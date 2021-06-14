 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   Vermont becomes 1st state to reach 80% vaccination rate Mississippi hoping to reach 30% by the end of the year   (axios.com) divider line
48
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably 90% in Vermont outside of the Northeast Kingdom. That there's Trump country, ayah.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will just point and laugh, as they perish en mass in their red state shiatholes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes dead is better.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole "80% of eligible" doesn't mean a whole lot when you still have 20-25% of the population not eligible for a vaccine. It's a good thing that just shy of 2/3s of Vermont has been vaccinated but artificially inflating the numbers to hide the fact that a huge swath can't get populated is propagandistic.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Mississippi so poor they can't have a decent distribution system? There has to be more to this story.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Is Mississippi so poor they can't have a decent distribution system? There has to be more to this story.


They're all waiting for July 5th, so Biden won't reach his July 4th goal. Biden's such a loser. You never saw Trump miss his goals.
 
dlatino3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: We will just point and laugh, as they perish en mass in their red state shiatholes.


Wow, you must be racist.

The 5 largest ethnic groups in Mississippi are White (Non-Hispanic) (56.4%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (37.8%), White (Hispanic) (1.71%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.37%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.865%)

The 5 largest ethnic groups in Vermont are White (Non-Hispanic) (92.6%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.9%), Asian (Non-Hispanic) (1.89%), White (Hispanic) (1.5%), and Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (1.15%)
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: The whole "80% of eligible" doesn't mean a whole lot when you still have 20-25% of the population not eligible for a vaccine. It's a good thing that just shy of 2/3s of Vermont has been vaccinated but artificially inflating the numbers to hide the fact that a huge swath can't get populated is propagandistic.


For the same reason there's always hubbub about "gotten their first dose" numbers instead of full vaccinations. Too many people want to open back up that they're willing to pick out the favorite statistic when the reality is that our country still needs to stick a lot more people.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: We will just point and laugh, as they perish en mass in their red state shiatholes.


That sounds like fun
 
There's more to the story
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Is Mississippi so poor they can't have a decent distribution system? There has to be more to this story.


The citizens of Mississippi are much more likely to believe conspiracy theories about the evil vaccine.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much COVID will affect the 2030 Census, and what the long term political outcomes of politicizing the pandemic will end up being. Notwithstanding Republican efforts to restrict who can actually vote and suppress voters unlikely to support them, their widespread campaign to endanger the health of their own constituents really could end up creating downstream consequences lessening the populations of states where Republicans anti-science ideology is prevalent... the Senate would still remain farked, because it counts land more than people, but I want to know how this all pans out in the long term... the strategy seems incredibly risky, at best.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Is Mississippi so poor they can't have a decent distribution system? There has to be more to this story.


I think it's a combination of demographics where there's a large percentage of black people who have higher percentages of vaccine hesitancy and maga type whites.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sometimes dead is better.


1939 : millions of nazis are alive.
1946 : millions of nazis are dead.

Yup.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
they'll need to hit 80% literacy rate first and that's not happening any time ever.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Probably 90% in Vermont outside of the Northeast Kingdom. That there's Trump country, ayah.


Even "Live Free or Die" New Hampshire is up there in the top states.

So glad to be a New Englander.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am still surprised they didn't offer a tax break for the vaccinated. The best way to change someone's beliefs is through money.
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good, let THEM be the "long term" guinea pigs and we'll see how it goes in a couple years.
Blood clots and what not.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

firefly212: I wonder how much COVID will affect the 2030 Census, and what the long term political outcomes of politicizing the pandemic will end up being. Notwithstanding Republican efforts to restrict who can actually vote and suppress voters unlikely to support them, their widespread campaign to endanger the health of their own constituents really could end up creating downstream consequences lessening the populations of states where Republicans anti-science ideology is prevalent... the Senate would still remain farked, because it counts land more than people, but I want to know how this all pans out in the long term... the strategy seems incredibly risky, at best.


