(Matador Network)   10 things tourists do in Iceland that drive the locals crazy. Reciting the entire Björk-Puff Daddy gif from memory strangely absent   (matadornetwork.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give us  your tourist money but don't act like tourists. Got it.

Icelanders just don't know how to act like tourists...because they are stuck on an island and have never left the magical land of Iceland.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reads like a list of things that specifically apply to British tourists
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop thread!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want to try some Brennivín.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I can certainly understand why it would be irritating to see tourists drop logs in a preschool parking lot, but why would you give a shiat if i take pictures?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 113x112] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was mesmerizing. Now I want to go to Iceland just to meet her.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just save the money and go to Newfoundland, it's a lot closer. People talk funny and they have colorful houses and shiatty weather, too.

/only half kidding
//iceland extremely overrated
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess saving their pasty white asses in Korea isnt one of them.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"So, when do I meet Bjork?"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aside from shiatting in public and distracted driving, this all seems pretty innocuous.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBR0G​_​ogx54

Bjork and Charles Barkley....
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 113x112] [View Full Size image _x_]


"But now I am only making music with grunting and whisper.  And sometimes scream."

"Hmm... That cold be real hot, yo."

/chuckles
//...I would like some pizza.  Violent pizza
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EatHam: I mean, I can certainly understand why it would be irritating to see tourists drop logs in a preschool parking lot, but why would you give a shiat if i take pictures?


What do you plan to do with pictures of tourists dropping longs in a preschool parking lot?  Please speak directly into the microphone.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know several people that went to Iceland. They were unbelievable douchebags. Not sure they were acting as much as tourists as they were just being themselves.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Aside from shiatting in public and distracted driving, this all seems pretty innocuous.


Change a couple of the items and the list may as well have come from when I lived in South Florida.

/Add "Stop playing goddam Margaritaville on the goddam jukebox"
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EatHam: I mean, I can certainly understand why it would be irritating to see tourists drop logs in a preschool parking lot, but why would you give a shiat if i take pictures?


Why wouldn't you take a picture of a guy dropping a deuce at a pre school parking lot? That shiat should be framed.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I HATE ICELAND!
Youtube uh5swCCunO8
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bjork sucks. I'll never understand her popularity, particularly when there are much better Icelandic artists out there.

Coldest evenings - LIVE at Bæjarbíó 2020
Youtube _UZk6yRgLFY
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What if no tourists came to bother them, would that drive them crazy or not?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
6. Not showering without a bathing suit before going swimming.

In every pool in Iceland, there are signs everywhere that clearly illustrate that all guests must shower without their swimsuit (meaning naked) prior to entering the water. Icelanders take cleanliness very seriously, and no one hesitates to tell a swim-suited showerer to strip before they dip. You have no excuse - the signs are in about five languages!

You should read the reviews on TripAdvisor of "The Blue Lagoon" in Iceland and all the Americans saying their children we're traumatized by seeing naked people in a lockerroom and how this is an outrage.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 113x112] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was mesmerizing. Now I want to go to Iceland just to meet her.


cinemacats.comView Full Size
 
pileofbutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 113x112] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was mesmerizing. Now I want to go to Iceland just to meet her.


*France
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: You should read the reviews on TripAdvisor of "The Blue Lagoon" in Iceland and all the Americans saying their children we're traumatized by seeing naked people in a lockerroom and how this is an outrage.


I was caught off guard by this, since you come in from a sub-freezing environment just to strip 12 layers off and take a forced shower...all to go bathe in the runoff from a power plant. I get it, over time people could contaminate the mineral formations, etc, but it's a little fanatical. Then again, I'm sure someone has tried to use it in lieu of a bath (or a toilet), so this is why we can't have nice things.

The marketing materials make it seem much cooler than it is.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And whatever you do, don't upset the elves.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EatHam: I mean, I can certainly understand why it would be irritating to see tourists drop logs in a preschool parking lot, but why would you give a shiat if i take pictures?


As someone that lives in a tourist town, I can answer that.  It's not the taking of pictures that is annoying, it's getting in the way to do it.  Tourists will often block a busy sidewalk or even a road to get that 'perfect shot'.

It's almost impossible not to be a little annoying as a tourist.  But show a tiny bit of consideration for the locals and other tourists.  Many tourists have a HUGE level of entitlement, probably becasue they paid big money to be there.  So they will act very unlike they would at home.

This video is pretty much spot on for any tourist hotspot:
Johnny T's NYC Tourist Tips
Youtube D6xd6YvoHLM
 
