(CNBC)   Reality Winner released from prison, likes her odds on Celebrity Big Brother
45
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winner's case was an early example of the tough approach that President Donald Trump's administration took toward those accused of leaking confidential government information incriminating evidence.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now she can come clean about that goofy name.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she must still be wondering when she gets to cash in.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Now she can come clean about that goofy name.


"uh no I'm....  Jeanie Masseth"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If youre gonna be dumb then you better be tough.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "..and she had also used her work computer to email someone at The Intercept. "

hoosieragtoday.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: Winner's case was an early example of the tough approach that President Donald Trump's administration took toward those accused of leaking confidential government information incriminating evidence.


I think her case was also one of those that showed why you shouldn't print confidential things on color printers

(Because they print patterns of yellow dots so they can identify the printer.... which was something that was done due to counterfeiting concerns when they first came on the market)
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anthillonline.comView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Alex_Lee: Winner's case was an early example of the tough approach that President Donald Trump's administration took toward those accused of leaking confidential government information incriminating evidence.

I think her case was also one of those that showed why you shouldn't print confidential things on color printers

(Because they print patterns of yellow dots so they can identify the printer.... which was something that was done due to counterfeiting concerns when they first came on the market)


So why don't people print such things on yellow paper?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over/under she lasts a year?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Reality Winner banned from the Kentucky Derby for doping?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.


except she did, in fact, commit a crime.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very good headline, subs!

/got me to click
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.


August 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair."

It was Sessions, I believe. The Trump endorsement was just bizarre.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Traitor Fats still waddling around free.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

except she did, in fact, commit a crime.


I mean, who needs whistleblower protections?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

August 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair."

It was Sessions, I believe. The Trump endorsement was just bizarre.


When you go from a promising career to facing years in prison, you'll kiss nearly anyone's ass that might have the authority to reduce your sentence.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

August 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair."

It was Sessions, I believe. The Trump endorsement was just bizarre.

When you go from a promising career to facing years in prison, you'll kiss nearly anyone's ass that might have the authority to reduce your sentence.


No, I meant Trump sticking up for her.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good for her.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: ox45tallboy: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

August 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair."

It was Sessions, I believe. The Trump endorsement was just bizarre.

When you go from a promising career to facing years in prison, you'll kiss nearly anyone's ass that might have the authority to reduce your sentence.

No, I meant Trump sticking up for her.


Well, the guy is a moran and probably had no idea what exactly he was commenting on.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: ox45tallboy: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

August 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair."

It was Sessions, I believe. The Trump endorsement was just bizarre.

When you go from a promising career to facing years in prison, you'll kiss nearly anyone's ass that might have the authority to reduce your sentence.

No, I meant Trump sticking up for her.


Ah.

Now that, I have no clue. Maybe he wanted to make people think he had nothing to do with having her prosecuted.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: EdwardTellerhands: ox45tallboy: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

August 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair."

It was Sessions, I believe. The Trump endorsement was just bizarre.

When you go from a promising career to facing years in prison, you'll kiss nearly anyone's ass that might have the authority to reduce your sentence.

No, I meant Trump sticking up for her.

Well, the guy is a moran and probably had no idea what exactly he was commenting on.


Or he was taking a jab at Sessions, maybe.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: "..and she had also used her work computer to email someone at The Intercept. "

[hoosieragtoday.com image 278x254]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

except she did, in fact, commit a crime.

I mean, who needs whistleblower protections?


Actual whistleblowers, which she is not.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

except she did, in fact, commit a crime.

I mean, who needs whistleblower protections?


Whistleblower protections mean reporting things up the chain of command or to an investigative governmental agency, not to the media.

Don't get me wrong, I can see why she did what she did, as there was no one in the chain of command she could trust or a government agency she could report this to. I don't know if I would have had the courage to do what she did. This was important stuff that people needed to see, but it was a crime for her to do this.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have a girlfriend named Fantasy Loser, she lives in Canada, you wouldn't know her, unless she's your mom.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

August 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair."

It was Sessions, I believe. The Trump endorsement was just bizarre.


This is a repeat of another, earlier, thread.

The dumbest thing she did was openly announcing she was sure she'd be all white:

In another call to her sister from the federal detention center in Lincolntown, Ga., Winner allegedly said: "I'm going to play that card being pretty, white and cute, braid my hair and cry and all."

So basically was so stupid she got caught on tape being openly racist and sexist.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She absolutely needed to be freed.  She sounded the alarm.

