(KING 5 News)   You steal my catalytic converter, I kill you and drag your body behind my truck   (king5.com) divider line
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Campbell told police the suspected thief was still alive and talking when he was tied up and dragged to the field before being abandoned, according to court documents.

So, he supposedly claims he shot the thief then dragged him into the field while he was still alive? That doesn't sound like it's going to be great for his defense.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The theft of catalytic converters in the Seattle area has spiked by over 1000% over the last two years.  They cost about $1500 to replace.  Sorry the thief is dead, but choices dude.

/subby
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I see Hubris Boy has this thread covered.  I'll add that I've always been curious if these guys are local mechanics
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

keiverarrow: I see Hubris Boy has this thread covered.  I'll add that I've always been curious if these guys are local mechanics


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean, initially, no jury would have convicted him for the shooting straight down while groggy from waking up, at a catalytic converter thief...

After that is was Princess Bride classic blunders level of farkery.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: Campbell told police the suspected thief was still alive and talking when he was tied up and dragged to the field before being abandoned, according to court documents.

So, he supposedly claims he shot the thief then dragged him into the field while he was still alive? That doesn't sound like it's going to be great for his defense.


And then tried to hide the alleged thief's car and cleaned up the area so it would take some time to identify what happened and find the body, but for the witness.


Oh and the killer is a felon in possession of an illegal firearm.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Miss Stein: The theft of catalytic converters in the Seattle area has spiked by over 1000% over the last two years.  They cost about $1500 to replace.  Sorry the thief is dead, but choices dude.

/subby


Yup. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Thief took his chances and that's on him.
Not everyone has $1500 to replace a c.converter. Plus, you don't steal from other people.

Corporations, IDGAF. But people's belongings, you don't touch.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: [Fark user image 425x338]


Done in one.  I'll get the lights.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think anyone tampering with your vehicle should be considered attempted murder. They could be cutting your brake lines. Doing something with your fuel lines/gas tank. Not just harm to you or anyone else in your car, but to others on the road as well.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Godscrack: I think anyone tampering with your vehicle should be considered attempted murder. They could be cutting your brake lines. Doing something with your fuel lines/gas tank. Not just harm to you or anyone else in your car, but to others on the road as well.


Yeah, but extra rounds and dragging the body is more than is necessary to protect your property.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The thief farked around, then he found out....fsck him.  I have no sympathy.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: [Fark user image 425x338]


Catalytic converters are expensive, yo.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

offacue: Godscrack: I think anyone tampering with your vehicle should be considered attempted murder. They could be cutting your brake lines. Doing something with your fuel lines/gas tank. Not just harm to you or anyone else in your car, but to others on the road as well.

Yeah, but extra rounds and dragging the body is more than is necessary to protect your property.


Enjoy jail too. Now he has assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder charge. All he had to do was videotape the guy working on the car, then show the video to police.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never bring a shotty to a baseball bat fight?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Miss Stein: They cost about $1500 to replace.  Sorry the thief is dead, but choices dude.


So a human life is worth less than $1500?
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: Miss Stein: They cost about $1500 to replace.  Sorry the thief is dead, but choices dude.

So a human life is worth less than $1500?


It was worth less than that to the thief.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violent vigilante "justice"? Make the west wild again? No, thank you.  I guess I'm one of those liberal softies who thinks killing somebody over a flipping car part is not ok.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Campbell told police the suspected thief was still alive and talking when he was tied up and dragged to the field before being abandoned, according to court documents.

So, he supposedly claims he shot the thief then dragged him into the field while he was still alive? That doesn't sound like it's going to be great for his defense.


He was sleeping in his truck. I have a feeling he's already all out of farks to give
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [i.postimg.cc image 640x442]



"You guys know Toby Juarez? He's a Pharaoh, isn't he?"
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Miss Stein: They cost about $1500 to replace.  Sorry the thief is dead, but choices dude.

So a human life is worth less than $1500?


The thief decided his life was worth about $1500.  He knew getting caught and shot was a potential outcome.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Campbell told police the suspected thief was still alive and talking when he was tied up and dragged to the field before being abandoned, according to court documents.

