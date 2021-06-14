 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Web designer, with not a clue as to how the real world works, gives his baby boy a bonkers name to pay homage to his profession (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, Cascading Style Sheets, HTML, The Sun, boy HTML, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, unique names  
•       •       •

322 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 11:56 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ahh... Little Robert'); DROP TABLE Students;--
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: Ahh... Little Robert'); DROP TABLE Students;--


Okay, it's finally time for me to admit I don't understand that cartoon (I mean, I get the gist of it, but...)

That's some kind of programming language, right?  I know SQL is a common one for databases... is that SQL?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know the language either, but from context I'm guessing that name would likely become a command to delete the table labled "Students"
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: Ahh... Little Robert'); DROP TABLE Students;--


Came for this, leaving satisfied
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: Im_Gumby: Ahh... Little Robert'); DROP TABLE Students;--

Okay, it's finally time for me to admit I don't understand that cartoon (I mean, I get the gist of it, but...)

That's some kind of programming language, right?  I know SQL is a common one for databases... is that SQL?


Yes, it is SQL. The joke is that the kid's name is what is commonly used for a SQL injection attack.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: Im_Gumby: Ahh... Little Robert'); DROP TABLE Students;--

Okay, it's finally time for me to admit I don't understand that cartoon (I mean, I get the gist of it, but...)

That's some kind of programming language, right?  I know SQL is a common one for databases... is that SQL?


It's SQL. The quote ends the string being read, the close bracket and semicolon close the statement. The next thing read is a new sql command run with the same permissions as the first one.

The follow on to always sanatize your database inputs would be to insert escape characters before any offending characters before you use it in any sql.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MonstarMike: Chariset: Im_Gumby: Ahh... Little Robert'); DROP TABLE Students;--

Okay, it's finally time for me to admit I don't understand that cartoon (I mean, I get the gist of it, but...)

That's some kind of programming language, right?  I know SQL is a common one for databases... is that SQL?

Yes, it is SQL. The joke is that the kid's name is what is commonly used for a SQL injection attack.


That would explain why the title is "Exploits of a Mom"
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
<stupid>
that guy
</stupid>
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the fifth.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As long as it's still pronounced "throatwarbler mangrove," we'll accept it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If he changed his last name to one that starts with L, then give him four names and make the initials HTML. You look less like an idiot and it is more subtle.

Ex. Henry Tyler Matthew Landers
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He was going to name the kid PHP but was worried he'd be vulnerable.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ruby On Rails is right there you dunce.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

derpes_simplex: He was going to name the kid PHP but was worried he'd be vulnerable.


He would've named him Perl but he was unsure if he could coerce his wife to go along with it... or if the result would be what he wanted.
 
scalpod
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He'll go by Mark and he'll be as normal as normal can possibly be.

Fark user image

THANKS DAD
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.