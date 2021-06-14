 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Girl Scouts usually make a mint on cookies, but sales are thin as Covid trefoils their plans. If you only bought a couple boxes last year, time to buy samoa. Do-si-do   (al.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Girl Scout cookie, Girl Scouts of the USA, Cookie, Girl Scouts, boxes of unsold cookies, local councils, traditional cookie booths, cookie sales  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 5:50 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At some stage someone will wake up to the potential of co-marketing them with weed. Even just selling them in weed retailers would be a start
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Haven't they been available online for years? I think you put the troop number in so they get the credit. I swear that was a thing.

If it isn't, who do I talk to?
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WTF do they do with all that money? Go to Vegas and stay at Caesars?

Because ive never once seen one of those little motherfu*kers camping.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They should sell weed
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mjjt: At some stage someone will wake up to the potential of co-marketing them with weed. Even just selling them in weed retailers would be a start


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, that reminds me. I have a box of Thin Mints in the freezer!
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I did my part!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Haven't they been available online for years? I think you put the troop number in so they get the credit. I swear that was a thing.

If it isn't, who do I talk to?


We bought girls out cookies online this year so yes, it's a thing.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nah. They just need to tweak the recipe start using some real Mexican cane sugar.
 
There's more to the story
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB: I once was accosted by a 5-year-old helping her older sister sell cookies outside a store.  I asked what kind of cookies they had and she said, perfectly serious and innocent, "I don't know.  I can't read."
/ You know I bought some thin mints.
 
starlost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
insanely overpriced. always have been.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
d1906a8c873b5d638f11-66fd139e67371687450909048768944b.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size


Just as good
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I spent $200 on GS cookies this year.  $100 of that was for GS Troop 6000, and the other $100 for a local seller.  30 boxes were for donation (to shelters & food banks), and I ate 10.
 
Xetal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: WTF do they do with all that money? Go to Vegas and stay at Caesars?

Because ive never once seen one of those little motherfu*kers camping.


Some of it they spend on blow and hookers.

The rest they squander away.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: WTF do they do with all that money? Go to Vegas and stay at Caesars?

Because ive never once seen one of those little motherfu*kers camping.


Go to Savannah and their Mom's party on River Street.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.