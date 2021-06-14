 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Don't have a cow, maaaan--wait, do have a cow so long as you get vaccinated   (aljazeera.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WTF is with people?

These pussies act like this is the first time theyve seen medicine.

We really are in a new dark age of ignorant redneck fu*k faces.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to mooove the numbers.

/I'm udderly sorry
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Congresswoman Villar, whose family owns one of the country's largest property conglomerates, donated the prizes for Las Piñas' raffles.

Wow.  I wanted to say something sn/farky about her, but that's... I guess that's pretty good.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More like vaca - cinated, am I right? (for those who don't know vaca is Spanish for cow)

/s
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"JESUS CHRIST, LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THAT NEEDLE!"
"Mom, that's a pen"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She said she had heard news of people in other countries fainting, having a heart attack, and even dying after getting the jab. All her neighbours were talking about it.

Apparently she hadn't heard the more alarming news of people fainting, having a heart attack, getting put on ventilators, and even dying after not getting the jab.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: More like vaca - cinated, am I right? (for those who don't know vaca is Spanish for cow)

/s


You're really milking that one.
 
