(News.com.au)   Teen puts framed plastic bag from 2018 up for sale for $300 and receives offers   (news.com.au) divider line
16
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kick ass! I can't wait for the NFT of the jpeg....
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont let a lot of artists read this.

Theyre always right on the edge of suicide as it is.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've got a couple Kienow's Market bread bags somewhere.  Opening bids start at $400 - No! ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are you sure that's not a painting of a totoro?
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's been done. On display at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
fark your ads DNRTFA
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.pinimg.com image 500x213]


Family Guy- Trash Blowing in the Wind
Youtube 7tPnALg_nJs
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus, I've got a ton of those at home. Maybe I can buy a new house!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: fark your ads DNRTFA


By the time you've seen the ads, the site has already gotten what they want (an impression) - you might as well stick around to read the article.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Old Woolies Bag is the name of my septegenarian Hole cover band at the retirement home.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sweet, I've got a bunch of plastic bags upstairs I haven't taken back to the store to get recycled. Time to throw a number of them into frames and make bank!
 
