 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   ♪ Doe, a deer, foaming at the mouth, dead, it's dropping dead right here, me, I'm running, far far away, crap, I'm stuck on this island ♪   (seattletimes.com) divider line
18
    More: Sick, San Juan Islands, state wildlife veterinarian, Washington Department of Fish, unlimited access, Death, San Juan County, Washington, epicenter of an outbreak of a fatal deer, west side of San Juan Island  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is for you subby:

i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


/it's the syllables that will get you
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
D'Oh Re Mi
Youtube zPrI8db74kA
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't pay attention, Substerino. I just interpreted it as "Doe, a deer, foamING at mouth..." and it sounded just fine.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You never approach a frothing animal. Frankly you never approach any wild animal unless you're going to hunt it and eat it.
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"It's a horrible way to die for these poor deer," Mansfield said.
She said it's likely the San Juan Islands became the outbreak's epicenter in Washington because of a deer swimming from island to island.
Common signs of infection include bloody diarrhea or frothing at the mouth.
"It's a horrible way to die for these poor deer," Mansfield said.

It's a horrible way to die for these poor deer all together.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

morg: "It's a horrible way to die for these poor deer," Mansfield said.
She said it's likely the San Juan Islands became the outbreak's epicenter in Washington because of a deer swimming from island to island.
Common signs of infection include bloody diarrhea or frothing at the mouth.
"It's a horrible way to die for these poor deer," Mansfield said.

It's a horrible way to die for these poor deer all together.


It's a horrible way to die for these poor deer.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: You never approach a frothing animal. Frankly you never approach any wild animal unless you're going to hunt it and eat it.


What if I want to pick up a toad and lick it?

For uh...medicinal purposes.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Serious Post on Serious Thread: You never approach a frothing animal. Frankly you never approach any wild animal unless you're going to hunt it and eat it.

What if I want to pick up a toad and lick it?

For uh...medicinal purposes.


You'd have to be in South America to get a psychological frog. Frogs pee to protect themselves from predators. So generally, no
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Weird link. A Walla Walla paper talking about the San Juan's.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, y'all got too many deer up there, because you have deer and no f*cking predators. The things can't starve, because there's lots of nice lawns and decorative foliage and soft-headed people who feed them around the clock, and brain-damaged idiots who kill wolves because of the livestock.

So nature steps in and says, Fine, I'll thin the herds some OTHER way. I'm just surprised it isn't rabies.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: You'd have to be in South America to get a psychological frog.


Noted, next time my frog needs a shrink
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: The_Sponge: Serious Post on Serious Thread: You never approach a frothing animal. Frankly you never approach any wild animal unless you're going to hunt it and eat it.

What if I want to pick up a toad and lick it?

For uh...medicinal purposes.

You'd have to be in South America to get a psychological frog. Frogs pee to protect themselves from predators. So generally, no


*Spits out a random amphibian*

Now you tell me!
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't imagine how shiatty my to-do list would be if burying a dead deer is at the top of it.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yeah, y'all got too many deer up there, because you have deer and no f*cking predators. The things can't starve, because there's lots of nice lawns and decorative foliage and soft-headed people who feed them around the clock, and brain-damaged idiots who kill wolves because of the livestock.

So nature steps in and says, Fine, I'll thin the herds some OTHER way. I'm just surprised it isn't rabies.


Yeah, apparently some people don't know what dicks deer can be.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: Don't pay attention, Substerino. I just interpreted it as "Doe, a deer, foamING at mouth..." and it sounded just fine.


I think the headline was fine within the constraints of headlines.  With a bit of time to think I submit:

Doe, a deer, a rabid deer
Ray, oh god let's farking run
Eek, the foam comes from his mouth
Far, a long long way to run
So, it's just dropping dead

and then I ran out of steam
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yeah, y'all got too many deer up there, because you have deer and no f*cking predators. The things can't starve, because there's lots of nice lawns and decorative foliage and soft-headed people who feed them around the clock, and brain-damaged idiots who kill wolves because of the livestock.

So nature steps in and says, Fine, I'll thin the herds some OTHER way. I'm just surprised it isn't rabies.


Then why isn't it happening in suburbia?

I wish something would cull the herds around here.  I'm a block from the business district, and I've seen groups of them strolling down the road like they're princesses.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I can't imagine how shiatty my to-do list would be if burying a dead deer is at the top of it.


My Dad once had to bury a baby bear cub that was found on their property.  I could still tell he was bummed out over it when he showed me where he found it...and that was two weeks later.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Gyrfalcon: Yeah, y'all got too many deer up there, because you have deer and no f*cking predators. The things can't starve, because there's lots of nice lawns and decorative foliage and soft-headed people who feed them around the clock, and brain-damaged idiots who kill wolves because of the livestock.

So nature steps in and says, Fine, I'll thin the herds some OTHER way. I'm just surprised it isn't rabies.

Then why isn't it happening in suburbia?

I wish something would cull the herds around here.  I'm a block from the business district, and I've seen groups of them strolling down the road like they're princesses.


Give it time.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.