There have been quite a few reports that deaths from COVID have disproportionately hit minority communities, who tend to vote for Democrats.  Also, African Americans are less likely to get the COVID vaccine than the general population, so when people on this site want the unvaccinated to die, they are wishing death upon a solid part of the Democratic party base.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Japan...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Probably 90% in Vermont outside of the Northeast Kingdom. That there's Trump country, ayah.


Avery's Gore residents don't care who the president is
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dlatino3: Lambskincoat: We will just point and laugh, as they perish en mass in their red state shiatholes.

Wow, you must be racist.

The 5 largest ethnic groups in Mississippi are White (Non-Hispanic) (56.4%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (37.8%), White (Hispanic) (1.71%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.37%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.865%)

The 5 largest ethnic groups in Vermont are White (Non-Hispanic) (92.6%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.9%), Asian (Non-Hispanic) (1.89%), White (Hispanic) (1.5%), and Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (1.15%)


Red state isn't a race, son. If anything that post is a bold statement of equality.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice going, Vermont.

/ overall, seems like you've got your sh*t together
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
-The population of Mississippi in 2019 was 2.976 million.
-The population of Vermont in 2019 was 623,989.

Even at a 30% vaccination rate, Mississippi will have vaccinated easily more than the entire population of Vermont.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I am still surprised they didn't offer a tax break for the vaccinated. The best way to change someone's morons with zero morals beliefs is through money.


So much for the christian right, full of morals and virtue.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It would probably just be easier to vaccinate everyone else against Mississippians.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: firefly212: I wonder how much COVID will affect the 2030 Census, and what the long term political outcomes of politicizing the pandemic will end up being. Notwithstanding Republican efforts to restrict who can actually vote and suppress voters unlikely to support them, their widespread campaign to endanger the health of their own constituents really could end up creating downstream consequences lessening the populations of states where Republicans anti-science ideology is prevalent... the Senate would still remain farked, because it counts land more than people, but I want to know how this all pans out in the long term... the strategy seems incredibly risky, at best.

There have been quite a few reports that deaths from COVID have disproportionately hit minority communities, who tend to vote for Democrats.  Also, African Americans are less likely to get the COVID vaccine than the general population, so when people on this site want the unvaccinated to die, they are wishing death upon a solid part of the Democratic party base.


At least our hate filled friends have come out of hiding far enough to wish death on somebody.This is progress
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Seattle Times had an article last week that talked about per capita covid numbers in WA and Seattle. What it boils down to is that if you applied Seattle's per-capita covid fatality rate to the rest of the U.S., there would be over 400,000 fewer deaths due to the covid pandemic. This is despite WA being ground zero and is due to almost universal mask wearing, a high vaccination rate, and pretty drastic shutdowns. The article also said something bizarre about Seattle's "Sino-Scandinavian heritage." Uh, yeah...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: Good, let THEM be the "long term" guinea pigs and we'll see how it goes in a couple years.
Blood clots and what not.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: Good, let THEM be the "long term" guinea pigs and we'll see how it goes in a couple years.
Blood clots and what not.


Get a load of this clown.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dlatino3: Lambskincoat: We will just point and laugh, as they perish en mass in their red state shiatholes.

Wow, you must be racist.

The 5 largest ethnic groups in Mississippi are White (Non-Hispanic) (56.4%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (37.8%), White (Hispanic) (1.71%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.37%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.865%)

The 5 largest ethnic groups in Vermont are White (Non-Hispanic) (92.6%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.9%), Asian (Non-Hispanic) (1.89%), White (Hispanic) (1.5%), and Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (1.15%)


Know how I know you don't understand the word racism?  Nobody is laughing at the color of someone else's skin, they are laughing at their stupid choice to avoid the vaccine.

/team Pfizer
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dlatino3: Wow, you must be racist.

The 5 largest ethnic groups in Mississippi are White (Non-Hispanic) (56.4%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (37.8%), White (Hispanic) (1.71%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.37%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.865%)


Almost half black and half white?

