 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Contractor: "On the bright side, we found out why your wall was meowing"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Cat, Kitten, American Broadcasting Company, wall of an abandoned home, eight-hour period, Animal care, ABC News' Philadelphia station WPVI, ACCT Philadelphia  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 5:26 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For the love of God, Meowtressor!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a lot of pussies.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ghastly: For the love of God, Meowtressor!


Thread over right there.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
you were too late for caterday *sniffle*
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wall cats are watching you procreate.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And you thought termites were bad...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Upside: lots of new cats.
Downside: pee smell in walls.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Take this shiat to Caturday.
 
Peki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark: It's not news. It's herding cats.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ghastly: For the love of God, Meowtressor!


I like the things that Ghastly puts online.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I get the feeling the cats were not exactly trapped there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Internet Auction House describes them as "Colonial-era Fe-li-delphians", valued at $2000 starting bid
 
Eravior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.pinimg.com image 500x288]
[i.pinimg.com image 500x841]


He's right.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Unless that's the T-1000 of robocats.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cats have many uses, tho...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I have one in my attic. And I am more and more paranoid with each passing day.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eravior: farkingismybusiness: [i.pinimg.com image 500x288]
[i.pinimg.com image 500x841]

He's right.

[Fark user image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

Unless that's the T-1000 of robocats.


Kim Possible import

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A roommate got an unstable cat from a shelter.  It instantly ran under a sofa for a couple of days, and when we hauled it out, it ran up inside a basement wall.  I took a circular saw and cut around it, through the plaster and lath, and we extracted it.  At that point it savaged the roommate, clawing and biting its way up his front.  Back to the shelter with kitty.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wtf is this story. Psychopath needs help. And by help I'm thinking Lenny in Mice and Men.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/man-shot-el​e​phant-seal-head-pistol-rested-beach/st​ory?id=77062966
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.