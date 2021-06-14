 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Feeling proud of what you did, boy? Here are some terrorism offences to go along with the murder charges   (londonpolice.ca) divider line
    More: Followup, Homicide, Constable, Murder, Police, Security, Crime, Assault, London Police Service  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This might sound a bit much but perhaps both Murder and Terrorism are horrible things.
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do everything efficiently and by the book, and then lock him up and throw away the key. I don't ever want to hear about him again.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is there indication this asshole is a member of the Proud Boys?  I mean other than it being on brand for them.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Is there indication this asshole is a member of the Proud Boys?  I mean other than it being on brand for them.


I think they pronounce it the "Prood Boys" up there, eh?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Canadians are a curse upon this country.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Charge him with barratry if it will stick.  To hell with this son of a biatch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Would you like us to house the bastard at GITMO? The US may not be good for much but dehumanizing terrorists is a bit of specialty, yes?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Would you like us to house the bastard at GITMO? The US may not be good for much but dehumanizing terrorists is a bit of specialty, yes?


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Let Americas hat do their own dirty work.

/people are too stupid to learn from anything
//yes, even you
 
