(KING 5 News)   Hundreds of barrels of wine to be wasted due to nasty taint and taste of ash. See, this is why you gotta wash up, guys   (king5.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Probably why you should wash the grapes before pressing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stop wasting time on wine.  Try bourbon instead.

\National Bourbon Day!!!!!
\\*hick*
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just rebottle it:

Fark user imageView Full Size

This shiat already tastes like a bonfire
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know it's their livelihood, but it seems that all these vintners know how to do is wine.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pfft. Amateurs. You market it is a ultra-rare opportunity to own a vintage that has a once-in-a-generation flavor profile and pay some local critics to create a buzz around it with flowery language that praises it as "bold" and "new" and asking open-ended questions like "is the risk worth the reward?" Then you triple the price. Boom, sold out in in a matter of days. Guaranteed.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bottle it and give to the homeless.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jeeze.  I could sell them to wine snobs.  "This is a limited bottling and feature a delightful burnt overtures and a delightfully subdued undertaintment.

I bottled them in used morphine bottles because I love the planet, maybe why not?   And I didn't wash them so you'd come running back for more and find out I doubled, no tripled the price.

/Oblongs
//Not just some people from Central Illinois
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ash or ass? Because I have yet to find a style of wine that I like, and some have definitely tasted like ass, so that part would seem normal to me.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just distill it into a cheap brandy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess the craft distilleries in Woodinville are going to be busy converting all of that tainted wine into industrial ethanol. Maybe absinthe will have a resurgence in popularity as a result?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nasty Taint is the name of my Sting/Motley Crue ska cover band.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
🎵It's my taint I'll wash when I want to.
Wash when I want.
And until I do, you can smell my poo.🎵
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
excellent use of scarce arable land.
 
flemardo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just put extra Mega Purple in and call it a day.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder how many years it will persist, with the ash hitting the ground and such?
 
wademh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Pfft. Amateurs. You market it is a ultra-rare opportunity to own a vintage that has a once-in-a-generation flavor profile and pay some local critics to create a buzz around it with flowery language that praises it as "bold" and "new" and asking open-ended questions like "is the risk worth the reward?" Then you triple the price. Boom, sold out in in a matter of days. Guaranteed.


Australia occassionally sees this challenge. One move was to market to smokers. They don't notice the taint.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Smokey eye, smokey taint.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Oh, well then we just won't sell any of last year's harvest" -- some rich farmer
 