So, he supposedly claims he shot the thief then dragged him into the field while he was still alive? That doesn't sound like it's going to be great for his defense.


Unless his defense is that he is a vet with PTSD and was just taking the guy to a field hospital.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: offacue: Godscrack: I think anyone tampering with your vehicle should be considered attempted murder. They could be cutting your brake lines. Doing something with your fuel lines/gas tank. Not just harm to you or anyone else in your car, but to others on the road as well.

Yeah, but extra rounds and dragging the body is more than is necessary to protect your property.

Enjoy jail too. Now he has assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder charge. All he had to do was videotape the guy working on the car, then show the video to police.


And the police would be like, "So. What do you want us to do about it?" and then go back to eating donuts.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of Americans think it's just great to kill someone over $1500, I see.

And you wonder why your country is so farked up.

This isn't normal, you raving psychopaths.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
altdriver.comView Full Size

/approves
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my mind, stealing IS murder.....hear me out.....
.
If someone steals something that I worked at a job 40 hours to get the money to buy, then by association, the theft is theft of my time on planet earth. I will NEVER get those 40 hours back and I chose to convert my precious 40 hours of time on this planet, into an object that has an equal worth (to me).  Let's assume it is something that is not insured or has a value that cannot be measured. The thief has in essence murdered me - it will be as if I never existed for those 40 hours.
.
.
Change my mind.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I get the feeling this is not the first time this guy killed someone.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very well written article!

I'm surprised, Fark.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Miss Stein: They cost about $1500 to replace.  Sorry the thief is dead, but choices dude.

So a human life is worth less than $1500?


Some are
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are slipping, were is the cite for operating with a faulty exhaust?
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local cameras did capture footage of the truck owner right after the shots were fired:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: In my mind, stealing IS murder.....hear me out.....
.
If someone steals something that I worked at a job 40 hours to get the money to buy, then by association, the theft is theft of my time on planet earth. I will NEVER get those 40 hours back and I chose to convert my precious 40 hours of time on this planet, into an object that has an equal worth (to me).  Let's assume it is something that is not insured or has a value that cannot be measured. The thief has in essence murdered me - it will be as if I never existed for those 40 hours.
.
.
Change my mind.


Can't reason you out of a position you didn't reason yourself into.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are so many people sleeping in their trucks there?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: Godscrack: offacue: Godscrack: I think anyone tampering with your vehicle should be considered attempted murder. They could be cutting your brake lines. Doing something with your fuel lines/gas tank. Not just harm to you or anyone else in your car, but to others on the road as well.

Yeah, but extra rounds and dragging the body is more than is necessary to protect your property.

Enjoy jail too. Now he has assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder charge. All he had to do was videotape the guy working on the car, then show the video to police.

And the police would be like, "So. What do you want us to do about it?" and then go back to eating donuts.


Record the police saying that. Put the video on YouTube and send it to the local news.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: A lot of Americans think it's just great to kill someone over $1500, I see.

And you wonder why your country is so farked up.

This isn't normal, you raving psychopaths.


Catalytic-converter-stealing-like-typi​ng-detected.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: In my mind, stealing IS murder.....hear me out.....
.
If someone steals something that I worked at a job 40 hours to get the money to buy, then by association, the theft is theft of my time on planet earth. I will NEVER get those 40 hours back and I chose to convert my precious 40 hours of time on this planet, into an object that has an equal worth (to me).  Let's assume it is something that is not insured or has a value that cannot be measured. The thief has in essence murdered me - it will be as if I never existed for those 40 hours.
.
.
Change my mind.


That's why I shoot people who wait 5 seconds after the light turns green. That is time I will never get back. They have effectively murdered me for those 5 seconds. Shooting them is just self-defense.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: A lot of Americans think it's just great to kill someone over $1500, I see.

And you wonder why your country is so farked up.

This isn't normal, you raving psychopaths.


It isn't the $1500.

It's $1500, not being able to make it to work, the chances of getting fired over missing work because you don't have the $1500 to fix the car, and the snowball effect after that.

That's why stealing horses was a hanging crime - you steal a man's horse, and you've stolen his ability to make a  livelihood, and likely indirectly killed him.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone who's saying how understandable this is or making jokes about how it's justified, just FYI: the thief was black.


