerial photo, reverse the values and turn the sand traps into green traps.
The duffers will have to sharpen their skills.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone should start up a lawn watering service for areas with watering restrictions. Just order a bunch of 5-gallon water cooler jugs and old Indian Water Pumps and then charge people a premium fee to come and water their lawns. Technically you will not be using a municipal water source so most likely you would not be violating any watering bans as those usually only cover the use of municipal water sources. Could make some quick cash this way.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: farknozzle: Maybe, I dunno, DON'T BUILD A GODDAMN farkING GOLF COURSE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE farkING DESERT, YOU farkING IDIOTS!?!?

*plays world's tiniest violin for golf course owners*

[Fark user image 425x303]Real Sam Kinison vibes.


i.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Golf courses, wide green lawns, decorative fountains, are all things that if you say these things ought to be the first to go during a drought will net responses like:
"Golf courses use reclaimed water."
"Agriculture/industry/almonds use a lot more water than all the golf courses put together"
"People should be able to pay the extra water use for their lawns if they want to"
"Whatabout?"

I'm sorry, but before we touch even the thirstiest of luxury agriculture, every golf course in the West should be a crispy brown. There is no need AT ALL for sparkling Bermuda grass on the fairways and closely shaven greens and lush "roughs" mown to 3 inches terminating in the sagebrush. If you wanna golf, golf in the dirt. Put down artificial turf on the green and the tee. You don't need real grass to golf on. You're not Arnold F*cking Palmer.

As to your lawns, unless you have an artesian well already on your property, then your nice green lawn can just wait till it rains again. During the 76-77 drought in California, the central coast went on rationing, and a friend of my mother's had a beautiful (like Better Homes & Gardens beautiful) garden on which she'd spent thousands of dollars and hours. It was going to die that year because there was no way she was going to be able to keep it alive on the 50 gallons a day per person each household was allotted. She was fortunate that her husband decided to fix the deck that year, and discovered the reason for the rotten deck on one side of the house was a leaking well.

Most people didn't get that lucky. And all you assholes with three-acre lawns can either find a well or pave your yards.
 
nomdeplum
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark the grass, play on hardpack dirt with  woodchips.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: Someone should start up a lawn watering service for areas with watering restrictions. Just order a bunch of 5-gallon water cooler jugs and old Indian Water Pumps and then charge people a premium fee to come and water their lawns. Technically you will not be using a municipal water source so most likely you would not be violating any watering bans as those usually only cover the use of municipal water sources. Could make some quick cash this way.


You could also trade babies for bitcoin, which would be more illegal, but morally less problematic.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
165 farking golf courses for one farking city? Are they counting mini golf courses too? That stuff is fake grass.
 
spleef420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: fark golf.


It's a great way to ruin a nice walk in the park.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If this drought continues through next year there will be even less water to go around for the west, so any possible exemptions an AZ golf course can imagine or get passed now will be meaningless once non-essential consumption becomes unsustainable.

CA is going to have to change their attitude too, they suffer a great deal of conservation hesitancy.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Troon North used their water right to use recycled water on their course for a $31 million dollar loan. Banks recognized the value of water use, it is time AZ government does as well.

Scottsdale Adopted Resolution No.10626 authorizing the assignment of irrigation water rights to ZB, N.A.dba National Bank of Arizona as collateral for a financial loan.


In most areas of Florida you are pretty much paid to take reclaimed water. The fees they charge are really for covering the distribution system.

Florida Keys though is rich people getting the federal government paying for fresh water taken down to the keys for them because there is no source of fresh water via US Navy needing it.
 