Snowden needs sent to Gitmo.  Only somebody living under a rock didn't know info was being shared with the NSA.  Him hiding in Russia tells me he had more that he shared directly with Vlad.

And all due respect to Roger Waters, but Julian Assange needs shot directly into the Sun.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I don't know if I would have had the courage to do what she did.


I would have taken pictures of the computer screen with a burner phone then had them printed at the library wearing some kind of disguise and then mailed them to the reporter.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: austerity101: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

except she did, in fact, commit a crime.

I mean, who needs whistleblower protections?

Whistleblower protections mean reporting things up the chain of command or to an investigative governmental agency, not to the media.

Don't get me wrong, I can see why she did what she did, as there was no one in the chain of command she could trust or a government agency she could report this to. I don't know if I would have had the courage to do what she did. This was important stuff that people needed to see, but it was a crime for her to do this.


So because her entire chain of command was corrupt, she deserved to go to jail/prison? Is that the argument? She should have just stayed silent?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

August 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair."

It was Sessions, I believe. The Trump endorsement was just bizarre.

This is a repeat of another, earlier, thread.
The dumbest thing she did was openly announcing she was sure she'd be all white:
In another call to her sister from the federal detention center in Lincolntown, Ga., Winner allegedly said: "I'm going to play that card being pretty, white and cute, braid my hair and cry and all."
So basically was so stupid she got caught on tape being openly racist and sexist.


I saw that as being her idea of a joke ("pretty"? really?) , or gallows humor.
 
Froggy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is what a hero looks like.
 
Froggy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: inglixthemad: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case 
The dumbest thing she did was openly announcing she was sure she'd be all white:
In another call to her sister from the federal detention center in Lincolntown, Ga., Winner allegedly said: "I'm going to play that card being pretty, white and cute, braid my hair and cry and all."
So basically was so stupid she got caught on tape being openly racist and sexist.

I saw that as being her idea of a joke ("pretty"? really?) , or gallows humor.

----------------

Whoa I hadn't heard anything about that.  In that, I fully retract my statement.  She is not a hero.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Froggy: EdwardTellerhands: inglixthemad: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case 
The dumbest thing she did was openly announcing she was sure she'd be all white:
In another call to her sister from the federal detention center in Lincolntown, Ga., Winner allegedly said: "I'm going to play that card being pretty, white and cute, braid my hair and cry and all."
So basically was so stupid she got caught on tape being openly racist and sexist.

I saw that as being her idea of a joke ("pretty"? really?) , or gallows humor.
----------------

Whoa I hadn't heard anything about that.  In that, I fully retract my statement.  She is not a hero.


I retract my earlier thread statement. First I linked the wrong thread, second the mods pulled it for misleading headline.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1150748​2​/Biden-releases-a-Reality-Winner
 
saywhat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Reality Winner, a former Air Force linguist who pleaded guilty in 2018 to leaking an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been released from prison"

Was she cunning?

Was she cunning?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: ox45tallboy: austerity101: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

except she did, in fact, commit a crime.

I mean, who needs whistleblower protections?

Whistleblower protections mean reporting things up the chain of command or to an investigative governmental agency, not to the media.

Don't get me wrong, I can see why she did what she did, as there was no one in the chain of command she could trust or a government agency she could report this to. I don't know if I would have had the courage to do what she did. This was important stuff that people needed to see, but it was a crime for her to do this.

So because her entire chain of command was corrupt, she deserved to go to jail/prison? Is that the argument? She should have just stayed silent?


Like I said, I don't know if I would have had the courage.

People get arrested all the time for protesting injustice. Sometimes you have to face the consequences of your actions - even when those consequences aren't actual justice. She did what I believe to be the Right Thing, even though she would never have received her security clearance without understanding the possible consequences of the actions she chose.

No, it's not just, No, I don't think she deserved it. But she did understand it and chose to do the Right Thing anyway. And the biggest tragedy is how little traction the information she disclosed got in the media.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Froggy: EdwardTellerhands: inglixthemad: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case 
The dumbest thing she did was openly announcing she was sure she'd be all white:
In another call to her sister from the federal detention center in Lincolntown, Ga., Winner allegedly said: "I'm going to play that card being pretty, white and cute, braid my hair and cry and all."
So basically was so stupid she got caught on tape being openly racist and sexist.

