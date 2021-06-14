 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Firefighters respond to fire in cemetery. Hundreds dead   (wcax.com) divider line
18
    Burlington, Vermont, Burlington firefighters, Elmwood Avenue, cemetery, BURLINGTON, T. Rugg's Tavern  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire in cemetery, no survivors.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size

Wanted for questioning.

Wanted for questioning.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than a few trees that are scattered apart, what is there that can burn in a cemetery?
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Other than a few trees that are scattered apart, what is there that can burn in a cemetery?


Deez nutz
View Full Size
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Other than a few trees that are scattered apart, what is there that can burn in a cemetery?


Crematoriums burn in a cemetery every single day, man.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead people sometimes spontaneously combust, usually from spinning too fast in their graves.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Other than a few trees that are scattered apart, what is there that can burn in a cemetery?


Depends, if it's an active cemetery we're talking about a lot of artificial plants planted in foam and plastic planters. I know if there was ever a fire in the neighborhood of my father's grave, if the winds were wrong it'd take out a bunch of houses across the street.

As for this one, given they pointedly said that it was across from a tavern, I'm guessing someone threw a cigarette on foliage like a dumbass.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the question of whether it's OK to yell "Fire" in a crowded cemetery the jury is still out on that, or to be more accurate, it's "hung" and well, if you ask subby's mom.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When you want a viking funeral and there is no nearly lake.
 
Apeman122000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd have gone with an undead reference.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: foliage


?

IN spring?
IN a rainy spring /
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: FriarReb98: foliage

?

IN spring?
IN a rainy spring /


I don't know, I'm just guessing at this point. I'm in the opposite corner of New England so it's not even like I've been up there in years.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: FriarReb98: foliage

?

IN spring?
IN a rainy spring /


IN July, peas grow there.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone saved us from a zombie outbreak.  We should be thanking them.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ashes to ashes...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Ashes to ashes...


Funk to funky. We know Major Tom's a junkie.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Other than a few trees that are scattered apart, what is there that can burn in a cemetery?


There are often outbuildings for maintenance stuff - lawnmowers and that kinda stuff.  The cemetery where my parents are has a small office there for the administration stuff - signing up, orientation, etc
 
