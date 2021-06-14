 Skip to content
(AOL)   Barry Bonds "wows crowds with his schnauzer". Surprisingly not a euphemism   (aol.com) divider line
14
    More: Giggity, Sylvester Stallone, Dog breed, miniature schnauzer Rocky, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Dog, Home run, Rocky, time home run leader  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 14 Jun 2021 at 2:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 is my limit on Schnauzers.

/baby I am not from Havana
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have they tested the dog for steroids?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Have they tested the dog for steroids?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Have they tested the dog for steroids?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does he have two left feet?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Ragin' Asian: Have they tested the dog for steroids?

[i.pinimg.com image 384x549]


That thing is an intentional rock.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
schnauzer*
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a soft spot for those dogs- they look like grumpy old men ready to tell me to get off their lawns.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You should see his Lab
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought that was the kind of thing that shrunk with what he did.
 
fark account name
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If we're going for disgraced athletes trying to rehab their image at a dog show, there's only name that come to mind.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fark account name: If we're going for disgraced athletes trying to rehab their image at a dog show, there's only name that come to mind.


Vick?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somacandra: 15 is my limit on Schnauzers.

/baby I am not from Havana


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: I thought that was the kind of thing that shrunk with what he did.


The schnauzer used to be a Great Dane.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

