(WLOS 13 Asheville)   Hey, Asheville -- watch out for your professional cornhole tournament, bud   (wlos.com) divider line
40
    More: Interesting, Classic yard game  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 14 Jun 2021 at 4:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tyler Stephenson, professional cornhole player. "I've got my dad with me today, mom was here last night and a couple friends with me today."

I'm just saying that I'm glad I know what they're talking about, because this could read very differently.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Tyler Stephenson, professional cornhole player. "I've got my dad with me today, mom was here last night and a couple friends with me today."

I'm just saying that I'm glad I know what they're talking about, because this could read very differently.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".


It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professional Cornholing

This. Should. Not. Exist.
/and my amateur badminton league can't get a sponsorship
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may actually go to this one...but, only if they serve beer
will have to do some research

https://www.iplaycornhole.com/champio​n​ships
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".

It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.


Im no authority on why rednecks do things.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: I may actually go to this one...but, only if they serve beer
will have to do some research

https://www.iplaycornhole.com/champion​ships


I've had to say this once earlier in the week. I'm not clicking that link.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw professional cornhole at the bar a while back (a month, maybe?) and it was kind of spectacular.  There was one guy that played clutching a bottle (it was a branded cup from his sponsor) and you KNOW it's there because he couldn't break the habit of holding a beer while he played.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact: The first cornhole games were played with bags of frozen corn kernels rather than beanbags.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SmithHiller: Little known fact: The first cornhole games were played with bags of frozen corn kernels rather than beanbags.


Yeah, because they were using them to relieve the headache from the hangover =)
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact: cornhole is a euphemism for buttfarkin'
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Tyler Stephenson, professional cornhole player. "I've got my dad with me today, mom was here last night and a couple friends with me today."

I'm just saying that I'm glad I know what they're talking about, because this could read very differently.


"We 'uz corn-holin' like there 'uz no to-morrow, I tell you what"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wusses - play a real man's sport
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SmithHiller: Little known fact: The first cornhole games were played with bags of frozen corn kernels rather than beanbags.


Not frozen corn, dried corn.  And they don't still use corn?  My board does, but it is really old.
 
the1hatman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".

It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.

Im no authority on why rednecks do things.


Obviously not, if you think golf is an activity the "redneck" crowd is known for. I'm willing to bet you're not an authority on much at all.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. That's cornholing? Well, that explains the lack of gimp suits.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the1hatman: dothemath: NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".

It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.

Im no authority on why rednecks do things.

Obviously not, if you think golf is an activity the "redneck" crowd is known for. I'm willing to bet you're not an authority on much at all.


golfdigest.comView Full Size

Looks like a game for intellectuals to me.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

berylman: Professional Cornholing

This. Should. Not. Exist.
/and my amateur badminton league can't get a sponsorship


Hell, I don' even play but I'd buy the T-shirt
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Professional Butt Stuff tournament?

/ Sponsored by Vivid
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".

It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.

Im no authority on why rednecks do things.


Then why comment on them like you did?  Ah, to be a bigoted jerk.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".

It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.

Im no authority on why rednecks do things.

Then why comment on them like you did?  Ah, to be a bigoted jerk.


Redneck isnt a race.

Youre one, arent you? lol
 
jayphat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When did it stop being called bean bag toss?
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".

It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.

Im no authority on why rednecks do things.

Then why comment on them like you did?  Ah, to be a bigoted jerk.

Redneck isnt a race.

Youre one, arent you? lol


Nope.

Bigotry isn't all about race, troll.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: the1hatman: dothemath: NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".

It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.

Im no authority on why rednecks do things.

Obviously not, if you think golf is an activity the "redneck" crowd is known for. I'm willing to bet you're not an authority on much at all.

[golfdigest.com image 850x837]
Looks like a game for intellectuals to me.


You can't really be this stupid. You are doing a character right?
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Bigotry isn't all about race


You know you cant just invent word definitions.....right?

