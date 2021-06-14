 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   AmazonBasicallyCrap   (cnn.com) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, Consumer Product Safety Commission, CNN's investigation, surge protectors, letters CNN, Amazon, patio heater, items, battery charger  
•       •       •

1111 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 10:05 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah they probably should.  I was looking for batteries on Amazon a month or two ago and the AmazonBasic ones were cheap af, but all the reviews were like 1 star saying they EXPLODE.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...


At the beginning I found their products to be generally quite good, but the last few years it seems more like they're shooting for the same "Firehose of Shoddy Chinesium Garbage" market niche currently occupied by eBay and AliExpress.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...


"Kountry Mist"?

Did they forget two Ks or add an extra o?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if any 'Basics' products are part of Bezos's space rocket.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...

At the beginning I found their products to be generally quite good, but the last few years it seems more like they're shooting for the same "Firehose of Shoddy Chinesium Garbage" market niche currently occupied by eBay and AliExpress.


This is Amazon's retail division in general. There's a lot of 5th rate garbage popping up whenever you search. It's turned into a flea market.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Amazon is for shopping, not for buying. You get the model number for the product and then go straight to the manufacturer's site to buy so you don't get a cheap knockoff. Amazon Basics are all cheap knockoffs.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Melted, exploded or burst into flames. Are we sure they're not designed to do that?
 
smd31
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Yeah they probably should.  I was looking for batteries on Amazon a month or two ago and the AmazonBasic ones were cheap af, but all the reviews were like 1 star saying they EXPLODE.


Look, you can buy an ordinary battery anywhere and be satisfied, but only at Amazon can you buy a battery with a surprise inside!

/insert oblig xkcd comic
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would China let us down like this? Damn I've read about this before but that's way worse than I thought. I stopped using a Amazon basics usb wall charger because it started having a hum to it. Guess that farker would have blown up. As for cables I know i have one or two around their brand. Figured a digital cable is a digital cable works or not. Guess not.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It says a lot about the quality of their work when a piece of electronics equipment I can buy at a CVS or Walgreens has a better chance of not catastrophically failing than what they put out. Just sayin'.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I buy Basics highlighters and pens but that is about it. None have exploded.  Yet.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Watch out buying anything with a zipper.  Some of the men's products come with left handed womens zippers.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hasn't it been made clear Jeff Bezos wants to kill everybody?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I buy Basics highlighters and pens but that is about it. None have exploded.  Yet.


I have a couple pairs of Basics pajama pants, they've not exploded either. I did have to hem them though, they were way too long.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...


Yeah, but Dr. Thunder is 100x better than Dr. Pepper and 25x better than Mr. Pibb.

This is for the name alone.... Holy crap! It's called Dr. Thunder!!!  farking awesome name!
 
Geralt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Will keep your home toasty, sometimes even if it's off!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I wonder if any 'Basics' products are part of Bezos's space rocket.


The dick rocket must have some Chinese parts. What are the Vegas odds he gets BBQd on launch?

/Honestly who would make a rocket look more like a big dick?
//Guess a multi billionaire
///Dick rocket
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...


Yeah but Kountry Mist won't burn your house down
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Watch out buying anything with a zipper.  Some of the men's products come with left handed womens zippers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh-oh. I just bought an Amazon Basics microwave oven, which for some insane reason has an Alexa option. "Alexa, get the frozen corn dogs out of the freezer, unwrap and place one in the the oven"
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Robo Beat: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...

At the beginning I found their products to be generally quite good, but the last few years it seems more like they're shooting for the same "Firehose of Shoddy Chinesium Garbage" market niche currently occupied by eBay and AliExpress.

This is Amazon's retail division in general. There's a lot of 5th rate garbage popping up whenever you search. It's turned into a flea market.


Not just cheap garbage, but Amazon has a huuuge knockoff/counterfeit problem, especially with things like electronics, baby equipment, and cosmetics/personal care items.  I try to shop there as little as possible anymore.
 
scanman61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Melted, exploded or burst into flames.


But the next  castle!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...

Yeah but Kountry Mist won't burn your house down


I haven't actually tried exposing it to open flame. And I'm not willing to try.
 
Eravior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They had me until the burnt office chair. Clearly, someone is just setting shiat on fire, yo.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I buy Basics highlighters and pens but that is about it. None have exploded.  Yet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...


Well, Walmart knockoff Mountain Dew won't burn your house down...

Well, so far.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...

Yeah, but Dr. Thunder is 100x better than Dr. Pepper and 25x better than Mr. Pibb.

This is for the name alone.... Holy crap! It's called Dr. Thunder!!!  farking awesome name!


When I was a kid, my brother and I used to call it Dr. Butt Thunder.

/By which I mean to say that I still call it that
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So when the bosses start forcing people back to work, they should bring in their Amazon Basics items and plug them in and let them convince the boss to let people work from home.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Yeah they probably should.  I was looking for batteries on Amazon a month or two ago and the AmazonBasic ones were cheap af, but all the reviews were like 1 star saying they EXPLODE.


Mine haven't exploded... yet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: SBinRR: I buy Basics highlighters and pens but that is about it. None have exploded.  Yet.

I have a couple pairs of Basics pajama pants, they've not exploded either.


Fark user imageView Full Size


they've not exploded... yet
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Tom-Servo: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...

Yeah, but Dr. Thunder is 100x better than Dr. Pepper and 25x better than Mr. Pibb.

This is for the name alone.... Holy crap! It's called Dr. Thunder!!!  farking awesome name!

When I was a kid, my brother and I used to call it Dr. Butt Thunder.

/By which I mean to say that I still call it that


Yep, my mom used to tell us that the secret ingredient in Dr. Pepper/Dr. Thunder was prune juice, so we got a LOT of mileage out of the "Thunder" name.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Amazon's great, if you like a large assortment of no-name brand merchandise running 'promotions' to get a ton of fake reviews to make it seem like it's a real brand or vetted by customers.

Amazon flea market status is further cemented because shady 3rd party sellers will get a name brand product's "buy box" and sell counterfeit merchandise - this is why sometimes name brand products will get reviews saying it's garbage or warning of a certain seller.

If it can be counterfeited, I would only buy it from Amazon.com as the seller, not a 3rd party (unless it's the manufacturer being the 3rd party seller).

Fakespot.com is a great resource for analyzing reviews and give you a more honest look at the product reviews.  But honestly, Amazon can FOAD and I do not shop there if I can get the merchandise elsewhere.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, so next you'll tell me that Walmart's "Kountry Mist" isn't as good as "Mountain Dew"

TBH, Amazon Basics occasionally has a coup, like scoring rechargeable batteries made by Eneloop. But it's a crapshoot when you order...


Pretty much this.

I purchased some of their batteries because they had good reviews.  The reviews were a) from the enloop batteries marketed as basic batteries or b) fake reviews.

The batteries I received had nowhere near the capacity of the rating.  Sent them back and purchased real panasonic batteries and a charger.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.