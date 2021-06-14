 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   While many employees moved toward being entirely based from home during the pandemic, Microsoft took a slightly different approach by requiring them to sleep in their data centers   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tonight's film is The Matrix, Coppertops.
 
suid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TBF, they're talking about countries where the authorities literally cordoned off neighborhoods at a moment's notice to attempt to contain an infection.  It's literally a curfew, and anyone trying to enter, leave or even be outside could be summarily arrested, or just beaten up.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey atleast Microsoft are treating their engineers better these days and let them sleep at all.

If Ballmer was still there you know that wouldn't have been allowed
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish i knew what sleep was.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jesus, do I have to defend Microsoft?

Microsoft employees chose to sleep in data centers to avoid getting stuck at a roadblock, an executive said this week.

But why did they have to come in to begin with, you might ask.

That was the case for a select few who worked at the locations containing the servers for online services like Microsoft Teams, as well as public-cloud infrastructure powering third-party customers' applications.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Microsoft software puts me to sleep.

/ wut? I gotta click next again?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

suid: TBF, they're talking about countries where the authorities literally cordoned off neighborhoods at a moment's notice to attempt to contain an infection.  It's literally a curfew, and anyone trying to enter, leave or even be outside could be summarily arrested, or just beaten up.


Yup. A friend of mine works for MS, and he's a big evangelist for them. Has nothing but praise for them as an employee.

My buddy is high-risk, he had a heart attack just a couple months before COVID. During the height of COVID lockdowns I remember him telling me one of their big customers wanted him to hop in the car and head to one of their locations/datacenters downtown in DC to help take a look at some issue. He understood why they might ask it, but strictly speaking it wasn't necessary for the issue they were having and he didn't feel comfortable for his health showing up in person. So he said no, they insisted. So he talked to his boss, and his boss told the customer nope - absolutely 100% a non-starter - and they just took care of it remotely. Most companies I've worked for would have told me "fark you, go do it", and he was surprised how much they stood behind him.
 
overthinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"requiring"?  But doesn't the article say, and I quote here:|
"Microsoft employees chose to sleep in data centers to avoid getting stuck at a roadblock, an executive said this week."

So having a choice is now being required?
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TFA doesn't say they required employees to do it.  It says that employees chose to do it rather than risk not being able to get to work at a job where remote work apparently wasn't possible.
 