Thats something that a certain type of dim witted, unathletic, rural type would do.

Theres a name for that....its escaping me at the moment...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Saw professional cornhole at the bar a while back (a month, maybe?) and it was kind of spectacular.  There was one guy that played clutching a bottle (it was a branded cup from his sponsor) and you KNOW it's there because he couldn't break the habit of holding a beer while he played.


Any contest you can win while holding a beer is not a sport, it's a game.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had to look that up. When I was a kid, we called that bean bag toss. Cornholing was something entirely different that involved tequila and lube.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: the1hatman: dothemath: NotThatGuyAgain: dothemath: This is one of those activities, like golf, bowling and darts, that lets drunk rednecks preserve the illusion that they are "athletic".

It couldn't possibly be that they do those things to have a little fun.

Im no authority on why rednecks do things.

Obviously not, if you think golf is an activity the "redneck" crowd is known for. I'm willing to bet you're not an authority on much at all.

[golfdigest.com image 850x837]
Looks like a game for intellectuals to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Tyler Stephenson, professional cornhole player. "I've got my dad with me today, mom was here last night and a couple friends with me today."

I'm just saying that I'm glad I know what they're talking about, because this could read very differently.


The Aristocrats!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cornhole in Asheville sounds dirty.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I had to look that up. When I was a kid, we called that bean bag toss. Cornholing was something entirely different that involved tequila and lube.


We called it "Sack Hole Grabber".
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Tyler Stephenson, professional cornhole player. "I've got my dad with me today, mom was here last night and a couple friends with me today."

I'm just saying that I'm glad I know what they're talking about, because this could read very differently.


I still remember the first time I heard the youth leader at my Mom's church talking about playing cornhole at a church function...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Saw professional cornhole at the bar a while back (a month, maybe?) and it was kind of spectacular.  There was one guy that played clutching a bottle (it was a branded cup from his sponsor) and you KNOW it's there because he couldn't break the habit of holding a beer while he played.


Came here to comment on that guy. Nothing screams "I drink WAY to much" like needing to simulate a drink in your hand to do your job.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jayphat: When did it stop being called bean bag toss?


When someone realized they had a chance to turn "cornholing" into a word you can say in normal conversation, and that it was hilarious.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: mike_d85: Saw professional cornhole at the bar a while back (a month, maybe?) and it was kind of spectacular.  There was one guy that played clutching a bottle (it was a branded cup from his sponsor) and you KNOW it's there because he couldn't break the habit of holding a beer while he played.

Came here to comment on that guy. Nothing screams "I drink WAY to much" like needing to simulate a drink in your hand to do your job.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: mike_d85: Saw professional cornhole at the bar a while back (a month, maybe?) and it was kind of spectacular.  There was one guy that played clutching a bottle (it was a branded cup from his sponsor) and you KNOW it's there because he couldn't break the habit of holding a beer while he played.

Came here to comment on that guy. Nothing screams "I drink WAY to much" like needing to simulate a drink in your hand to do your job.


One of the local American Legion posts here holds monthly cornhole tournaments and one of the house rules is you MUST have a drink in one of your hands whenever you throw. It doesn't have to be alcohol, but you have to have something. They will actually ding players for a point if it's called out that they aren't holding during their turn.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chevydeuce: Don't Troll Me Bro!: mike_d85: Saw professional cornhole at the bar a while back (a month, maybe?) and it was kind of spectacular.  There was one guy that played clutching a bottle (it was a branded cup from his sponsor) and you KNOW it's there because he couldn't break the habit of holding a beer while he played.

Came here to comment on that guy. Nothing screams "I drink WAY to much" like needing to simulate a drink in your hand to do your job.

One of the local American Legion posts here holds monthly cornhole tournaments and one of the house rules is you MUST have a drink in one of your hands whenever you throw. It doesn't have to be alcohol, but you have to have something. They will actually ding players for a point if it's called out that they aren't holding during their turn.


It actually helps a little to have that counterweight
 
