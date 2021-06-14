 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Georgia man kills his roommate, cuts the body into pieces. Presumably this was his last resort   (wbtv.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh you can't do half measures. If you go to the effort of chopping a body into pieces, don't get lazy and put the bits in a shed.  Alligators, pig farm, or make a nice ragout. And take out the teeth for the sake of the piggies digestion.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd - One of These Days [HD]
Youtube ikMAH7k3pz4
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Demmon was arrested

Subby missed a real "Demmon went down to Georgia" opportunity there.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not a typical day on Fark when a Papa Roach reference makes the main page.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Oh you can't do half measures. If you go to the effort of chopping a body into pieces, don't get lazy and put the bits in a shed.  Alligators, pig farm, or make a nice ragout. And take out the teeth for the sake of the piggies digestion.


Thanks for the advice, Brick Top.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Sheriff Howard Sills says investigators found a bloody chainsaw in the Jeep."

Summer in Georgia will make you chop up a motherfu*ker. It just will.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: Not a typical day on Fark when a Papa Roach reference makes the main page.


How many farkers are old enough to know what Papa Roach is?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, hey, yeah, I'm driving a missing dead guy's car, and I've got a bloody chainsaw. Nothing to see here.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: too_amuzed: Not a typical day on Fark when a Papa Roach reference makes the main page.

How many farkers are old enough to know what Papa Roach is?


Papa Roach is..."old"?!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Six Pieces, Sixteen Pigs - Snatch (5/8) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
Youtube 2xUynRdzzsM
 