/nah, just made that up
//made you start for a second, though, didn't I?
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Google tells me thieves get at most $150 for ea. Send like an exceptional risk and amount of work for about $100. Better off forging Pokemon cards or selling bootleg high end bourbon.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: bucket_pup: In my mind, stealing IS murder.....hear me out.....
.
If someone steals something that I worked at a job 40 hours to get the money to buy, then by association, the theft is theft of my time on planet earth. I will NEVER get those 40 hours back and I chose to convert my precious 40 hours of time on this planet, into an object that has an equal worth (to me).  Let's assume it is something that is not insured or has a value that cannot be measured. The thief has in essence murdered me - it will be as if I never existed for those 40 hours.
.
.
Change my mind.

That's why I shoot people who wait 5 seconds after the light turns green. That is time I will never get back. They have effectively murdered me for those 5 seconds. Shooting them is just self-defense.


And don't get me started on high school Algebra.

Mr. Hunter was basically a serial killer.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Miss Stein: They cost about $1500 to replace.  Sorry the thief is dead, but choices dude.

So a human life is worth less than $1500?


Search articles on how many people are killed for their footwear, and you'll have your answer.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he should have given the thief a better option. Maybe he can keep the cc but he cuts the guys thumbs off. Everyone wins.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: towatchoverme: A lot of Americans think it's just great to kill someone over $1500, I see.

And you wonder why your country is so farked up.

This isn't normal, you raving psychopaths.

It isn't the $1500.

It's $1500, not being able to make it to work, the chances of getting fired over missing work because you don't have the $1500 to fix the car, and the snowball effect after that.

That's why stealing horses was a hanging crime - you steal a man's horse, and you've stolen his ability to make a  livelihood, and likely indirectly killed him.


They didn't have cabs, Uber or public transit or telecommuting in the old west either.

You're basically arguing for frontier justice in a civilized society.

That's called dystopia. You're an idiot.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Why are so many people sleeping in their trucks there?


So you've never driven on an Interstate highway with less than three digits.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was thinking, he could have just fired up the truck and pulled forward very fast.
I mean, how is anyone reasonably supposed to expect someone is under your truck?
Does anyone on the jury check underneath their car before starting it in the morning?
-
/Plausible deniability goes a long way.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: A lot of Americans think it's just great to kill someone over $1500, I see.

And you wonder why your country is so farked up.

This isn't normal, you raving psychopaths.


Soon, we will hunt each other just for sport. I can't wait.  To track a man using only your mind against his mind, maybe catch a whiff of his campfire, wound him, follow the trail of black blood on a moonlit night and shoot him while he's crying just as dawn breaks.  It's mourning in America.

*Paid for by Marjorie Taylor Greene for Empress of the Supreme Court 2022
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: In my mind, stealing IS murder.....hear me out.....
.
If someone steals something that I worked at a job 40 hours to get the money to buy, then by association, the theft is theft of my time on planet earth. I will NEVER get those 40 hours back and I chose to convert my precious 40 hours of time on this planet, into an object that has an equal worth (to me).  Let's assume it is something that is not insured or has a value that cannot be measured. The thief has in essence murdered me - it will be as if I never existed for those 40 hours.
.
.
Change my mind.


If the average person lives X hours and a thief steals X divided up between Y people, then sure you can play the game of saying he kind of sort of maybe murdered a person.

A more realistic calculation would be quantifying the damage caused to a person. Are they ever going work an extra 40 hours over their life? Will you retire one week later? Or will you go out to eat a few less times, maybe skip some take out coffees or buy store brand?

What if I'm worth 20 million dollars but work for minimum wage? A thief steals a week's pay. I ultimately change literally nothing about my life as a result.

Did the thief murder my 40 hours?

Am I actually dead during the full 40 hours of work time, or did I still get some living done? Did I post on fark.com, meet a potential girlfriend, have some laughs at the water cooler?

Your line of thought makes some sense in a very macro scheme of things, or extreme examples like in "Going Postal" where the scam of painting a horse actually results in a suicide when someone's entire life is ruined. It doesn't work here.
 
