 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   "Wallet, cell phone worth $2K stolen from shopping cart" 1) Don't leave that stuff in a shopping cart. 2) Don't spend that much on a cell phone. 3) Use the Oxford comma   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, Somerset Township, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, United States, SOMERSET COUNTY, State police, personal belongings, North Center Avenue, New Jersey  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure if and when the police get the items back they will do an asset forfeiture.  After all it's suspicious to carry cash in today's society.  Must be a drug dealer.  Cash and phone tools of the criminal.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm Farking on a $49 phone.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seems relevant
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like to always have a little bit of cash on me but $1000?! And then they left it in a shopping cart. With a shiny phone?!
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The wallet reportedly contained $1,000 cash

I highly doubt it.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eats, shoots, and leaves?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: The wallet reportedly contained $1,000 cash

I highly doubt it.


And my Picasso!
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've never been to a tractor supply store.

How big are the shopping carts?
 
Dischorran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Oxford comma that is used in a list of two items? That one?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skyotter: I've never been to a tractor supply store.

How big are the shopping carts?


Slightly bigger than a tractor.
 
zulius
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skyotter: I've never been to a tractor supply store.

How big are the shopping carts?


Tractor Supply can save you a lot of money on dog and cat vaccines as opposed to getting charged up the ass by vets.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A $2k cell phone is called a gaming computer, and it doesn't fit in your pocket.
 
Eravior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: skyotter: I've never been to a tractor supply store.

How big are the shopping carts?

Tractor Supply can save you a lot of money on dog and cat vaccines as opposed to getting charged up the ass by vets.


What do they do? Use tractors to run the pets over? That's a bit extreme.
 
cookiedough
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't count how many times I've seen women leave their open purse on the seating part of the cart and walk down the aisle of the grocery store.
I use a cross body bag just big enough for my wallet, asthma inhaler and cheap phone.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cookiedough: I can't count


Neither can subby.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dischorran: The Oxford comma that is used in a list of two items? That one?


Only if the list of two items doesn't contain the word "and".
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.