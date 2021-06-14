 Skip to content
(WISHTV)   The only good thing about cicada pizza is that it'll be another 17 years before anyone tries this bullshiat again   (wishtv.com) divider line
14 Comments     (+0 »)
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby, you do realize there's more than one brood, right? Your headline makes as little sense as pineapple on pizza.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dayton, Ohio, restaurant

So it's not actual pizza to start with.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Arent cicidas toxic?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jbc: Subby, you do realize there's more than one brood, right? Your headline makes as little sense as pineapple on pizza.


Not only is there more than one brood for the 17 year cicada's, but there's a 13 year variant as well.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Arent cicidas toxic?


Only if you're allergic to shellfish apparently.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jbc: Subby, you do realize there's more than one brood, right? Your headline makes as little sense as pineapple on pizza.


Ok, fine.  I'll eat the pineapple pizza, and you can have the bug pizza.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ahhh good ole Ohio.  Where we either try to eat it or f**k it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cicadas - the Anchovy of the Land

Neither should exist on a pizza
 
camaroash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Ahhh good ole Ohio.  Where we either try to eat it or f**k it.


That explains Cincinnati Chili.

/ I keed. I love that goofy not-chili.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: lolmao500: Arent cicidas toxic?

Only if you're allergic to shellfish apparently.


there was also that thing about them liking to eat some hallucinogenic/psychedelic tree fungus (and then their butts fall off or whatever) - so naturally warnings came out, directed at people wanting a free high, lol.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's even worse than Tommy's burgers.

At least with Tommy's, the concept sounds good.  But I only eat it about once every 10 years.

That's how long it takes me to forget how horrible it is in practice.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, that's grease
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

camaroash: dr_iacovone: Ahhh good ole Ohio.  Where we either try to eat it or f**k it.

That explains Cincinnati Chili.

/ I keed. I love that goofy not-chili.


Now you should try eating it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
this has nothing to do with cicadas or this disgusting article, but... blaze pizza's ghost pepper chicken meatball topping is the best thing ever. It's not hot enough to make me lose my sense of taste, but it's satisfying.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Haven't seen nor heard a solitary cicada yet in north Jersey
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

