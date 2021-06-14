 Skip to content
(SILive)   If you misplaced your dead bear on Staten Island, the NYPD would like to have a word with you   (silive.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Surveillance, Internet privacy, Police, Privacy, Constable, New York City, Criminal Investigation Department, New York  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it lost the will to live once it realized it was in staten island
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Free Bear --->
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Couple things I avoid on purpose:

1) Staten Island
2) Bears (alive or dead)
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
epmgaa.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Confirmed dead black grizzly bear

Those are rare.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

professionalenabler: [epmgaa.media.clients.ellingtoncms.co​m image 580x669]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Staten Island?

The bears wife probably put ground glass in his high ball.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those bloody things are getting everywhere. Most of Inland CT is infested with them, and it's only a matter of time before they reach the coast.
For some reason, there are people who think Black Bears are cute little furry things.
They're not. They're 300lb weapons of mass destruction.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ranger Smith wanted for questioning after one to many picnic basket incidents.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey Boo-Boo, wanna go to Staten Island?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this about the Bruins and the Islanders?
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was alive when I released him.  What did you monsters do???
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it died due to its heart stopping. Same thing that kills everything.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's pining.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could be a fat, hairy Italian man.
 
