(CBC)   Never bring a knife to a gunfight. Or a paralegal to a divorce. Or a dildo to a furry convention   (cbc.ca) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the last was just considered good manners.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. ""A" dildo, never "your" dildo.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So suppose I have a knife hidden like in my boot or a body cavity or something, and I also have a gun that I'm carrying like normal. Would I still be wrong to bring a knife to a gunfight?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know someone who have been fighting against letting non-lawyers represent clients in court in California.  I suppose this is one of the reasons why.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought everything/everyone at a furry convention was a dildo already.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has apparently never been to a furry convention.
 
bsmz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex-wife did that. (The paralegal, not the knife or dildo.) She got some money, I got some freedom, good deal. Then she remarried to some guy who committed suicide and she ended up with lots of money. I dodged a bullet with that one, literally.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Subby has apparently never been to a furry convention.


It's never a dildo, it's always multiple dildos.

/dildos all the way down, really
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way back in 2019, before the gods cursed us all to stay inside, I invited a friend of mine to a furry convention. I promptly took him to the adults only store room and texted his mom about it lol.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Should have hired this guy, claims to be a Harvard Law grad, Alberta born.  Outruns cold weather by skipping off to Cancun, leaving the family dog to freeze.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Subby has apparently never been to a furry convention.


Maybe subby just means there's no point in bringing one when there are already so many there.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Getting a lawyer to do an uncomplicated divorce isn't much more expensive than this guy paid.

If it does get complicated, you're going to need an actual lawyer anyway.

Moral: don't be a cheapskate. An actual lawyer is money well spent to keep from getting screwed.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Furries...
Mika Brzezinski Learns About 'Furries' | msnbc
Youtube Tp76cHN2FDU
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: I know someone who have been fighting against letting non-lawyers represent clients in court in California.  I suppose this is one of the reasons why.


With someone who is actually competent, a paralegal is perfectly fine for an uncontested divorce and will save you a small fortune.  It's just filling out and filing some paperwork and delivering them to the court.  No big deal.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: I know someone who have been fighting against letting non-lawyers represent clients in court in California.  I suppose this is one of the reasons why.


No, it's because non-lawyers charge less and know just about as much...IF we're any good.

A law diploma, or even a bar card, is no guarantee of competency in court. I know a bunch of crappy lawyers that you wouldn't want standing next to you for a traffic ticket. Or a parking ticket. BUT. If you're in a real mess, you need someone who can talk law and is authorized to do it, and in that case you need someone with the bona fides who knows when to say "Objection, calls for speculation."

That said, a paralegal can handle a divorce or a basic filing for a pro se party, because it's just filling out the right forms. A divorce is easy as long as both parties agree to the split and the separation of property, what's called a "simple uncontested dissolution." Anything more than that, you need a lawyer.

Oh, and as far as the filing itself? Yeah, a paralegal can't do that. If you're pro se, YOU have to do the filing. I occasionally do legal document prep freelance, and I fire my clients in a heartbeat if: They want me to file, if they want me to take calls at night, and if they want me to handle their legal strategy. That means they want a lawyer, and I'm not that.

This goober apparently didn't understand--or things are really different in Canadia--that paralegals can't file documents for pro se plaintiffs. He's a dipshiat, and the paralegal is on the edge of practicing law without a license.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Furries...
[YouTube video: Mika Brzezinski Learns About 'Furries' | msnbc]


Oh that was a very public education.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You just walk up to the girl and say, 'I break with thee, I break with thee, I break with thee' ...and then you throw dog poop on her shoes.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought you could just divorce your canadian spouse by texting them three times: Soory Soory Soory
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brought to mind that domestic dispute in Bareback Mountain
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What about a furry dildo? They make those, right?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What about a furry dildo? They make those, right?


Yes. NSFW
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, forget it, asked and answered...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's a helpful pic of what a paralegal should look like.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a lot of rules, there, pilgrim.
 
soupafi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
dumbass
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Way back in 2019, before the gods cursed us all to stay inside, I invited a friend of mine to a furry convention. I promptly took him to the adults only store room and texted his mom about it lol.
[Fark user image 425x575]


Dick move, bro.

/Literally
//Also, damn; there's like $1500 worth of bad dragon in that case...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Nick Nostril: What about a furry dildo? They make those, right?

Yes. NSFW


I clicked on that in less than 3 nanoseconds
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But bringing a Farker to a Dildo Convention is still redundant.
 
