 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Even cyclists hate cyclists   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Bicycle, Cher, New video, 53-year-old victim, English-language films, Criminal law, food delivery, short distance  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video shows a second cyclist riding a short distance behind the victim before stabbing him in the back. The delivery worker fell to the ground while his attacker pedaled away.

Police say they do not have a motive for the attack and believe it to be random.

Literal Man attacks again!
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like the stabber was feeling a bit cranky.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You might want to mobile optimize your site or hire a copy editor. This implies cops stabbed a guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You might want to mobile optimize your site or hire a copy editor. This implies cops stabbed a guy.

[Fark user image image 425x147]


Until they find who did it, the suspect could be a cop!
 
crinz83
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
with so much emphasis on hi-tech these days, it's reassuring that you can still commit crime with nothing more than a bicycle and a knife
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You might want to mobile optimize your site or hire a copy editor. This implies cops stabbed a guy.

[Fark user image image 425x147]


no, it implies someone riding multiple bike cops stabbed a guy.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Joggers and cyclists are both entitled jerks. Joggers take it to another level. They see a bicycle lane as a path for them to jog, and to crowd out bicyclists.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought Brooklyn was a trendy and gentrified place these days.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You might want to mobile optimize your site or hire a copy editor. This implies cops stabbed a guy.

[Fark user image 425x147]


In headline convention it implies the cops said the previous, allowing for paraphrasing.  Headline is pretty much it's own language with it's own little traditional usages that have become rules.  It's perfectly valid in that sense.  Even AP has a separate set of rules for 'em.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skinink: Joggers and cyclists are both entitled jerks. Joggers take it to another level. They see a bicycle lane as a path for them to jog, and to crowd out bicyclists.


Like cyclists use bike lanes. That's what sidewalks are for, silly!
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
looks like the guy went out to stab a delivery cyclist.

there's casual cyclists (those who just use bikes to easily get around their neighbourhoods), there's hipster cyclists (bespoke fixed gear bikes and a little bit of an attitude), there's MAMILs (middle-aged men in lycra who get the expensive gear and bikes who go out in packs on weekends and take up lanes but usually in off-peak times), there's commuter guy (who tried to get to work using busy commuter routes and causing everyone to hate them), and then there's delivery bicycles.
 
Karne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skinink: Joggers and cyclists are both entitled jerks. Joggers take it to another level. They see a bicycle lane as a path for them to jog, and to crowd out bicyclists.


Don't get me started on people who drive cars and big trucks!
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Ragin' Asian: You might want to mobile optimize your site or hire a copy editor. This implies cops stabbed a guy.

[Fark user image image 425x147]

Until they find who did it, the suspect could be a cop!


Cops get mad when you spit in their burger or forget their liter of cola.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.