(CNN)   Next shortage of supplies and resulting massive price hikes will be for lubricants. No, not that kind   (cnn.com) divider line
34
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better stock up on carb cleaner...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna take a lot of salt and baking soda to put out that grease fire.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a slightly bigger version of what would happen if my dad's factory ever went, same industry just smaller scale. I asked him if any of his materials come from them but looking at their products I'm guessing not since they seem to be in the same end-customer section not in raw or semi-refined materials business.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, oil be farked.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody done goofed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a river nearby. They really don't want any unexpected discharge.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now maybe I can get some trials to replace their products.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are being asked to wear a mask again...in a republican state...lol
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit...I thought indiana...bring on calling me an anus
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't pick up debris falling from the sky" seems like universally applicable advice.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Illinois not-seize

/got nuthin
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom's got enough to spare when anyone comes around so I'm not too worried.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 297x380]


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The engineer in me kind of wants to live in a place I could have my own dangerous chemical plant.

Red state regulations are fascinating, it's easier than a HOA.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Dammit...I thought indiana...bring on calling me an anus


Close enough.  It would totally be a red state if it weren't for Chicago.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Well, oil be farked.


It's "Oil Beef Hooked"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "Don't pick up debris falling from the sky" seems like universally applicable advice.


Maybe not for people living on a flight path from Columbia.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: They are being asked to wear a mask again...in a republican state...lol


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Madman drummers bummers: Well, oil be farked.

It's "Oil Beef Hooked"


It's "whale oil beef hooked," but that didn't make as bad of an on-topic pun.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: They are being asked to wear a mask again...in a republican state...lol



Illinois is a republican state?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 297x380]


If you're making water based lube catch fire, well, Barry, you're using The Speed Force wrong.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "Don't pick up debris falling from the sky" seems like universally applicable advice.


I don's see how that's possible.  If it's falling, it's already up.  If you pick it up, it's no longer falling.

I'll go with "Don't get hit by debris falling from the sky."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No thanks. I prefer it dry.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have family that shared a screenshot of an emergency alert about evacuating. I guess they lived close enough to be considered downwind and dangerous. And then I stumble onto the story here.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Forbidden soft-serve
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lucky for subby's mom, she likes it when I go in dry.
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In a pinch, subby's mom has a garage full of lubricants.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Necessary......or not.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Forbidden soft-serve
[Fark user image image 253x365]


Are those giant SOLO cups?
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: mcsiegs: They are being asked to wear a mask again...in a republican state...lol


Illinois is a republican state?


Pretty much everything not Chicago or Champaign is:

apps.chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image

An in-law shared this view of the smoke plume from their field
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Driver: Gonna take a lot of salt and baking soda to put out that grease fire.


Alf-Grease Fire!
Youtube V5-55LM1Wws
 
Kraig57
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best Korea for all your lube needs.
 
