(Hindustan Times)   COVID-19 Vaccine directly linked to 5G reception in Pakistan   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fool me once. Shame on me. Fool me seventeen times......Shame one me.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Block
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other Countries: Socially distance and wear your masks or you'll get farked 10 ways from Tuesday, then thrown in jail.

USA: People making minimum wage can ask people to put on a mask. Or not.

American Patriots: Literally 1984!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the first dose of Moderna on Friday morning.

Yesterday I started hearing voices telling me I can renew my automobile warranty.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bughunter: I got the first dose of Moderna on Friday morning.

Yesterday I started hearing voices telling me I can renew my automobile warranty.


I think you should do it, also spring for the undercoating.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: I got the first dose of Moderna on Friday morning.

Yesterday I started hearing voices telling me I can renew my automobile warranty.


That's really odd. Usually my ears start ringing before the voices start. Also, this robotic voice keeps saying the government is going to turn off my social security number.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: I got the first dose of Moderna on Friday morning.

Yesterday I started hearing voices telling me I can renew my automobile warranty.


Moderna made you stop screening phone calls? I'm glad I got Pfizer.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: I got the first dose of Moderna on Friday morning.

Yesterday I started hearing voices telling me I can renew my automobile warranty.


Second vaccine picks up Bill Gates' post-divorce "working through some stuff" playlist.
Lots of bro party anthems, ala "Big Pimpin," abruptly interrupted by Foreigner wanting to know what love is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
there has been a "considerable decrease" in Covid-19 cases in the province


It helps when everyone is dead.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank god we live in America where... every government action - even those specifically aimed at the greater good - is treated as an infringement, I guess?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: there has been a "considerable decrease" in Covid-19 cases in the province


It helps when everyone is dead.


There were a lot of car wrecks last year. So many in fact that one might wonder why we're not taking a deeper look at the auto industry and "rules of the road" in general to not only explain the massive increase but also help mitigate/prevent it going forward.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was expecting hyperbole, and was disappointed. Subby did good.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: dothemath: there has been a "considerable decrease" in Covid-19 cases in the province


It helps when everyone is dead.

There were a lot of car wrecks last year. So many in fact that one might wonder why we're not taking a deeper look at the auto industry and "rules of the road" in general to not only explain the massive increase but also help mitigate/prevent it going forward.


Traffic laws are an unjust infringement on my freedom and a step on the slippery slope to liberal tyranny.

/know people who actually have said this seriously
 
GreenSun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just make it simple. Firing squad for the unvaccinated in their country. Solves both overpopulation and infection problems.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krafty420
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But where are they going to get all of their COVID misinformation if they don't have another internet connection
 
