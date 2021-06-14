 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1968, Dr. Spock was illogically convicted for helping draft resisters live long and prosper   (history.com) divider line
30
    More: Vintage, United States, Boston convicts Dr. Benjamin Spock, William Sloane Coffin, Federal District Court jury, United States presidential election, 1972, Benjamin Spock, Johnson administration, New York City  
•       •       •

1112 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Jun 2021 at 12:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resisters doesn't look right. Resistors?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he was convicted. He was obviously evil.
startrek.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wrote a book on raising healthy babies, he didn't want to see them go off to die in a pointless war.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa FRONTLINE:
A Federal District Court jury in Boston convicts Dr. Benjamin Spock and three others, including Yale University Chaplain William Sloane Coffin, Jr., of conspiring to aid, abet and counsel draft registrants to violate the Selective Service Act.

A priest -- helping draft dodgers

/quelle surprise
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ born in the age of "Doctor Spock says...."
// long before that pointy-eared freak
/// not that my parents paid much attention
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fascinatingly illogical.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: This is fascinatingly illogical.
[Fark user image image 425x307]


Red Shirt with pink eye in the left eye?

That's Multiple danger signs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dabbled in pacifism.
Not in 'Nam of course.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dafuq is a "draft resister"?  Is that like a diode?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No "Hero" tag?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: A priest -- helping draft dodgers


No - he helped draft resisters.
Those were people who openly, honestly, consistently opposed the war and the draft, and refused to submit to the latter.
Donald Trump, by comparison, was an actual draft dodger.
A lying, cowardly white right wing scum who supported the war and rooted for it, but purchased a phony excuse to get out of the draft legally.
It would be extremely dishonest, intellectually, to equate the two types of people.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spock was one of the original signers of A Call to Resist Illegitimate Authority

At first I was like, "I've never heard of that song . . ."

/I blame it on the resisters
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I literally owe my life to the Vietnam War.   My father left the country because of the draft, and met my mother outside the U.S.  But-for the draft, he'd have remained here.   So yeah... thanks military industrial complex!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, what did he actually do?  Tell people how to answer questions to get a psychological 4F?
 
freidog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The need of the many outweighed the needs of the one.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Dafuq is a "draft resister"?  Is that like a diode?


It's when two female twins separated at birth are reunited while sliding sideways around a curve in a race car.
 
Peki
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Dafuq is a "draft resister"?  Is that like a diode?


That hurt right in the grey hairs.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
THX 1138
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for someone to explain to me exactly which specific "freedoms at home" would've been lost if the U.S. hadn't intervened in Vietnam.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sxacho: Resisters doesn't look right. Resistors?


No. This is a resistor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
THX 1138

After WWII, the US told other countries that if the Commies started to bother them, give us a call, we will take care of it for you.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Warthog: I literally owe my life to the Vietnam War.   My father left the country because of the draft, and met my mother outside the U.S.  But-for the draft, he'd have remained here.   So yeah... thanks military industrial complex!


I interviewed my grandparents while they were alive. Apparently my genealogy is several generations of avoiding conscription.

Somehow I volunteered. Love my country but Vietnam was a slaughterhouse.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How does one help draft a resister? I would have thought they'd resist.
 
sxacho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: sxacho: Resisters doesn't look right. Resistors?

No. This is a resistor.
[Fark user image image 425x241]


It still looks wrong to me.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: sxacho: Resisters doesn't look right. Resistors?

No. This is a resistor.
[Fark user image 425x241]


Bad boys rape our young girls but violet gives willingly.
-compliments of USAF electronics training
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I see no problems helping people who have deep moral or religious objections to fighting in a war. I might not always agree with them but I can understand where it comes from. I do object to rich cowards avoiding the draft, however.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

THX 1138: I'm still waiting for someone to explain to me exactly which specific "freedoms at home" would've been lost if the U.S. hadn't intervened in Vietnam.


So I guess youd be ok with the King of Vietnam coming over here and pushing you around whenever he feels like it?
 
Gramma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stamped human bacon: InfoFreako: sxacho: Resisters doesn't look right. Resistors?

No. This is a resistor.
[Fark user image 425x241]

Bad boys rape our young girls but violet gives willingly.
-compliments of USAF electronics training


I learned it in my high school Electricity class.  I was the first girl ever to take that class, so they hadn't switched it to something more appropriate yet.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.