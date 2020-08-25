 Skip to content
(CBS New York)   New York to throw ticker tape parade to honor essential workers. Parade to honor sanitation workers who have to clean up all that crap still unscheduled   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they could have ,you know, pushed Shumer and the rest to get them paid a reasonable wage?

I didn't think so.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't throw a parade while they're likely at work. Pay 'em.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the Sanitation Worker Appreciation Parade: "Now clean up this crap"
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll throw them a parade as soon as they're essential.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay. Throw them a parade.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall that during the 1918 pandemic, Philadelphia threw a parade (over the objections of medical people) that stirred up a large surge in influenza and killed a mess O' people.

This may be too soon.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't the parade money go to the essential workers instead, and in addition not  create a crowd during a pandemic?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark a parade. Give them more money, especially store workers and delivery people who risked their and their families lives so we could eat.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the essential workers I know would prefer to have a beer and get some sleep.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making a big deal about calling essential workers heroes is just a way to cheap out of actually paying them what they are worth.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And folks will leave said parade and stop at an essential business on the way home, where they will be a rude, entitled asshole to the employees.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I recall that during the 1918 pandemic, Philadelphia threw a parade (over the objections of medical people) that stirred up a large surge in influenza and killed a mess O' people.

This may be too soon.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'd make astronauts clean it up
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: We'll throw them a parade as soon as they're essential.

[Fark user image image 850x509]

Okay. Throw them a parade.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This speech always stuck with me
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 538 history of ticker-tape parades.

It's a big deal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Making a big deal about calling essential workers heroes is just a way to cheap out of actually paying them what they are worth.


When the pandemic just started I had people thanking me for working and saying I should be paid more. I'm paid very well but I do appreciate the pity.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Essential people don't want a parade they want a living wage and some common respect.

/was deemed essential (expendable)
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I recall that during the 1918 pandemic, Philadelphia threw a parade (over the objections of medical people) that stirred up a large surge in influenza and killed a mess O' people.

This may be too soon.


I keep hearing these stories about super spreader events that where going to occur during 2020 and 2021, and they have all haven't lead to any such event.

So it isn't really too soon.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This goes out to all the sanitation workers out there. Get your bourbon
AC/DC - For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) (Official Video)
Youtube 8fPf6L0XNvM
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says we love you like ,we are going to do this stupid thing that you can't take part in but doesn't require us to treat you like a human.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lileks.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Instead of voting to give you a minimum wage increase, we're throwing you a ticker tape parade. But just to really rub it in, instead of using ticker tape, we're going to use toilet paper. We were arseholes to you when we tried to fight while trying to hoard toilet paper, now we're going to throw it over you."
 
zjoik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Or they could have ,you know, pushed Shumer and the rest to get them paid a reasonable wage?

I didn't think so.


At minimum, give all expenses paid for adequate medical care.  Because the whole 'were putting you at risk for our economy.'
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With the double-overtime they'll earn, I doubt many sanitation workers will be complaining.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or just pay them more, you farking coonts.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: A 538 history of ticker-tape parades.

It's a big deal.

[Fark user image 425x302]


Hmmm, I wonder why we stopped having parades for heads of state in the early 60s?
 
zjoik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Creepy Lurker Guy: I recall that during the 1918 pandemic, Philadelphia threw a parade (over the objections of medical people) that stirred up a large surge in influenza and killed a mess O' people.

This may be too soon.

I keep hearing these stories about super spreader events that where going to occur during 2020 and 2021, and they have all haven't lead to any such event.


Wut

"There are some really good estimates out there that suggest that between 10% and 20% of cases are responsible for about 80% of transmission events,"

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsand​s​oda/2020/08/25/905386953/why-the-novel​-coronavirus-is-so-superspready
 
acouvis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skinink: Why wouldn't the parade money go to the essential workers instead, and in addition not  create a crowd during a pandemic?


Because politicians can't stand in front of cameras when people get their money.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was deemed an essential worker by NYC. I got a laminated letter from my company with my name on it which pretty much let me park wherever I wanted, provided it was an actual parking spot. I probably should have paid for a few hundred dollars worth of parking, so that was nice.

I was by no means essential, but due to some lovely city loopholes and a desire to keep cranking out low to no income housing, I became "essential". I'll take it, because I only missed maybe 5 days of work throughout the major 3 month shutdown in NYC, so the paychecks kept rolling in.

We got two 15+ story buildings completed and fully signed off for occupancy, each six months early. I never caught the Rona or brought it home.

I didn't get invited to any parade. I don't want a parade. I don't even know if I want any acknowledgement. I'll take the pay raise I was told I was going to get prior to the pandemic. I'll take that check they were talking about giving essential workers. Other than that, I'll take a beer and want shiat to return to normal.
 
