(The Scottish Sun)   Happy Glasgow man strips down to his skivvies, goes wild for 'street rave' because it's good to be alive
jayfurr
44 minutes ago  
Glasgow: where scenes like this are an everyday occurrence:

i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
 
jayfurr
43 minutes ago  
Also:

If you travel to Glasgow be prepared to alter your drinking habits a bit:

i2-prod.glasgowlive.co.ukView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers
42 minutes ago  
But doing that might get him kilt.
 
Murflette
42 minutes ago  
Why are you greening this garbage?

Its a two second video of a drunk guy stumbling

Seriously whoever greened this: have some self respect
 
bughunter
41 minutes ago  
I thought Happy Glasgow was a Scot who uses his mad golf skills to lead the Leafs to a Stanely Cup victory?
 
Cormee
37 minutes ago  
I felt the tremors in Dublin
 
berylman
35 minutes ago  
This was definitely playing in the background when all this went down
Patrick Hernandez - Born to Be Alive - Official Video (Clip Officiel)
Youtube 9UaJAnnipkY
 
casual disregard
35 minutes ago  

bughunter: I thought Happy Glasgow was a Scot who uses his mad golf skills to lead the Leafs to a Stanely Cup victory?


The Stanley Cup? What planet are you on?
 
Glitchwerks
31 minutes ago  

Murflette: Seriously whoever greened this: have some self respect


Welcome to Fark.
 
dothemath
30 minutes ago  
The person you accidentally see naked will never be the neighbors teenage daughter.

It will always be Rick the UPS guy.

You might as well not even look.
 
fatassbastard
27 minutes ago  

Murflette: Seriously whoever greened this: have some self respect


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn
25 minutes ago  
Man's a Glaswegian  he could have been solemnly mourning at his mother's funeral too, it's impossible to tell
 
carkiller
20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But doing that might get him kilt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
19 minutes ago  

dothemath: The person you accidentally see naked will never be the neighbors teenage daughter.

It will always be Rick the UPS guy.

You might as well not even look.


My UPS guy is a woman
 
dothemath
19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: dothemath: The person you accidentally see naked will never be the neighbors teenage daughter.

It will always be Rick the UPS guy.

You might as well not even look.

My UPS guy is a woman


Is her name Rick?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
15 minutes ago  
We're all just lucky he had skivvies.

/ It's called 'going regimental'
// And it can be terrifying
/// Though not always ...
 
Englebert Slaptyback
12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: dothemath: The person you accidentally see naked will never be the neighbors teenage daughter.

It will always be Rick the UPS guy.

You might as well not even look.

My UPS guy is a woman



???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack
10 minutes ago  
He decided to take his trousers off this time?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