I saw that as being her idea of a joke ("pretty"? really?) , or gallows humor.
----------------

Whoa I hadn't heard anything about that.  In that, I fully retract my statement.  She is not a hero.

I retract my earlier thread statement. First I linked the wrong thread, second the mods pulled it for misleading headline.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11507482​/Biden-releases-a-Reality-Winner


Is Fark turning a new leaf? Since when did an inaccurate headline matter?

And I'll re-up my comment: Winner is a hero and her imprisonment was intimidation of every other would-be whistleblower.
 
Peki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: inglixthemad: Froggy: EdwardTellerhands: inglixthemad: EdwardTellerhands: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case 
The dumbest thing she did was openly announcing she was sure she'd be all white:
In another call to her sister from the federal detention center in Lincolntown, Ga., Winner allegedly said: "I'm going to play that card being pretty, white and cute, braid my hair and cry and all."
So basically was so stupid she got caught on tape being openly racist and sexist.

I saw that as being her idea of a joke ("pretty"? really?) , or gallows humor.
----------------

Whoa I hadn't heard anything about that.  In that, I fully retract my statement.  She is not a hero.

I retract my earlier thread statement. First I linked the wrong thread, second the mods pulled it for misleading headline.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11507482​/Biden-releases-a-Reality-Winner

Is Fark turning a new leaf? Since when did an inaccurate headline matter?

And I'll re-up my comment: Winner is a hero and her imprisonment was intimidation of every other would-be whistleblower.


I expected the mods to fix the headline, not tear down the whole thread.

Annoying too, since as a liter you can't go back to the comments once the thread's been redlit.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: austerity101: ox45tallboy: austerity101: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dionysusaur: I think she's gotca pretty clear case against Barr, T$#@p and others, personally - abuse of power, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

except she did, in fact, commit a crime.

I mean, who needs whistleblower protections?

Whistleblower protections mean reporting things up the chain of command or to an investigative governmental agency, not to the media.

Don't get me wrong, I can see why she did what she did, as there was no one in the chain of command she could trust or a government agency she could report this to. I don't know if I would have had the courage to do what she did. This was important stuff that people needed to see, but it was a crime for her to do this.

So because her entire chain of command was corrupt, she deserved to go to jail/prison? Is that the argument? She should have just stayed silent?

Like I said, I don't know if I would have had the courage.

People get arrested all the time for protesting injustice. Sometimes you have to face the consequences of your actions - even when those consequences aren't actual justice. She did what I believe to be the Right Thing, even though she would never have received her security clearance without understanding the possible consequences of the actions she chose.

No, it's not just, No, I don't think she deserved it. But she did understand it and chose to do the Right Thing anyway. And the biggest tragedy is how little traction the information she disclosed got in the media.


Fair enough. My argument is that what she did shouldn't be illegal. I get why it is, because governments are garbage. But it shouldn't be.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: And I'll re-up my comment: Winner is a hero and her imprisonment was intimidation of every other would-be whistleblower.


Then Snowden is intimidation. I admit I'm partial to having government secrets about spying on Americans being broadcast loudly. Initially that led me to giving both of them far more generosity in sentencing. Then he had to decamp to Russia, and she had to openly announce she was racist and sexist. After that I pretty much stopped being generous. At that point it became "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Personally speaking Snowden knew he'd have to give up whatever other info he had to stay in Russia. So while I'm not going to argue much about broadcasting the spying on Americans, I'll guarantee there was more on there for him to be able to turn it into a meal ticket. As far as Miss Winner, the moment she announced she would be all white told me exactly why she did it and why she thought she'd avoid consequences. That's a big nope miss racist / sexist.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This all pisses me off because it deliberately holds the wrong person accountable. If the government is doing something illegal, the public deserves to know about it. The government doesn't get to break the law any more than anyone else gets to. Anyone who is witness to illegal government activity should have every right to tell anyone they want about it, because it's criminal activity. If the government wants to argue that it's a matter of national security, I agree--and the threat to national security is their illegal activity, not the whistleblower exposing it.

If you don't want threats to national security, don't break the law.

If you don't want threats to national security, don't break the law.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't see the difference between the Roman Catholic Church covering up child abuse and the goverment covering up their misdeeds. They're the same thing. The church doesn't get to say, "We retaliated against these reports that show us doing illegal stuff because they threaten the integrity of our church," and the government shouldn't get to, either.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She made the mistake of trusting journalists- who are amongst the dumbest profession- with her freedom.
 
