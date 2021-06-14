 Skip to content
Today is National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
23
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3RD BASS - POP GOES THE WEASEL
Youtube H8z_nR0cOOU
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can't play
Gonna have to steal an icecream truck
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're dynamiting Jared Kushner? Anyone got a link to the live stream?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was in college, there was an art class called "Autopsical Art" taught by a gentleman named Aethel Eldridge. Eldridge was a member of the Avant Garde because of a style of painting he had created in the 60s and 70s.

By the late 90s Eldridge was a pretty eccentric guy and his class was just stream of consciousness speaking - sometimes about art, but usually not. Every class got an official class song. Ours was "Pop Goes the Weasel".

My final exam was following the rest of the class in a line behind him as he mowed his lawn.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that some sort of euphemism?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's also National Bourbon Day, so the weasel can get bent. Unless it's buying, of course.
 
haterade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Flag Day?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

holdmybones: When I was in college, there was an art class called "Autopsical Art" taught by a gentleman named Aethel Eldridge. Eldridge was a member of the Avant Garde because of a style of painting he had created in the 60s and 70s.

By the late 90s Eldridge was a pretty eccentric guy and his class was just stream of consciousness speaking - sometimes about art, but usually not. Every class got an official class song. Ours was "Pop Goes the Weasel".

My final exam was following the rest of the class in a line behind him as he mowed his lawn.


And yet, you only managed to get a C- in the class.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It use to be  Flag Day until it was Der Fuhrer's Birthday.   Happy Birthday, mein Fuhrer!   Thanks for ruining Flag Day forever,
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: holdmybones: When I was in college, there was an art class called "Autopsical Art" taught by a gentleman named Aethel Eldridge. Eldridge was a member of the Avant Garde because of a style of painting he had created in the 60s and 70s.

By the late 90s Eldridge was a pretty eccentric guy and his class was just stream of consciousness speaking - sometimes about art, but usually not. Every class got an official class song. Ours was "Pop Goes the Weasel".

My final exam was following the rest of the class in a line behind him as he mowed his lawn.

And yet, you only managed to get a C- in the class.


Hey man - I was drunk and a little high and how was I supposed to know not to put my foot under the mower?
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Andy Kaufman's "Pop Goes The Weasel"
Youtube MnUiDNu_uEk
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every time:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Punch Drunks   Start at 2.19

PUNCH DRUNKS!!!
Youtube 9ieSPelPzl0
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Moe Larry!  The cheese!
Moe Larry!  The cheese!

Or maybe tassles
 
LL316
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H8z_nR0c​OOU]


He tells a fantastic story about Bushwick Bill on Neal Brennan's old podcast The Champs.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't believe I'm the first, but... Obligatory:

Weasel Stomping Day | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube anS4FIA1F3Q
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Weasel stomping day?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shakes mayonnaise covered fist.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bam! Goes the spice weasel!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H8z_nR0c​OOU]


Done in one. I was going to share the link on my FB page saying "Brought to you by Rappers Against Phony Entertainers," but you probably can't get away with that these days.
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm reflecting on how I must have seen that Three Stooges video several times as a child.  Commenting on Fark is a better use of my time.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jack in the Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's my song!!
 
