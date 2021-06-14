 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   ♪ Sittin' on the dock of the bay . . . watching the Aaaaambulance sail away ♪   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Police, Sheriff, Rochester, New York, Law enforcement agency, New York State Thruway, stolen ambulance, United States, 137-mile police chase  
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like WHAAAAAMBULANCE with all those tears
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear chief, many things have happened since we last spoke
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to inconspicuous?
 
guttermedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to toot my own siren, but I managed to sink an ambulance once, and I can't even claim it was stolen.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guttermedic: Not to toot my own siren, but I managed to sink an ambulance once, and I can't even claim it was stolen.


There is a good story hiding in there, but you are going to leave that teaser here for us, aren't you?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crazy thing is he was still picking up and dropping off patients the whole time.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More than one way to restock saline solution.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is she hot?
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: guttermedic: Not to toot my own siren, but I managed to sink an ambulance once, and I can't even claim it was stolen.

There is a good story hiding in there, but you are going to leave that teaser here for us, aren't you?


I'll let him keep his story to himself. I once damaged the parents' car, wouldn't say how even decades later. I figured whatever they imagined probably wasn't as bad as what I'd actually done...
 
guttermedic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: guttermedic: Not to toot my own siren, but I managed to sink an ambulance once, and I can't even claim it was stolen.

There is a good story hiding in there, but you are going to leave that teaser here for us, aren't you?


Lol, sorry! The reality isn't really as exciting as the teaser, unfortunately- I took a patient home from the hospital to his residence in the deepest, darkest bowels of central West Virginia; he lived in a small hut (?) across a rather large stream from the road, and the only way across was a narrow swinging bridge (complete with rope handrails, no less).  There was torrential rain coming down, and the stream was running really high- we had to park on the shoulder area and pray that nobody took the turn too fast and whacked our rig (single lane country road).
Well, we got Hermit Joe back into his hut, and were just about to cross back over when a huge swell of water came rushing down- washed out the bank on both sides, but the side where our 20K lb ambulance was sitting got it worse...the whole embankment crumbled, taking the other side of the bridge and our ambulance down into the stream.  It managed to ride the current until it got pushed up against a bridge pillar a couple of miles down (did I mention this water was FAST??).
So really, I didn't PERSONALLY sink it, but...
 
Snaptastic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought the article would be about Venetian ambulances. When I saw an ambulance boat speeding through the canals, I stood in awe because I never thought of an ambulance boat, but it made sense.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.