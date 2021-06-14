 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1846, California's Bear Flag Revolt began, with a preemptive attack on Mexican forces to prevent a preemptive attack aimed at preventing rebellion, which mostly just confused the Mexican general in charge of California   (history.com) divider line
9
    More: Vintage, United States, American settlers, explorer John C. Fremont, California, Mexican government, California rebel, William B. Ide, leadership of Ezekiel Merritt  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 6:50 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Annoyed, not confused.  Just a little while earlier, a scouting party from the US Army stumbled in from the mountains, and they promised they were going to Oregon.  Which they did briefly, before massacring a bunch of indigenous people, turning around, and marching straight back into California.

The whole thing would have ended poorly had the US Navy not landed a lot of marines and sailors, and had US Army mounted riflemen not made a long march through the desert.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
American Libertarians: We're through with masters and we're going to take California from Mexico.

Mexican General: Great! We didn't actually want it. Have some brandy.

Libertarians: ... You're under arrest!

These poor saps have always acted like dogs who have caught a car.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Annoyed, not confused.  Just a little while earlier, a scouting party from the US Army stumbled in from the mountains, and they promised they were going to Oregon.  Which they did briefly, before massacring a bunch of indigenous people, turning around, and marching straight back into California.

The whole thing would have ended poorly had the US Navy not landed a lot of marines and sailors, and had US Army mounted riflemen not made a long march through the desert.


But what about the Brotherhood of Steel?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I live in Sonoma and I'm getting a kick out of these replies...
 
robbie000000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bear flag or pear flag?
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/bea​r​ing-the-flag/
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Curious.  As immigrants, the Texans were all naturalized Mexican citizens, converts to Roman Catholicism no matter where they came from.  Same with this few dozen Californians?

You'd think a place named after Califa, a legendary lady, and a Islamic name for a kingdom or domain, would have a flag more like south carolina -- with a crecent moon and maybe some stuffed grape leaves.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Beer Flag?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.