That just means that there will be death for everyone to enjoy, no matter which extreme end of the horseshoe you are on.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: -The population of Mississippi in 2019 was 2.976 million.
-The population of Vermont in 2019 was 623,989.

Even at a 30% vaccination rate, Mississippi will have vaccinated easily more than the entire population of Vermont.


If Mississippi had the same vaccination rate of Vermont there would be 2,380,000 people in Ol' Miss vaccinated with at least one dose.

A better excuse is needed.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: We will just point and laugh, as they perish en mass in their red state shiatholes.


If someone said this and I found myself agreeing with them this time last year I would have been appalled and ashamed of myself for even thinking that.

But after this last year and all the shiat we had to deal with from trumpers I can only respond with "meh, good riddance. They've brought it upon themselves."

Seriously don't give a fark anymore.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dlatino3: The 5 largest ethnic groups in Mississippi are White (Non-Hispanic) (56.4%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (37.8%), White (Hispanic) (1.71%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.37%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.865%)


Nice try.

Fark user imageView Full Size


urban.orgView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: That just means that there will be death for everyone to enjoy, no matter which extreme end of the horseshoe you are on.


Thing is, minorities, especially blacks, are dying more because of higher obesity rates and they are more likely to have jobs you cant do at home.

Why do you think the GOP loves people not getting vaccinated? Because it kills a lot more minorities than whites.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dlatino3: The 5 largest ethnic groups in Mississippi are White (Non-Hispanic) (56.4%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (37.8%), White (Hispanic) (1.71%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.37%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.865%)

Nice try.

[Fark user image 365x750]

[urban.org image 850x800]


Cute Map. Some areas are doing well.  The point remains:
The entire state hasn't yet reached 30% fully vax
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Magnanimous_J: That just means that there will be death for everyone to enjoy, no matter which extreme end of the horseshoe you are on.

Thing is, minorities, especially blacks, are dying more because of higher obesity rates and they are more likely to have jobs you cant do at home.

Why do you think the GOP loves people not getting vaccinated? Because it kills a lot more minorities than whites.


They also have jobs where they can't take a day or two off to recover, and the stories of the "side effects" of getting the shot are making many leery of missing work.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Mrtraveler01: dlatino3: The 5 largest ethnic groups in Mississippi are White (Non-Hispanic) (56.4%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (37.8%), White (Hispanic) (1.71%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.37%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.865%)

Nice try.

[Fark user image 365x750]

[urban.org image 850x800]

Cute Map. Some areas are doing well.  The point remains:
The entire state hasn't yet reached 30% fully vax
[Fark user image image 645x303]


Yeah, the point was the parts of Mississippi that are getting vaccinated are the areas that are majority black.

More or less disproving the argument that the OP was trying to make. It's not African-Americans in Mississippi that are being too GD stubborn to get vaccinated.
 
Kipple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a Mississippian who has been vaccinated, it boils down to the following:

1.  Transportation - while the shot is free, it isn't easy for the poorer population to get to vaccination sites.  Public transportation even in populated areas is crummy - and lets not talk about the rural areas of the state - where the numbers are very low.  The National Guard has sites all over the state offering the vaccine - and those guys and girls know their stuff.  But - they are not easy to get to for some people.

2.  Signing up.  How do you sign up for the shot? The internet!  Guess what most rural Mississippians have absolutely minimal access too?  Yep.  Internet.  Not because they don't want it - because they aren't offered it.  We have been begging people to call friends, relatives - even the local librarian - to schedule shots for you.

3.  Fear and distrust.  Yes, some of the argle-bargle about mind control and other stupid stuff is out there....  but for some people their fear has little ground in the argle-bargle of politics.  They are simply afraid of it - I have seen rich, poor, black, white, Hispanic, working class, wealth-elite etc...  Even DOCTORS say they are afraid of the shot because of "Testing" and other reasons...   People are simply scared.  And that's a hard hurdle to get over even when you KNOW better.  And don't get me started on how the African American community of every state has a darn good reason to fear being used for testing ... 

