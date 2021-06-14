 Skip to content
Developer gets permission to move headstones; no word on bodies
23
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 645x346]


No its Becky.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they're insured for poltergeists.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Hope they're insured for poltergeists.

[media.giphy.com image 480x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


one f*cking minute.....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a cool old cemetery, but it does not bring revenue to fund the police department.
They can't have that happen.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark your neighborhood and quality of life, wealthy people have shiat to build.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's unsafe, it's going to destroy our history and it's going to destroy our way of life out here," said resident Darrell Browning, who was among those who spoke.

you assume that those are things worth preserving, Darrell
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As this guy that used to be responsible for running the Key West Historical Cemetery, fark this shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Eh, cemeteries are a huge waste of space. Almost as bad as golf courses.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: Eh, cemeteries are a huge waste of space. Almost as bad as golf courses.


Do you know of a better way to generate psychokinetic energy?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Hope they're insured for poltergeists.

[media.giphy.com image 480x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


I saw that in theatrical release.

That scene there taught me that my body does very weird things in response to sudden fright.

Years later I learned that among the documented responses are sudden erections.

Boy, was I relieved.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Destructor: hugadarn: Eh, cemeteries are a huge waste of space. Almost as bad as golf courses.

Do you know of a better way to generate psychokinetic energy?


LSD fueled orgies?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Don't you dare move it!

... oh, not those kind of developers. Never mind.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: Ambivalence: Hope they're insured for poltergeists.

[media.giphy.com image 480x198] [View Full Size image _x_]

I saw that in theatrical release.

That scene there taught me that my body does very weird things in response to sudden fright.

Years later I learned that among the documented responses are sudden erections.

Boy, was I relieved.


Fear boner.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Destructor: hugadarn: Eh, cemeteries are a huge waste of space. Almost as bad as golf courses.

Do you know of a better way to generate psychokinetic energy?


Tunnels of pink slime under NYC?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Destructor: hugadarn: Eh, cemeteries are a huge waste of space. Almost as bad as golf courses.

Do you know of a better way to generate psychokinetic energy?


It involves a giant dome and a golden throne. The real issue is the logistics of putting 10k psykers a day into the place.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The issue with these types of developments is that the decision is often made before most of the people know what is going on.

I sincerely doubt that any of the people protesting have attended a zoning hearing board meeting or township Supervisor meeting.  The majority of those meetings have one or two people in attendance at most, and it is usually only the people trying to develop/sub divide or make other changes to their lot.

The fact that the zoning rules have been in place for 30 years in this case, and the approved development plans allowed for this, means the Supervisors really don't have the ability to stop it.

It also says that they have to get permits from the state, but in PA, the state almost always follows the lead of the local township.  Unless they find a rare bog turtle or something.

When we wanted change in our township, we had to take control of the Supervisors, Zoning, and Planning Commissions and then actually change the zoning rules.  The downside of limiting development is limiting the tax base, thus leading to higher taxes for the residents over time.  However, if you are willing to pay a few bucks extra per year in taxes, you can keep warehouses out as well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can see some arguments for it but it sounds like it'll make a mess of things. Having grown up in an area like that what usually happens is that the infrastructure is woefully inadequate for what's going in and it ends up costing the township way more than it makes, the jobs are usually imported, and the poor SOBs there get poorer.
Not saying that's inevitable but the corporate lawyers are usually smarter than the hayseed politicians.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: bughunter: Ambivalence: Hope they're insured for poltergeists.

[media.giphy.com image 480x198] [View Full Size image _x_]

I saw that in theatrical release.

That scene there taught me that my body does very weird things in response to sudden fright.

Years later I learned that among the documented responses are sudden erections.

Boy, was I relieved.

Fear boner.


Right.  Not a spectral mantis fetish.

I was grateful to learn I wasn't ectosexual.

(Although Sigourney Weaver -was- pretty hot in Ghostbusters.)
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Fark your neighborhood and quality of life, wealthy people have shiat to build.


it's not right that these people are going to have to pack up and move. only up side i can see, maybe if they wait a while they can cash out big to those who want in on the area. then they can retire to their own private Idaho. i'm packing right now to move to SC USA and it's wearing my nerves thin.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imagine burying everyone in the world in Ohio. Imagine spending the rest of eternity in Ohio. There could be a cheap movie idea for the B reel or even Beetlejuice 2: Stuck in Ohio.
 
