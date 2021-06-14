 Skip to content
 
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for June 14 is 'deride' as in "Gas, grass, or ass, no one gets deride for free"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deride = The Florida governor's vanity plate.

Deride = Mrs. DeJoy's tramp stamp.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandstorm is timeless
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deride is another term for getting off a horse.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deride jumped over defense, defeat before detail.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derisive Laugh
Youtube 5BaOvM9jXKg
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: Deride is another term for getting off a horse.


Much like similar words:

Debark: To muzzle a dog
Devolve: To remove oneself from a Volvo
Deplane: What one says upon spotting an approaching aircraft if one is a Spanish little person
Defect: To remove solid waste material from oneself.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: Deride is another term for getting off a horse.


As long as you help your uncle, Jack, off the horse.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: IamTomJoad: Deride is another term for getting off a horse.

Much like similar words:

Defect: To remove solid waste material from oneself.


Then you'll be feckless
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What this country needs is a debriding.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good. We're doing these again...
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peki: What this country needs is a debriding.


If it's all the same to you I'm going to remain happily married.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I like to help my friend Debra debra.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Peki: What this country needs is a debriding.


Nope. There are too many weddings happening this summer.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peki: What this country needs is a debriding.


I learned what that meant following a roller blading accident in my youth.

Word to the wise: When medical professionals offer you the drugs, politely accept them.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Psychopusher: IamTomJoad: Deride is another term for getting off a horse.

Much like similar words:

Defect: To remove solid waste material from oneself.

Then you'll be feckless


Just like incels!
 