4.  The normal fear of "I just don't wanna'"   - yeah, we all know that guy.  The one that knows he needs his flu shot but won't go get it.  The girl that just puts off going to the doctor because they feel fine.  The person that ignores doing the smart proactive thing - because they are scared of doctors or needles or whatever else excuse they can make up.  I'll be honest - every person I know personally that hasn't got a shot?  This is it right here...   they don't wanna.

Then you have 5.  The asshats that don't wanna because you cant tell them what to do.  Trust me, that particular group isn't as big as groups 1, 2 and 3.  


I'm actually rather proud of how many we HAVE gotten vaccinated at this point.  And looking at a map of the areas that are lagging behind?  I'm surprised the Delta isn't a lot worse off.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ProcrastinationStation: Mrtraveler01: dlatino3: The 5 largest ethnic groups in Mississippi are White (Non-Hispanic) (56.4%), Black or African American (Non-Hispanic) (37.8%), White (Hispanic) (1.71%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (1.37%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.865%)

Nice try.

[Fark user image 365x750]

[urban.org image 850x800]

Cute Map. Some areas are doing well.  The point remains:
The entire state hasn't yet reached 30% fully vax
[Fark user image image 645x303]

Yeah, the point was the parts of Mississippi that are getting vaccinated are the areas that are majority black.

More or less disproving the argument that the OP was trying to make. It's not African-Americans in Mississippi that are being too GD stubborn to get vaccinated.


gotcha.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kipple: As a Mississippian who has been vaccinated, it boils down to the following:

1.  Transportation - while the shot is free, it isn't easy for the poorer population to get to vaccination sites.  Public transportation even in populated areas is crummy - and lets not talk about the rural areas of the state - where the numbers are very low.  The National Guard has sites all over the state offering the vaccine - and those guys and girls know their stuff.  But - they are not easy to get to for some people.

Uber is offering free rides to clinics till July 4

2.  Signing up.  How do you sign up for the shot? The internet!  Guess what most rural Mississippians have absolutely minimal access too?  Yep.  Internet.  Not because they don't want it - because they aren't offered it.  We have been begging people to call friends, relatives - even the local librarian - to schedule shots for you.

3.  Fear and distrust.  Yes, some of the argle-bargle about mind control and other stupid stuff is out there....  but for some people their fear has little ground in the argle-bargle of politics.  They are simply afraid of it - I have seen rich, poor, black, white, Hispanic, working class, wealth-elite etc...  Even DOCTORS say they are afraid of the shot because of "Testing" and other reasons...   People are simply scared.  And that's a hard hurdle to get over even when you KNOW better.  And don't get me started on how the African American community of every state has a darn good reason to fear being used for testing ...
Is MS Still requiring sign ups?  Everywhere in New England is just walk in and get a shot now.  No appointments needed

4.  The normal fear of "I just don't wanna'"   - yeah, we all know that guy.  The one that knows he needs his flu shot but won't go get it.  The girl that just puts off going to the doctor because they feel fine.  The person that ignores doing the smart proactive thing - because they are scared of doctors or needles or whatever else excuse they can make up.  I'll be honest - every person I know personally that hasn't got a shot?  This is it right here...   they don't wanna.
That one is valid.  Dumb but valid.

Then you have 5.  The asshats that don't wanna bec ...
Group 5 sounds like the MAGAs.
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

There's more to the story: kdawg7736: Is Mississippi so poor they can't have a decent distribution system? There has to be more to this story.

The citizens of Mississippi are much more likely to believe conspiracy theories about the evil vaccine.


Username divide by zero extravaganza
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Format failure


2.  Signing up.  How do you sign up for the shot? The internet!  Guess what most rural Mississippians have absolutely minimal access too?  Yep.  Internet.  Not because they don't want it - because they aren't offered it.  We have been begging people to call friends, relatives - even the local librarian - to schedule shots for you.
Is MS Still requiring sign ups?  Everywhere in New England is just walk in and get a shot now.  No appointments needed

3.  Fear and distrust.  Yes, some of the argle-bargle about mind control and other stupid stuff is out there....  but for some people their fear has little ground in the argle-bargle of politics.  They are simply afraid of it - I have seen rich, poor, black, white, Hispanic, working class, wealth-elite etc...  Even DOCTORS say they are afraid of the shot because of "Testing" and other reasons...   People are simply scared.  And that's a hard hurdle to get over even when you KNOW better.  And don't get me started on how the African American community of every state has a darn good reason to fear being used for testing ...
That's related to the argle-bargle.  People think that this vaccine came out of nowhere and someone just invented mRNA stuff last summer.  The research on SARS-CoV vaccines and mRNA has been going on for decades, which is exactly WHY they were able to create something so fast.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
See? It's possible. If every state was at 80% right now, we'd be FARKING DONE! We could go outside, mask-less, and eat a goddamned meal with friends, indoors, at the restaurant of your choice.

FFS, get vaccinated. Get both shots. Get yourself squared the fark away.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kipple: As a Mississippian who has been vaccinated, it boils down to the following:

1.  Transportation - while the shot is free, it isn't easy for the poorer population to get to vaccination sites.  Public transportation even in populated areas is crummy - and lets not talk about the rural areas of the state - where the numbers are very low.  The National Guard has sites all over the state offering the vaccine - and those guys and girls know their stuff.  But - they are not easy to get to for some people.

2.  Signing up.  How do you sign up for the shot? The internet!  Guess what most rural Mississippians have absolutely minimal access too?  Yep.  Internet.  Not because they don't want it - because they aren't offered it.  We have been begging people to call friends, relatives - even the local librarian - to schedule shots for you.

3.  Fear and distrust.  Yes, some of the argle-bargle about mind control and other stupid stuff is out there....  but for some people their fear has little ground in the argle-bargle of politics.  They are simply afraid of it - I have seen rich, poor, black, white, Hispanic, working class, wealth-elite etc...  Even DOCTORS say they are afraid of the shot because of "Testing" and other reasons...   People are simply scared.  And that's a hard hurdle to get over even when you KNOW better.  And don't get me started on how the African American community of every state has a darn good reason to fear being used for testing ... 

4.  The normal fear of "I just don't wanna'"   - yeah, we all know that guy.  The one that knows he needs his flu shot but won't go get it.  The girl that just puts off going to the doctor because they feel fine.  The person that ignores doing the smart proactive thing - because they are scared of doctors or needles or whatever else excuse they can make up.  I'll be honest - every person I know personally that hasn't got a shot?  This is it right here...   they don't wanna.

Then you have 5.  The asshats that don't wanna because you cant tell them what to do.  Trust me, that particular group isn't as big as groups 1, 2 and 3.  


I'm actually rather proud of how many we HAVE gotten vaccinated at this point.  And looking at a map of the areas that are lagging behind?  I'm surprised the Delta isn't a lot worse off.


I'll be honest, I had a feeling the Delta would have been numbers than most of Mississippi, but I didn't expect them to outperform Desoto (suburban Memphis) and the Gulf Coast.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: See? It's possible. If every state was at 80% right now, we'd be FARKING DONE! We could go outside, mask-less, and eat a goddamned meal with friends, indoors, at the restaurant of your choice.

FFS, get vaccinated. Get both shots. Get yourself squared the fark away.


They're at 80% first dose, not 80% fully vax.
RI (where I am) is at 75% first dose but just a smidge over 50% fully.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: More or less disproving the argument that the OP was trying to make. It's not African-Americans in Mississippi that are being too GD stubborn to get vaccinated.


Based on the state's own numbers, which you hope are done by apolitical professionals, the vaccination rates for whites and blacks is close to the state's demographics, but AAs are roughly a percentage point behind.
https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/​r​esources/12130.pdf
 
